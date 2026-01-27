San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #51: Latest Sharks in Playoff Spot Since 2019, Celebrini Talks North Vancouver Hockey, Sherwood Won’t Play
VANCOUVER — This is the latest in a season that the San Jose Sharks have held a playoff spot since 2018-19, which is also the last time that they were in the playoffs.
The previous three years, they never held a post-season berth, not even for one day.
In 2021-22, they held the last wild card spot on Jan. 23 with a 21-19-2 record, before slumping the rest of the way.
Even in the 2020-21 COVID campaign, which started on Jan. 13, San Jose only had a playoff spot on the second and third days of the year.
In 2019-20, they had the last wild card berth on Dec. 2, before a swoon led to Bob Boughner replacing Peter DeBoer behind the bench.
Right now, the 26-21-3 Sharks have the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, though they’re tied in points with the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken, who are on the outside looking in.
So it’s a close race, and obviously every game matters.
Let’s see how the Sharks close out this five-game road trip before the Olympic break.
It’s a simple message from head coach Ryan Warsofsky, let’s see if this upstart San Jose squad can carry it out.
“We can’t focus on something that’s super far ahead. Let’s just be where our feet are,” Warsofsky said this morning. “We can’t get wrapped up in Edmonton that’s two days away, we got to be focused on, really, our first shift, focus on where our feet are, and that will be the message going forward. We get to the second period, we’ll worry about the second period.”
And so on.
San Jose Sharks (26-21-3)
Yaroslav Askarov will start.
This is how the San Jose Sharks lined up in morning skate:
Graf-Celebrini-Smith
Regenda-Wennberg-Toffoli
Eklund-Misa-Gaudette
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves
Orlov-Klingberg
Ferraro-Liljegren
Dickinson-Desharnais
Askarov
Here’s how they looked on the power play:
Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg
Orlov-Eklund-Misa-Graf-Regenda
Trade acquisition Kiefer Sherwood (upper-body) participated in morning skate for the first time as a member of the San Jose Sharks, but he won’t play tonight.
“There’s a pretty good chance of [Sherwood] playing on this trip,” Warsofsky said, “when that is, I’m not sure yet.”
Philipp Kurashev (upper-body) also joined morning skate in a regular jersey, instead of orange no-contact garb.
“Hopeful at the end of the trip,” Warsofsky said about when the Swiss winger will return to the line-up.
Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body) also skated and should become available at some point on this road trip.
Vancouver Canucks (17-30-5)
Kevin Lankinen will start.
#Canucks this morning
DeBrusk-EP40-Karlsson
O’Connor-Chytil-Lekkerimäki
Öhgren-Blueger-Garland
Höglander-Räty-Kane
MPettersson-Willander
EPettersson-Hronek
Joseph-Myers
— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) January 27, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks is at 7 PM PT at Rogers Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
OMG!!
Linus Karlsson, former Sharks 3rd round pick, is on the Canucks top line. He’s 26 and has 30 career points.
Evander on the 4th line? They’re really not trying to max out his trade value ….
Vancouver is so fucked! There’s an illness going around the Canucks locker room, in addition to the terrible roster they have
Trap game. SJ can’t overlook VAN, and need to just keep their feet (skates) on the gas.
And Demko just went on IR for the rest of the season.
Buium and Boeser on IR today too. They really do need to put this team down early
An illness in the Canucks locker room?!! We need Reaves out there to prevent any of the Canucks from breathing on Macklin …
5 years ago we wanted Kane to punch Reaves in the face, how the times have changed.
Kane was a jerk then, too. I had no issue with Reaves and Kane going at it. Always appreciated Reaves. He cracked me up, too. He knew he could get away with stuff. In the playoffs (for a goal that didn’t matter because the Sharks were getting blown out), he held a Sharks player trying to get out of the d-zone for over 10 seconds. I rewound it and counted. You could see the official yelling at him. I suppose the ref (linesman?) was yelling “let him go” but don’t know for sure. Anyway, Vegas scored in what was 4v4… Read more »
There are only 9 games, including today, to see if Sherwood fits
I was thinking that they could be doing a poor man’s Rantanen flip if they are just miles apart in negotiations, but it would be hard to top two 2’s
I doubt they’re that far apart. Middle 6 winger that plays like he does is worth 30 mil on a 5 or 6 year deal. Depend on how they structure it.
So I come from the path GMMG didn’t take. But the die is cast so make the best of this situation. In essence, this is like having purchased an option. It can expire worthless, you can trade it to someone else or you can get a deal done. I’d be disappointed if GMMG either signs Sherwood at too great a cost or simply decides its not worth it and lets him walk after the season. The option allows both sides to figure out if this a short-term thing or a long-term thing. The ideal outcome is a solid deal for… Read more »
I’m fine with 6mil per for 5 years. With the cap going up that’ll be nothing.
Those $$ are a lot, the term is the bigger concern.
Definitely makes Wennberg’s deal look pretty good, eh?
Let’s win this one too!!
Not sure what the difference is but Klingberg is skating way better tonight than I’ve seen this season.