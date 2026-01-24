San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Like SAP Center of Yore
This was like the SAP Center of yore.
Will Smith could feel the buzz even before the game, the San Jose Sharks’ first appearance at home in almost two weeks, sellout crowd.
“In warm-ups, I was like, this place is bumping,” Smith said, after the Sharks’ 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers. “I knew it was gonna be a big night, especially with an Original Six team here. We definitely felt the energy.”
The San Jose Sharks carried that energy over to drop of the puck, racing out to a 2-0 lead just 3:08 in. His squad overwhelmed, Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan called a timeout.
Four minutes later, Macklin Celebrini blasted his second goal of the night.
Three goals scored, the crowd’s impulse wasn’t to cheer for tacos — Taco Bell has been giving away free tacos for years when the Sharks reach three goals at home — instead, they serenaded Celebrini with “MVP” chants.
It was a small moment, but meaningful. San Jose has been so bad for long at SAP Center — from 2022-23 to 2024-25, the Sharks won an NHL-worst 31 home games, 14 less than second-worst Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks — what else was there to cheer for but free food?
Celebrini and San Jose, however, have changed the narrative. The 26-21-3 Sharks hold the final wild card berth in the Western Conference. They’re 14-9-3 at home.
“The energy and how loud they were,” Celebrini said, “you definitely felt it.”
“The word around the league was you had to get through the first period,” ex-San Jose Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said in Apr. 2024, hearkening back to the days when SAP Center was always a sellout. “The building was rocking, the crowd was into it, that team could overwhelm you.”
“I’ve never witnessed that live, but everyone talks about it in the National Hockey League. I think tonight was probably the first time I felt that, and we felt that as a group,” current head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We want to keep it going.”
Macklin Celebrini
Will Smith
Pavol Regenda
Regenda admitted that even he was surprised by his backhand on his goal: "Sometimes it's better when you just close your eyes and put it there…we had a couple of drills yesterday. I felt pretty good, so I was like, okay, I'll go try [that] and it worked out."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 24, 2026
Ryan Warsofsky
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Every game is playoff hockey for the Sharks from here till April!! Sharks have grown up so much its scary from the start of this year!! Coachan staff need kudos thanks guys you guys have the boyz playing cardiac hockey!! So fun…..
The buzz early in the crowd thing last night was real. A very different thing from last night’s crowd from other sellouts the team achieved the last couple years is that people were there early. I got there and my guest and I had food and ready to sit down in the club at 6:20 and I could barely find an open table. First time I’ve had to look, like, at all for something open that long before faceoff.
I had family in town last night and had to miss the game, I knew it was gonna be buzzing so I was bummed not to be there, and then the 3-0 start made it even harder. Breakaway Pass Tix were in the 10th row section 106 too, despite the sellout
It was definitely a hot start, but then there was the stretch when the Sharks tried to let them back in it quickly but the Rangers couldn’t convert on anything. After that, the Rangers settled into that mode a ghost ship team will and the Sharks silently assented to also just playing out the clock and accepting the easy win and the last two periods were pretty dull. In theory, one goal and the Rangers were right there but it never felt like there was a chance that would happen. And the crowd was good but not super hot during… Read more »
The standings are nuts in the West. I’ll put dallas, MIN, COL and VGS in the playoffs, as those 4 have pulled away from the pack. I do standings in games above NHL .500 (more accurate and easier) So, in a 3-way tie, occupying spots 5-7 are: +6 Utah, EDM, ANA +5 SJS +4 LAK +3 SEA +2 NSH (11th) That’s 7 teams vying for 4 playoff spots Two lurking teams, but with not much time to spare of they want in: CHI at -1. They cratered when Bedard was out, but he’s back. WPG at -3, because they’ve got… Read more »