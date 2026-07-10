Macklin Celebrini was named the 2025-26 IIHF Male Player of the Year.

Per the IIHF, the award is given to a player who “best exemplifies exceptional skill, determination, team success, and sporting character on and off the ice during the preceding season.”

Also: “Candidates must have competed in at least one IIHF tournament as well as in a domestic league of the highest calibre for that country, the combined performances of which are deemed superior to all other players.”

Celebrini starred in the NHL, the Olympics, and World Championships this past season.

Celebrini was fourth in the Hart Trophy running and a Lester B. Pearson Award finalist for the San Jose Sharks, and for Team Canada, an All-Star forward at the Olympics and IIHF Directorate Best Forward at the World Championships.

200 media and IIHF members voted: Celebrini won in a landslide with 40.8 percent of the vote. Connor Hellebuyck followed at 20.4, Sebastian Aho at 14.3, and Connor McDavid 12.2.

These are the past three winners of the award:

2024-25 Sven Andrighetto, F (SUI)

2023-24 Roman Cervenka, F (CZE)

2022-23 Connor Bedard, F (CAN)

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks signed Libor Hajek.

Teddy Mutryn talks about brother Casey, who was drafted in the second round in the 2026 Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

Other Sharks News…

Joe Pavelski wants to help development coaches Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau with San Jose Sharks prospects:

Joe Pavelski would love to help Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau mentor the young guys 🙌 pic.twitter.com/td95ryMfRE — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) July 9, 2026

An Ivar Stenberg deep dive.

Troubs checking in. 📍👋 pic.twitter.com/3GW8kQZwev — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 10, 2026

Around Hockey…

The Anaheim Ducks have matched the five-year, $90 million offer sheet that Leo Carlsson had signed with the Philadelphia Flyers: GM Pat Verbeek spoke after, as did Carlsson.

Leo Carlsson: "It was an offer that 99% of people would sign too. It's a pretty simple answer. I really wanted to be here though. I really wanted them to match. I want to be an Anaheim Duck."@SportingTrib | #FlyTogether — Zach Cavanagh (@ZachCav) July 9, 2026

There are lots of Dundons on the Stanley Cup.

Nico Hischier helped rescue a family in distress.

Who are the best remaining free agents?

Danil Gushchin, who became a UFA after not given a qualified offer in June, has signed a two-year contract with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL. He played 49 games for the Eagles (0 for the Avs) and had 18g/14a #Avs #GoAvsGo #EaglesCountry @HockeyMtnHighCO pic.twitter.com/yA0dn597rC — Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) July 8, 2026