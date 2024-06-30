Celebrini, Smith Headline Sharks’ Development Camp Roster

All the stars are coming out for San Jose Sharks’ development camp.

Sharks’ development camp begins on Jul. 2, culminating in a Jul. 4 prospects scrimmage.

Every 2024 Draft pick, except for seventh-round Russian goaltender Yaroslav Korostelyov, will appear, including first-rounders Macklin Celebrini and Sam Dickinson, second-rounders Igor Chernyshov and Leo Sahlin Wallenius, and more.

Top San Jose Sharks prospects like Will Smith, Quentin Musty, David Edstrom, Kasper Halttunen, Filip Bystedt, Ethan Cardwell, Cam Lund, Luca Cagnoni, Collin Graf, and Mattias Havelid will also participate.

Sharks Prospect Scrimmage will be held at Tech CU Arena on Jul. 4 at 11 AM. The winner of the game will be awarded the Marchment Cup, named in honor of long-time San Jose Sharks scout, Bryan Marchment.

Per the Sharks: “The scrimmage will feature a running time game, starting with a four-on-four session, followed by a three-on-three session. If the teams are tied at the end of the game, there will be a shootout. If a penalty is called, the player who was infringed upon will line up on the center redline, similar to a penalty shot, while all other players on the ice will line up on the far blueline. When the whistle is blown, play will resume.”

Buy tickets for the scrimmage here!

If you want to check out a development camp practice, they’re open to the public! Times are subject to change, but here’s the current schedule: