Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Sharks’ Olympic Semifinals Round-Up: Celebrini Leads Canada in Ice-Time, Bronze Still Important to Regenda

Published

11 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

It’s USA-Canada for Olympic hockey gold…again.

On Thursday, the Americans topped the Canadians 2-1 in OT, in the women’s ice hockey gold medal game.

On Sunday, USA and Canada will go at it again, this time in the men’s ice hockey gold medal game, at 5:10 AM PT.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Finland and Slovakia will battle for the bronze medal at 11:40 AM PT.

So how did the San Jose Sharks left at the Olympics, Macklin Celebrini and Pavol Regenda, fare in today’s semifinals?

Macklin Celebrini

In a do-or-die game, a 3-2 last-minute Canada victory over Finland, no Canadian skater played more than Celebrini’s 25:53.

Let that sink in.

The San Jose Sharks superstar, who netted an assist on Nathan MacKinnon’s game-winner, was firing away all night, also leading the Canadians in shots and scoring chances.

The GWG was challenged by Finland head coach Antti Pennanen, for a possible Celebrini offsides, but the review upheld the call on the ice.

No less than two-time Stanley Cup winner and Canada head coach Jon Cooper told Jackie Redmond afterwards, “He’s generational, that kid…I’m surprised I didn’t play him more.”

It’s Macklin Celebrini’s world, we’re just living in it.

That is, unless the US has something to say about that on Sunday.

Pavol Regenda

Slovakia and Regenda couldn’t ensure a San Jose Sharks player an Olympic gold medal, losing in the semifinals 6-2 to the United States.

Regenda scored a goal in 15:04 of action.

No doubt though, Slovakia will come excited to win the bronze medal tomorrow.

Pavol Regenda has spoken about the meaning of winning the bronze at the 2022 Olympics, and Hockey Slovakia’s Instagram touched on it too.

Related Topics:
14 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
E

Probably he’s just not as good at changing on time as his linemates 😉

0
Reply
Joseph

If this team does manage to sneak into the playoffs, who in their right mind would want to draw Celebrini in round one?

2
Reply
Lucas

If I was Colorado or Vegas, I’d much rather face the Sharks in round 1 than I would any of Utah, Anaheim, or LA. I’d put the Seattle over San Jose for most favored opponent though. As good as Celebrini is, the rest of this roster is just not remotely close to being playoff caliber.

1
Reply
WW

Very true. But…the one single player that can swing a playoff series is the goalie. Plenty of good teams have gotten goalied in a 7 game series. Askarov is not consistent yet but has a high ceiling. Celebrini plus Askarov on a hot streak could be recipe for an upset.

1
Reply
Zeke

Don’t think the better teams fear Macklin, because they are good teams. That said, there aren’t many teams I think would be unbeatable for the Sharks in the West. Colorado, Vegas and maybe Minnesota now the Hughes has been with them a bit. Wouldn’t surprise me if the Sharks won a series against any of the other contenders in the West. In the east, the only team I think the Sharks couldn’t beat is Tampa. Maybe the Caps. The really well-coached teams with depth are trouble for San Jose. But this strikes me as a season where there are a… Read more »

0
Reply
Joseph

Anyone who doesn’t fear Macklin is in trouble.

2
Reply
Zeke

if you going into a playoff series with fear, you’re probably losing. Good teams don’t fear Macklin.

0
Reply
SnarkFan

Not just depth… size. They’ve struggled mightily against big teams.

0
Reply
Zeke

Hope Regenda gets his second Olympic medal. At one point, I noted he was on the ice, the camera moved to follow the play and I tried to spot him. He was in the first place I looked, the front of the net.

At one point, the announcers mentioned how Slovakia didn’t have their PP1 guys at the front of the net. And they didn’t.

Regenda was PP2.

1
Reply
Lucas

There was a good 20-30 seconds on one of their PP in the first period where there wasn’t someone within 10ft of the net. Obviously as a US fan it was ideal but as a hockey fan it was very annoying to watch.

1
Reply
Zeke

Not even guys flashing across. Just nothing.

I really want the Sharks to re-sign Regenda. That net front stuff is a game changer on a team with guys who can snipe. The Sharks have them. It’d be helpful f they had some guys with effective point shots, but we’ll need to wait on that. Dickinson and Pohlkamp could change that.

1
Reply
Lucas

Yeah I’m not sure I’m there just yet but I want to see him stay up the rest of the season to see if he can keep it up for 20 more games. Think he could end up being a nice bottom 6 guy to keep around.

0
Reply
WW

Personally, I think Sharks could be cultivating guys like Regenda rather than splurging on Sherwood. Don’t buy somebody else’s “late bloomer.” Grow your own.

0
Reply
SnarkFan

I’m in the “all of the above” group.

1
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Sports Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating