SJHN Daily: WillMack Hijinks Revealed, Celebrini’s Friendship With Bedard, Last Judi Jupiter Video

Drew Remenda joined The Sheet with Jeff Marek to talk about the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks broadcaster talked about his tie game, shared stories about Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini, and more with Marek and Greg Wyshynski.

Remenda said that last season Smith and Celebrini would separate from the Sharks usual Sewerball group and get a bit more violent with their warm up.

drew remenda talking about will and mack's relationship off ice helps on ice plus drew throwing a stray at will's maturity 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KdJCPIugM7 — mon ₂ ₇₁ ₃₀ (@_willsical) November 13, 2025

“All they would do is just kick the ball as hard as they could at each other or anybody else or the door of our broadcast office,” Remenda said to Marek and Wyshynski.

But that was last year.

Remenda said the duo has since transitioned to football, instead throwing the ball at each other.

The San Jose Sharks haven’t felt out of games recently because of two big reasons.

Jeff Skinner left the loss to the Calgary Flames with an ugly injury.

Yaroslav Askarov shares two reasons for his recent success.

Vincent Desharnais has earned a role with the Sharks.

Devin Cooley talked about his time with the Sharks and his friendship with Askarov.

The Judi Jupiter saga had one more part to reveal this week. Another video of Will Smith introducing himself and spinning for the camera was released this week.

In this one, Jupiter had to check that the Sharks’ Smith wasn’t related to any other Will Smiths, and the Sharks’ forward again pretended he’s just a student at Boston College.

she did it for me🙏🏼 thank you judi jupiter i love you pic.twitter.com/FPlD2zJQWR — maddie ⁷¹²⁹⁸ (@mwahcelebrini) November 13, 2025

Brodie Brazil spoke to San Jose Sharks’ Director of Nutrition Christina Jax and Nutrition Specialist Ryann Thomison.

It’s time to jump on the Sharks’ bandwagon.

don't worry, we got the ball back. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7hGT76ZKHy — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) November 14, 2025

Just casually dropping this sick photo of Macklin Celebrini. 🦈 pic.twitter.com/JqtqQdY2fm — NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2025

Evgeni Malkin talks new contract.

The Colorado Avalanche signed Scott Wedgewood to a one-year contract extension.

Brad Marchand scored his 1,000th NHL point.

When should the Philadelphia Flyers’ extend Trevor Zegras?

Auston Matthews is out with injury for at least a week.

The NHL signed a multi-year deal with Swiss sportswatch brand Norqain.

How does goaltending affect NHL playoff odds?