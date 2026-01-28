SJHN Daily: Ravensbergen Going to NCAA, Rick Celebrini Talks Celebrini-Smith Connection

Josh Ravensbergen is headed to the NCAA, according to Kevin Weekes.

The San Jose Sharks goaltending prospect, drafted 30th overall in 2025, will play for Michigan State University, in the 2026-27 school year.

Ravensbergen has played for the Prince George Cougars of the WHL since the 2023-24 season. He’s played 29 games this season with a .916 Save % and 2.67 goals against.

The 19-year-old was also a member of Team Canada at the World Juniors, although did not play in a game.

Ravensbergen and other WHL, OHL, and QMJHL players now maintain their NCAA eligibility, paving the way for Ravensbergen to join MSU.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

San Jose Sharks President Jonathan Becher talked SAP Center renovations.

Ryan Warsofsky wants the San Jose Sharks to shoot more.

Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks roll against the Canucks.

Mario Ferraro wants more term from the San Jose Sharks.

Jeff Skinner understands the Sharks have a roster crunch.

It’s the latest in a season that the San Jose Sharks have been in a playoff spot since 2019.

Other Sharks News…

Rick Celebrini and others talked about how Macklin Celebrini has settled into his sophomore season.

Macklin Celebrini talked talked to Drew Remenda about the Sharks’ season and Team Canada.

Alex Nedeljkovic joined the Never Offside podcast with Julie and Cat.

Brodie Brazil spoke to Teal Town USA.

The Sharks Foundation and Norcal Special Olympics hosted a field hockey game.

A full rundown of Alex and Felicia Wennberg’s donation: In partnership with the Sharks Foundation, Alex and Felicia Wennberg are providing luxury suite experiences at SAP Center for each of the athletes who participated in Saturday’s floor hockey game. Over four games this… — Annie Moore (@SanJosAnnie) January 25, 2026

When he’s not donning the Tre Kronor at #MilanCortina2026, Alex Wennberg may just try to catch some air on the halfpipe 🤙 More from the @SanJoseSharks forward in this week's Player Q&A ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2olaRQmmVZ — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 27, 2026

You get to keep your hair or your hats. Which would you choose? 💇‍♂️🧢 pic.twitter.com/UxJueORFcW — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 26, 2026

Around the NHL…

The NHL suspended Bryan Rust of the Pittsburgh Penguins three games for a hit to the head.

Hampus Lindholm and Marcus Johansson are joining Team Sweden for the Olympics.

William Nylander was fined for flipping the bird to TV cameras.

Rasmus Dahlin is persevering through a difficult season personally.

Sasha Barkov returned to the ice.

What would the NHL look like without overtime points?

Thatcher Demko will have hip surgery and miss the rest of the season for the Vancouver Canucks.

Patrick Kane ties Mike Modano’s American record.

The NHL announced the field design for the Stadium Series.

Pirates and treasure maps will be the theme at this year's #StadiumSeries. 🏴‍☠️ Don't miss the 2026 @NavyFederal NHL #StadiumSeries this Sunday at 6:30p ET on @espn in the US and @Sportsnet and @TVASports in Canada! pic.twitter.com/UEHN50H4XV — NHL (@NHL) January 27, 2026