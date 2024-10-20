Sharks Injury Update: Celebrini Skating, Mukhamadullin & Bordeleau Day-To-Day

The winless San Jose Sharks need some good news, and they’re getting it, at least on the injury front.

2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, out with a hip injury since the Oct. 10 season opener, is skating on his own, according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Throughout the San Jose Sharks’ most recent road trip, Warsofsky has maintained that Celebrini hasn’t been skating, so this is good news.

Warsofsky, however, still termed Celebrini week-to-week.

In even better news, it appears that Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower-body injury) and Thomas Bordeleau (lower-body injury) are closer to a return than Celebrini.

Both have been skating with other injured Sharks like Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Lucas Carlsson for weeks, and Warsofsky termed them day-to-day.

Will either Mukhamadullin or Bordeleau join the San Jose Sharks’ upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Tuesday in Anaheim?

The Sharks practice on Monday, so we’ll see. No doubt, San Jose could use reinforcements of all shapes and sizes.