Our Preseason Top-10 Sharks Prospects!

Who are our San Jose Sharks’ top-10 prospects?

That’s our discussion on this week’s San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

But before we get to that, we touch on some of the big news from the first week of San Jose Sharks training camp.

What’s the latest on Shakir Mukhamadullin, Yaroslav Askarov, and Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s injuries? (2:37)

What’s going on with some of the major training camp battles? (5:28)

And now, our top-10 San Jose Sharks prospects! Keegan and Sheng have separate lists.

Let’s chat about, in no particular order, our honorable mentions. (15:54)

Thomas Bordeleau (16:11)

Leo Sahlin Wallenius

Ethan Cardwell (23:30)

Cam Lund (27:24)

Eric Pohlkamp

Brandon Svoboda (31:00)

Mattias Havelid

Collin Graf (35:44)

Jake Furlong (38:35)

Jack Thompson (43:31)

Kasper Halttunen (50:39)

Danil Gushchin (53:20)

At No. 10, Keegan has Gushchin. Sheng has Luca Cagnoni. (1:07:43)

At No. 9, Keegan has Filip Bystedt. (1:12:50) Sheng has Igor Chernyshov. (1:15:40)

At No. 8, Keegan has Cagnoni. (1:18:23) Sheng has Halttunen. (1:24:08)

At No. 7, Keegan has Chernyshov. Sheng has Bystedt. (1:28:46)

Keegan and Sheng agree the rest of the way, though Sheng had plenty of pushback from NHL scouts on No. 2:

Quentin Musty (1:36:34)

Mukhamadullin (1:48:59)

Sam Dickinson (1:51:19)

Askarov (1:56:30)

Will Smith (2:00:43)

Macklin Celebrini (2:13:04)

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.