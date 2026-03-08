SJHN Daily: Sharks Interested in Ekman-Larsson, Celebrini & Smith Read to Kids

Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Zack Ostapchuck took over an elementary school on Thursday afternoon.

The San Jose Sharks trio, joined by Dan Ruzanowsky and Team Canada Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Johnston, headed to Bachrodt Elementary School in San Jose to read to students, as part of the Sharks’ Reading Is Cool initiative. SJ Sharkie was also a big hit among the kids.

The book that Smith and Celebrini read was “The HOME Team: San Jose Sharks,” written by Holly Preston and illustrated by James Hearne. After Celebrini announced it was his favorite book, most of the kids in the classroom seconded that opinion.

You guys are making my day!” (Almost) all the kids pick Macklin Celebrini’s favorite book as their favorite book! The book is The Home Team: The San Jose Sharks by Holly Preston & James Hearne 😎 pic.twitter.com/sH55Tlx2EJ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2026

Plenty of fun ensued as the Sharks players answered kids’ questions and read to them. And Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith spoke to media following the event.

This might be my favorite video from today’s event! Zack Ostapchuk explains #SJSharks rebuild to the kids! And Macklin Celebrini has a young fan 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YADVhvzYas — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2026

Celebrini is asked by a student why the #SJSharks are called the Sharks. His answer was amazing pic.twitter.com/3Hwjyk82jE — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) March 5, 2026

Kiefer Sherwood is excited to have found a home in San Jose after signing a 5-year contract.

After an Edmonton Oilers trade, the San Jose Sharks will get their 2026 first-round pick.

Why did the Sharks trade Jack Thompson for Jett Woo?

Why Mike Grier played the Trade Deadline right.

Per @NickNollen ,

– Nick Leddy will play in tonight’s game #thefutureisteal — Madison Montez (@MadsMontez) March 7, 2026

The Sharks re-signed Alex Nedeljkovic.

Why did the San Jose Sharks send Timothy Liljegren to the Washington Capitals for a 2026 4th-round pick?

Grier confirmed that #SJSharks "kicked the tires" on Panarin, didn't get too far into it. "This was a place I think he would have been willing to come to," he said — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2026

Grier said Oilers' 2026 1st was definitely in play this Trade Deadline for the "right" player, sounds like a younger and cost-controlled (or with term) impact player — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 6, 2026

The San Jose Sharks original 2026 3rd-round pick has made its way to the Detroit Red Wings.

Elliotte Friedman says the Sharks were interested in Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He didn’t offer many particulars beyond that, but it could be something to watch this summer, as the 34-year-old has two years left on his contract.

New San Jose Barracuda player Jett Woo has been with the Abbotsford Canucks since 2021.

Brayden Schenn got traded from one team to another, all without having to leave his San Jose hotel.

Brayden Schenn got traded from the Blues to the Islanders. The Blues and Islanders are staying in the same hotel in San Jose, so Schenn didn't even have to change rooms. 🤣 Schenn joins #TradeCentre to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/CekfNdl7ge — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 6, 2026

A closer look at tonight’s logo. 🔍 We’re celebrating with Muneeba Zeeshan’s logo showcasing the rich and vibrant colors of South Asian culture. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 6, 2026

The Sharks hosted a goalie fantasy clinic.

Tomorrow, @HarpPandher and @TaqdeerThindal will be calling the Sharks game against St. Louis in Punjabi for our South Asian Culture Celebration game. 🎙️ Fans can listen in the Sharks + SAP Center app or at https://t.co/ikmofPgULy. pic.twitter.com/B5yy0yuaeo — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 6, 2026

The NHL Trade Deadline Tracker from The Athletic.

The 20 biggest deals on deadline day in the NHL.

Nazem Kadri is headed back to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Florida Panthers are working to extend Sergei Bobrovsky.

Rasmus Ristolainen did not get traded by the Philadelphia Flyers.

John Carlson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks overnight.

A quiet Trade Deadline reflects on the Montreal Canadiens‘ current position.

Nick Foligno is joining his brother in Minnesota.