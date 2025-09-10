SJHN Daily: Vlasic Says Sharks Lied, Celebrini & Smith Living With Thornton & Marleau Again

Marc-Edouard Vlasic felt deceived when he was bought out by the San Jose Sharks with one year left to go on his contract.

“I thought I’d come back,” Vlasic told French media three weeks ago.

He said more to TVA Sports on Monday, saying in French that he wanted to “put it through the Sharks’ teeth” and show the only NHL team he’s ever known that they were wrong to let him go.

San Jose Hockey Now asked a native French speaker to confirm the Google translation.

As of this date though, Vlasic still hasn’t hooked on with another team. Training camps open next week.

“I’m not going to go into details because it’s not good for me or for them. It wasn’t my decision, I’ve been lied to all year,” Vlasic said. “Going somewhere else will do me good.”

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Who was at the San Jose Sharks‘ Captain’s Skate on Monday?

SJHN caught up with Yaroslav Askarov in a Subscriber Q&A.

Ryane Clowe is headed back to the New York Rangers.

Other Sharks News…

Celebrini is headed to Las Vegas, he’s representing #SJSharks at the NHL Player Media Tour — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 9, 2025

Mack checking in from the Media Tour 📸 pic.twitter.com/Q7Oe5XXfnt — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 10, 2025

The ladies of the San Jose Sharks are doing a fantasy football draft together!



The WillMack content machine is churning!

I guess Celebrini and Smith were good tenants last year. I hear they're moving back to Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau's houses, respectively, this season — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 8, 2025

The players have been acing the offseason! ⛳️ You can add Will Smith to the list of players to hit a hole-in-one this summer! (📸: IG/_willsmith2) pic.twitter.com/hJnQQm5wXx — NHL (@NHL) September 9, 2025

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith headed up to SF for the Giants game on Monday, and there was plenty of content.

You best believe we put a mic on Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith during BP 🎤 @SanJoseSharks | #BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/BUUTR9LbFp — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 9, 2025

Hey Batter! Will and Mack caught up with @BrodieBz after taking BP yesterday with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/2juRH2ius5 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 9, 2025

WILLMACK SIGHTING 🩵 pic.twitter.com/DKdt2OCyr7 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) September 9, 2025

Around the NHL…

The latest on a Jack Eichel contract extension.

The NHL, NHL Players Association, and the NHL Alumni Association announced a health care and wellness fund for retired players.

Sidney Crosby is remaining loyal to the Pittsburgh Penguins amid turnover and uncertainty.

Top prospects at Montreal Canadiens‘ rookie camp.

Dustin Wolf signed a seven-year contract with the Calgary Flames. Could this be a model for a Yaroslav Askarov extension in two years?

Jack Hughes would love to play with his brother Quinn.

Connor Bedard said contract talks are going well with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The NHL is moving to finalize details of the 2028 World Cup of Hockey.