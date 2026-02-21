San Jose Sharks
Sharks’ Olympic Semifinals Round-Up: Celebrini Leads Canada in Ice-Time, Bronze Still Important to Regenda
It’s USA-Canada for Olympic hockey gold…again.
On Thursday, the Americans topped the Canadians 2-1 in OT, in the women’s ice hockey gold medal game.
Gaudette said he sent congratulatory messages to Aerin Frankel and Kendall Coyne Schofield, also Northeastern alum and friends of his, for their gold medal victory over Canada.
He was watching USA-Canada right after practice yesterday.
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 20, 2026
On Sunday, USA and Canada will go at it again, this time in the men’s ice hockey gold medal game, at 5:10 AM PT.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Finland and Slovakia will battle for the bronze medal at 11:40 AM PT.
So how did the San Jose Sharks left at the Olympics, Macklin Celebrini and Pavol Regenda, fare in today’s semifinals?
Macklin Celebrini
In a do-or-die game, a 3-2 last-minute Canada victory over Finland, no Canadian skater played more than Celebrini’s 25:53.
Let that sink in.
The San Jose Sharks superstar, who netted an assist on Nathan MacKinnon’s game-winner, was firing away all night, also leading the Canadians in shots and scoring chances.
NATHAN MACKINNON IN THE FINAL MINUTE. CANADA HAVE PULLED OFF THE COMEBACK. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3jMB2EWWfU
— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2026
what a game by Macklin Celebrini
•25:53 TOI (most on Canada)
•9 scoring chances (game high)
•8 shots on goal (game high)
•Assist on the game winner
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 20, 2026
The GWG was challenged by Finland head coach Antti Pennanen, for a possible Celebrini offsides, but the review upheld the call on the ice.
this picture will haunt me in my dreams pic.twitter.com/aTC6YFIDsW
— dias (@quintinbrini) February 20, 2026
No less than two-time Stanley Cup winner and Canada head coach Jon Cooper told Jackie Redmond afterwards, “He’s generational, that kid…I’m surprised I didn’t play him more.”
Jon Cooper on trust and Macklin Celebrini’s team-high 25:53 TOI tonight:
“He’s generational, that kid… I’m surprised I didn’t play him MORE.”
Full quote is worth a listen ⬇️#MilanoCortina2026 #Olympics #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/SM2NakojHN
— Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) February 20, 2026
It’s Macklin Celebrini’s world, we’re just living in it.
That is, unless the US has something to say about that on Sunday.
Ostapchuk said #SJSharks all stopped working out to watch the last 5 minutes of Canada-Finland. Semifinal game took place right before practice today
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 20, 2026
Pavol Regenda
Slovakia and Regenda couldn’t ensure a San Jose Sharks player an Olympic gold medal, losing in the semifinals 6-2 to the United States.
Regenda scored a goal in 15:04 of action.
No doubt though, Slovakia will come excited to win the bronze medal tomorrow.
Pavol Regenda has spoken about the meaning of winning the bronze at the 2022 Olympics, and Hockey Slovakia’s Instagram touched on it too.
Probably he’s just not as good at changing on time as his linemates 😉
If this team does manage to sneak into the playoffs, who in their right mind would want to draw Celebrini in round one?
If I was Colorado or Vegas, I’d much rather face the Sharks in round 1 than I would any of Utah, Anaheim, or LA. I’d put the Seattle over San Jose for most favored opponent though. As good as Celebrini is, the rest of this roster is just not remotely close to being playoff caliber.
Very true. But…the one single player that can swing a playoff series is the goalie. Plenty of good teams have gotten goalied in a 7 game series. Askarov is not consistent yet but has a high ceiling. Celebrini plus Askarov on a hot streak could be recipe for an upset.
Don’t think the better teams fear Macklin, because they are good teams. That said, there aren’t many teams I think would be unbeatable for the Sharks in the West. Colorado, Vegas and maybe Minnesota now the Hughes has been with them a bit. Wouldn’t surprise me if the Sharks won a series against any of the other contenders in the West. In the east, the only team I think the Sharks couldn’t beat is Tampa. Maybe the Caps. The really well-coached teams with depth are trouble for San Jose. But this strikes me as a season where there are a… Read more »
Anyone who doesn’t fear Macklin is in trouble.
if you going into a playoff series with fear, you’re probably losing. Good teams don’t fear Macklin.
Not just depth… size. They’ve struggled mightily against big teams.
Hope Regenda gets his second Olympic medal. At one point, I noted he was on the ice, the camera moved to follow the play and I tried to spot him. He was in the first place I looked, the front of the net.
At one point, the announcers mentioned how Slovakia didn’t have their PP1 guys at the front of the net. And they didn’t.
Regenda was PP2.
There was a good 20-30 seconds on one of their PP in the first period where there wasn’t someone within 10ft of the net. Obviously as a US fan it was ideal but as a hockey fan it was very annoying to watch.
Not even guys flashing across. Just nothing.
I really want the Sharks to re-sign Regenda. That net front stuff is a game changer on a team with guys who can snipe. The Sharks have them. It’d be helpful f they had some guys with effective point shots, but we’ll need to wait on that. Dickinson and Pohlkamp could change that.
Yeah I’m not sure I’m there just yet but I want to see him stay up the rest of the season to see if he can keep it up for 20 more games. Think he could end up being a nice bottom 6 guy to keep around.
Personally, I think Sharks could be cultivating guys like Regenda rather than splurging on Sherwood. Don’t buy somebody else’s “late bloomer.” Grow your own.
I’m in the “all of the above” group.