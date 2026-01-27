Preview/Lines #51: Latest Sharks in Playoff Spot Since 2019, Celebrini Talks North Vancouver Hockey, Sherwood Won’t Play

VANCOUVER — This is the latest in a season that the San Jose Sharks have held a playoff spot since 2018-19, which is also the last time that they were in the playoffs.

The previous three years, they never held a post-season berth, not even for one day.

In 2021-22, they held the last wild card spot on Jan. 23 with a 21-19-2 record, before slumping the rest of the way.

Even in the 2020-21 COVID campaign, which started on Jan. 13, San Jose only had a playoff spot on the second and third days of the year.

In 2019-20, they had the last wild card berth on Dec. 2, before a swoon led to Bob Boughner replacing Peter DeBoer behind the bench.

Right now, the 26-21-3 Sharks have the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, though they’re tied in points with the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken, who are on the outside looking in.

So it’s a close race, and obviously every game matters.

Let’s see how the Sharks close out this five-game road trip before the Olympic break.

It’s a simple message from head coach Ryan Warsofsky, let’s see if this upstart San Jose squad can carry it out.

“We can’t focus on something that’s super far ahead. Let’s just be where our feet are,” Warsofsky said this morning. “We can’t get wrapped up in Edmonton that’s two days away, we got to be focused on, really, our first shift, focus on where our feet are, and that will be the message going forward. We get to the second period, we’ll worry about the second period.”

And so on.

San Jose Sharks (26-21-3)

Yaroslav Askarov will start.

This is how the San Jose Sharks lined up in morning skate:

Graf-Celebrini-Smith

Regenda-Wennberg-Toffoli

Eklund-Misa-Gaudette

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves

Orlov-Klingberg

Ferraro-Liljegren

Dickinson-Desharnais

Askarov

Here’s how they looked on the power play:

Klingberg-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg

Orlov-Eklund-Misa-Graf-Regenda

Trade acquisition Kiefer Sherwood (upper-body) participated in morning skate for the first time as a member of the San Jose Sharks, but he won’t play tonight.

“There’s a pretty good chance of [Sherwood] playing on this trip,” Warsofsky said, “when that is, I’m not sure yet.”

Philipp Kurashev (upper-body) also joined morning skate in a regular jersey, instead of orange no-contact garb.

“Hopeful at the end of the trip,” Warsofsky said about when the Swiss winger will return to the line-up.

Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper-body) also skated and should become available at some point on this road trip.

Vancouver Canucks (17-30-5)

Kevin Lankinen will start.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks is at 7 PM PT at Rogers Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.