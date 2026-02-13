Sharks’ Olympic Round-Up, Day 2: Canadian Superstars Praise Celebrini, Slovak Fugitive Caught Trying To Watch Team Slovakia

It was a good day for the San Jose Sharks on Day 2 of men’s ice hockey at the 2026 Olympics.

Both Sharks playing today, Macklin Celebrini for Team Canada and Philipp Kurashev for Team Switzerland, won going away.

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini started the scoring for Team Canada, breaking a scoreless tie near the end of the first period against Czechia.

MACKLIN OPENS TEAM CANADA'S OLYMPIC SCORING 😤 pic.twitter.com/ncjr4JJMjO — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) February 12, 2026

The goal. From our new hi-tech Jimmy cam. (My phone.) pic.twitter.com/zD7jFUGc3D — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) February 12, 2026

Celebrini, flanking Connor McDavid, along with Tom Wilson, scored an uncharacteristic net front goal, tipping it past Lukas Dostal.

“I think that’s my first tip goal in a while,” Celebrini told Nick Costonika of NHL.com.

Also playing wing at high-level competition for the first time, this says something about the malleability of the San Jose Sharks’ superstar’s game, a big reason why the 19-year-old bulled his way onto the so-called hardest team to make in the world.

“He’s obviously earned the right to be here,” Sidney Crosby said. “I don’t think he was a guy that was on the bubble. He played his way on to the team.”

“He’s a top-five, seven, player in the world, no questions,” Nathan MacKinnon said.

Team Canada won with relative ease, shutting out Czechia 5-0.

Celebrini played 17:14, second among all Canadian forwards, and notched two shots. Only linemate McDavid, who had three assists, played more up front. The obvious McDavid-Celebrini chemistry today brought back this Celebrini quote from two weeks ago, when the San Jose Sharks visited the Edmonton Oilers.

Celebrini also scored a goal in his World Juniors debut https://t.co/dPjFblARhB — Lizz Child (@LizzChild) February 12, 2026

Philipp Kurashev

Celebrini wasn’t the only San Jose Sharks player on the right side of a shutout.

Kurashev’s Switzerland shut out France 4-0, Kurashev contributing an assist on the game-opening Damien Riat goal:

Kurashev played 15:04, adding two shots. Ex-San Jose Sharks star Timo Meier led the way for Switzerland with two goals.

Philipp Kurashev picked up an assist in Switzerland's 4-0 win against France. 👏#MilanoCortina2026 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/WqigMGjJxy — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 12, 2026

Switzerland and Canada, both Group A squads, will take each other on Friday at 12:10 PM PT.

Other Sharks…

No current Sharks to be seen, but in Group C, USA handled Latvia 5-1 and Germany topped Denmark 3-1 today.

Felicia Wennberg is documenting the Wennberg family’s experience at the Olympics on Instagram!

Alex Wennberg’s Sweden takes on bitter rival Finland at 3:10 AM PT on Friday in a critical Group B match-up, especially for Finland, who was upset by Pavol Regenda and Slovakia on Day 1.

#SJSharks center saw his idols win Olympic gold 20 years ago. Can he do the same? https://t.co/m58sJ3Had5 — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) February 11, 2026

Speaking of Slovakia, Pavol Regenda had told us how hockey-mad Slovakians are…this proves it!

Crazy news: A Slovak fugitive, wanted for 16 years by the Italian police, was arrested in Milan, where he had come to cheer on his national ice hockey team in the Winter Olympics.https://t.co/6KTCNOKyJr — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) February 12, 2026

In more Group B action, Slovakia takes on host Italy at 3:10 AM PT on Friday.

The other Friday match is Group A action: Czechia battles France at 7:40 AM PT.