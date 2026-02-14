Sharks’ Olympic Round-Up, Day 3: Celebrini Tells Cute Crosby Story, Fiala Done for Tournament

Two San Jose Sharks players are undefeated at the Olympics through three days.

Macklin Celebrini and Canada, in Group A, and Pavol Regenda and Slovakia, in Group B, are leading their respective groups.

Macklin Celebrini

The teen superstar’s coming out party keeps going, as his goal and assist helped Canada to a 5-1 victory over Switzerland.

Placed on a true super line in the second period, flanking Connor McDavid, alongside Nathan MacKinnon, three of the NHL’s top-four scorers made life miserable for the Swiss.

The “Mc-Mack-Macklin Line”, so dubbed by the “Sekeres and Price Show”, struck early in the middle frame, when MacKinnon found Celebrini for a one-timer to make it 3-1.

Celebrini then put an exclamation point on the game with a hellacious forecheck, coming out of the box from a tripping penalty, and taking the puck from Dean Kukan in the corner. Celebrini slid it to McDavid coming from behind, and MacKinnon did the rest.

Drew Doughty on Macklin Celebrini: "He told me he was s——- his pants when he went in the box. I was like, 'Buddy, what do you got to worry about? You got the best PKers in Canada behind you.'" 🇨🇦 — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) February 13, 2026

This forecheck was a great example of Celebrini’s versatility, his ability to moonlight as an F1 winger, not his normal position with the San Jose Sharks, and make an indispensable contribution to a line with arguably the two-best players in the world.

“He’s a dog on a bone, that kid, it’s impressive,” McDavid, who’s got six points in just two Olympics tilts, told The Athletic. “He wins a puck battle, makes a good play into the middle.”

Celebrini played 15:20, and added four shots on a goal, also hitting a post on a second period power play.

Canada has sewn up Group A, even though they have one round-robin contest left against France on Feb. 15. This means that they’ll get to skip the Qualification Playoff games on Feb. 17, for the bottom-eight teams in this 12-team tourney, and be rested for the Feb. 18 Quarterfinal.

Philipp Kurashev

On the other side of Canada-Switzerland, Kurashev skated 15:09 in the loss. He was on the ice for Switzerland’s lone goal, a second unit power play strike by Pius Suter that made it 2-1 Canada in the opening frame.

1-1-0 Switzerland has a tough Group A round-robin finale against 1-1-0 Czechia on Feb. 15. Czechia doubled up France 6-3 on Friday.

That’s challenge enough, and the Swiss will be without Los Angeles Kings star Kevin Fiala, who left today’s tilt after getting tangled up with Canada’s Tom Wilson. Fiala is done for the tournament.

Pavol Regenda

Regenda and Slovakia didn’t have their way against their opponent like Canada did, but they’re undefeated in Group B action, after edging host Italy 3-2.

The hulking San Jose Sharks winger had the primary assist on Adam Ruzicka’s third period GWG.

Regenda was second among Slovak forwards at 17:50 played, behind only Juraj Slafkovsky.

2-0-0 Slovakia will be vying to win Group B on Saturday, taking on 1-1-0 Sweden at 3:10 AM PT.

Alex Wennberg

Wennberg and Sweden opened the door for bitter rival Finland in Group B, losing 4-1. Finland had been upset by Slovakia in the round-robin opener on Feb. 11.

Wennberg played a mostly solid 11:56, winning seven of 13 faceoffs, as Sweden’s fourth-line center and a penalty killer. He also was on the doorstep of a near Sweden goal.

1-1-0 Finland faces 0-2-0 Italy on Saturday at 7:40 AM PT in the other Group B finale.

In other Saturday action, Germany takes on Latvia at 3:10 AM PT and the United States stares down Denmark at 12:10 PM PT in Group C action. Germany and the US are currently undefeated.