Sharks’ Olympic Semifinals Round-Up: Celebrini Leads Canada in Ice-Time, Bronze Still Important to Regenda

It’s USA-Canada for Olympic hockey gold…again.

On Thursday, the Americans topped the Canadians 2-1 in OT, in the women’s ice hockey gold medal game.

Gaudette said he sent congratulatory messages to Aerin Frankel and Kendall Coyne Schofield, also Northeastern alum and friends of his, for their gold medal victory over Canada. He was watching USA-Canada right after practice yesterday. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 20, 2026

On Sunday, USA and Canada will go at it again, this time in the men’s ice hockey gold medal game, at 5:10 AM PT.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Finland and Slovakia will battle for the bronze medal at 11:40 AM PT.

So how did the San Jose Sharks left at the Olympics, Macklin Celebrini and Pavol Regenda, fare in today’s semifinals?

Macklin Celebrini

In a do-or-die game, a 3-2 last-minute Canada victory over Finland, no Canadian skater played more than Celebrini’s 25:53.

Let that sink in.

The San Jose Sharks superstar, who netted an assist on Nathan MacKinnon’s game-winner, was firing away all night, also leading the Canadians in shots and scoring chances.

NATHAN MACKINNON IN THE FINAL MINUTE. CANADA HAVE PULLED OFF THE COMEBACK. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3jMB2EWWfU — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2026

what a game by Macklin Celebrini •25:53 TOI (most on Canada)

•9 scoring chances (game high)

•8 shots on goal (game high)

•Assist on the game winner — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 20, 2026

The GWG was challenged by Finland head coach Antti Pennanen, for a possible Celebrini offsides, but the review upheld the call on the ice.

this picture will haunt me in my dreams pic.twitter.com/aTC6YFIDsW — dias (@quintinbrini) February 20, 2026

No less than two-time Stanley Cup winner and Canada head coach Jon Cooper told Jackie Redmond afterwards, “He’s generational, that kid…I’m surprised I didn’t play him more.”

Jon Cooper on trust and Macklin Celebrini’s team-high 25:53 TOI tonight: “He’s generational, that kid… I’m surprised I didn’t play him MORE.” Full quote is worth a listen ⬇️#MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/SM2NakojHN — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 20, 2026

It’s Macklin Celebrini’s world, we’re just living in it.

That is, unless the US has something to say about that on Sunday.

Ostapchuk said #SJSharks all stopped working out to watch the last 5 minutes of Canada-Finland. Semifinal game took place right before practice today — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 20, 2026

Pavol Regenda

Slovakia and Regenda couldn’t ensure a San Jose Sharks player an Olympic gold medal, losing in the semifinals 6-2 to the United States.

Regenda scored a goal in 15:04 of action.

No doubt though, Slovakia will come excited to win the bronze medal tomorrow.

Pavol Regenda has spoken about the meaning of winning the bronze at the 2022 Olympics, and Hockey Slovakia’s Instagram touched on it too.