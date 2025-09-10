Links
SJHN Daily: Vlasic Says Sharks Lied, Celebrini & Smith Living With Thornton & Marleau Again
Marc-Edouard Vlasic felt deceived when he was bought out by the San Jose Sharks with one year left to go on his contract.
“I thought I’d come back,” Vlasic told French media three weeks ago.
He said more to TVA Sports on Monday, saying in French that he wanted to “put it through the Sharks’ teeth” and show the only NHL team he’s ever known that they were wrong to let him go.
San Jose Hockey Now asked a native French speaker to confirm the Google translation.
As of this date though, Vlasic still hasn’t hooked on with another team. Training camps open next week.
“I’m not going to go into details because it’s not good for me or for them. It wasn’t my decision, I’ve been lied to all year,” Vlasic said. “Going somewhere else will do me good.”
At San Jose Hockey Now…
Who was at the San Jose Sharks‘ Captain’s Skate on Monday?
SJHN caught up with Yaroslav Askarov in a Subscriber Q&A.
Ryane Clowe is headed back to the New York Rangers.
Other Sharks News…
Celebrini is headed to Las Vegas, he’s representing #SJSharks at the NHL Player Media Tour
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 9, 2025
Mack checking in from the Media Tour 📸 pic.twitter.com/Q7Oe5XXfnt
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 10, 2025
The ladies of the San Jose Sharks are doing a fantasy football draft together!
The WillMack content machine is churning!
I guess Celebrini and Smith were good tenants last year.
I hear they're moving back to Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau's houses, respectively, this season
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 8, 2025
The players have been acing the offseason! ⛳️
You can add Will Smith to the list of players to hit a hole-in-one this summer!
(📸: IG/_willsmith2) pic.twitter.com/hJnQQm5wXx
— NHL (@NHL) September 9, 2025
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith headed up to SF for the Giants game on Monday, and there was plenty of content.
You best believe we put a mic on Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith during BP 🎤 @SanJoseSharks | #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/BUUTR9LbFp
— SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 9, 2025
Hey Batter!
Will and Mack caught up with @BrodieBz after taking BP yesterday with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/2juRH2ius5
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 9, 2025
WILLMACK SIGHTING pic.twitter.com/DKdt2OCyr7
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 9, 2025
I had assumed Misa and Dickinson would be rotating into the Thornton and Marleau quarters, so I wonder what the plan for those guys is. I would say Boyler, but now we know he’s crazy and they would get nightmares. As for Vlasic, he’s just having a hard time as a competitor. Three weeks ago I thought it would take him 5 years to work through it. Maybe 10. He shouldn’t be talking, but it is what it is. Finally, you can tell the Giants players don’t watch hockey. Nice guys, but they had no idea who they were talking… Read more »
I am very curious what Misa and Dickinson would get for those 18/19 year old living arrangements.
Smith grew up playing baseball. He has a good idea how to swing a bat.
I am wondering if Vlasic did not recognize that he really could not help the team anymore for several years now. I mean that contract had negative value nearly right out of the gate. He was payed more than fair after he had that extremely team friendly bridge contract before. And there was that injury before his signed the big contract. He has got it from DW because he was very under payed before. He wants a statue and heralded legacy, waive your NMC before and offer to captain the Barracuda deep into the playoffs. My deepest respect if someone… Read more »
He definitely has no self awareness.
It’s so funny this jackass runs his mouth like this and talks about how he’ll appreciate being in a new place, when nobody has a smidge of interest in him. Maybe he’ll get a PTO with Vegas, the Ducks, or Utah, and has plans for a preseason game before that team ships his ass home.
Ungrateful POS.
yep, he’s the one Shark from the team that never put it all together that I never cared for. He always had an attitude problem and came off standoffish and about himself. In a sport where fans have historically appreciated the players more because they actually do play more for each other than in other team sports, he’s always appeared self-serving. With one year left on his final, grossly overpaid contract ($56mil for 8 yrs), he has the nerve to create drama where there is none. Take your $85 mil in career earnings and stfu you ingrate. Minus taxes it’s… Read more »
I wish my employer would pay me not to come to work.
🤣 🤣 🤣
Agree 100%.
Vlasic is basically showing the world why Sharks management didn’t feel his leadership was worth a roster spot. I can’t imagine this is helping his chances to catch on with another team in that role.
Yeah, I feel sorry for him, it’s not easy when you have to face the fact that you can’t do it anymore.
The team already has to give Thrun away. Imagine keeping Dickinson or Thompson off the team too
I do t think he’s getting picked up. Beer league from here on out for him.
Dear MEV – thank you for some past really good hockey. However, those days are past. You’re simply not the player you were. There’s nothing wrong with that. That’s just life. The sharks have also been paying for your lackluster performance like a second pair D-man. You should show some appreciation. Now, don’t go away mad, just go away.
Misa signs 3 year ELC.
It’s a real shame to have the relationship end that way after 20 years and some really good memories. Admittedly I don’t know what Vlasic was told by management over the past year. And, when no buy-out occurred last year, I figured the team had probably decided to ride it out to the end and allow him to retire a Shark. Guessing he thought so too. But, being a frequent healthy scratch on a weak team had to give him a clue that his time was nearing the end. And the buy-out occurred prior to the kick-off of free agency… Read more »
Captain Hindsight here:
I am generally a Grier supporter and a fan of the rebuild thus far. Of my limited criticism, I am not very pleased with his handling of MEV. Rumblings of a poor attitude have been status quo for years. And given Pickles was underplaying his $7m AAV contract the moment it kicked in and his contract was routinely near the top of “worst contract” lists across media and the Web, buying him out should have been near the top of the new GM’s to do list.
The photo of Mack & Will looks like a baseball card from the 60’s. Hockey players are studs!
I just don’t understand how the difference between Vlasic and Leddy can have been worth pissing off the guy with the second-most games played in teal. Is he handling it well? Obviously not. But it’s unnecessary bad press, and for what?