Connect with us

Links

SJHN Daily: Sharks Interested in Ekman-Larsson, Celebrini & Smith Read to Kids

Published

11 minutes ago

on

By

Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Zack Ostapchuck took over an elementary school on Thursday afternoon.

The San Jose Sharks trio, joined by Dan Ruzanowsky and Team Canada Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Johnston, headed to Bachrodt Elementary School in San Jose to read to students, as part of the Sharks’ Reading Is Cool initiative. SJ Sharkie was also a big hit among the kids.

The book that Smith and Celebrini read was “The HOME Team: San Jose Sharks,” written by Holly Preston and illustrated by James Hearne. After Celebrini announced it was his favorite book, most of the kids in the classroom seconded that opinion.

Plenty of fun ensued as the Sharks players answered kids’ questions and read to them. And Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith spoke to media following the event.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Kiefer Sherwood is excited to have found a home in San Jose after signing a 5-year contract.

After an Edmonton Oilers trade, the San Jose Sharks will get their 2026 first-round pick.

Why did the Sharks trade Jack Thompson for Jett Woo?

Why Mike Grier played the Trade Deadline right.

The Sharks re-signed Alex Nedeljkovic.

Why did the San Jose Sharks send Timothy Liljegren to the Washington Capitals for a 2026 4th-round pick?

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Sharks original 2026 3rd-round pick has made its way to the Detroit Red Wings.

Elliotte Friedman says the Sharks were interested in Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He didn’t offer many particulars beyond that, but it could be something to watch this summer, as the 34-year-old has two years left on his contract.

New San Jose Barracuda player Jett Woo has been with the Abbotsford Canucks since 2021.

Brayden Schenn got traded from one team to another, all without having to leave his San Jose hotel.

The Sharks hosted a goalie fantasy clinic.

Around the NHL…

The NHL Trade Deadline Tracker from The Athletic.

The 20 biggest deals on deadline day in the NHL.

Nazem Kadri is headed back to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Florida Panthers are working to extend Sergei Bobrovsky.

Rasmus Ristolainen did not get traded by the Philadelphia Flyers.

John Carlson was traded to the Anaheim Ducks overnight.

A quiet Trade Deadline reflects on the Montreal Canadiens‘ current position.

Nick Foligno is joining his brother in Minnesota.

 

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sports Shots