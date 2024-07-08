Connect with us

They’ve Got Celebrini, But What Else Do Sharks Need To Win? (+)

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Ladies and gentlemen, you got him.

The San Jose Sharks signed 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini to an entry-level contract on Saturday.

Sharks GM Mike Grier shared some interesting insights later that day about building a stronger roster around top prospects Celebrini and Will Smith, and what else the team could be looking to add from now to training camp.

I share my thoughts about the make-up of the 2024-25 Sharks roster too.

Grier: “I think most of the heavy [roster] lifting is done. Maybe still pick around the edges and see if something pops up here. Maybe there’s a potential add, something on the backend? Or a depth piece.”

Takeaway: It looks like the 2024-25 San Jose Sharks’ line-up is mostly set.

But speaking of the backend, San Jose Hockey Now has heard that Grier could be in the market for a veteran defenseman.

