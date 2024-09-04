See Celebrini & Smith Play in Sharks Jerseys for 1st Time: Rookie Faceoff Roster Revealed

Want to see Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith playing in a San Jose Sharks jersey for the first time?

Both Celebrini and Smith are a part of a star-studded Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff roster.

Fellow first-rounders Shakir Mukhamadullin, Quentin Musty, Sam Dickinson, and Filip Bystedt will also participate.

Kasper Halttunen and Luca Cagnoni are other prominent San Jose Sharks prospects who will skate.

The full Sharks roster, which also includes tryouts goalie Dawson Cowan, and centers Nathan Pilling and Julius Sumpf, can be found here.

The San Jose Sharks will be participating in the tournament in Los Angeles, from Sept. 13 through 16, against the Los Angeles Kings, Utah Hockey Club, Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and Colorado Avalanche.

Here’s the full schedule, all games at the Toyota Sports Performance Center:

All Sharks games should be streaming and will also be on the Sharks Audio Network, San Jose Barracuda announcer Nick Nollenberger on the mic.

Video streaming details will be released shortly.