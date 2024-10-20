Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Sharks Injury Update: Celebrini Skating, Mukhamadullin & Bordeleau Day-To-Day

Published

6 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

The winless San Jose Sharks need some good news, and they’re getting it, at least on the injury front.

2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, out with a hip injury since the Oct. 10 season opener, is skating on his own, according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Throughout the San Jose Sharks’ most recent road trip, Warsofsky has maintained that Celebrini hasn’t been skating, so this is good news.

Warsofsky, however, still termed Celebrini week-to-week.

In even better news, it appears that Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower-body injury) and Thomas Bordeleau (lower-body injury) are closer to a return than Celebrini.

Both have been skating with other injured Sharks like Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Lucas Carlsson for weeks, and Warsofsky termed them day-to-day.

Will either Mukhamadullin or Bordeleau join the San Jose Sharks’ upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Tuesday in Anaheim?

The Sharks practice on Monday, so we’ll see. No doubt, San Jose could use reinforcements of all shapes and sizes.

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ty Comes

One can hope

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta