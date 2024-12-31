San Jose Barracuda
Subscriber Mailbag: Ask Us Anything!
It’s mid-season for the San Jose Sharks!
The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast will once again take your questions in a special subscriber mailbag.
Subscribers, just drop your questions in the comments below.
Get your questions in by this weekend!
If possible, please use your e-mail that you subscribe with in your comment!
Do the Sharks regret signing Dickinson? That might seem like a stupid question, as he is having a great year in the OHL, but the reality is now that CHL players are eligible to go to the NCAA, the fact that Dickinson has already signed with the Sharks prevents him from going to the NCAA next year. And per the CHL / NHL agreement, the Sharks can’t send Dickinson to the AHL next season when he’s 19. So it is either play for the Sharks, which he probably isn’t ready for, or OHL, which he has already outgrown. To that… Read more »
Love the articles and pod. Granlund, Ceci, and both non-Askarov goalies have been mentioned as trade targets. Do you see Grier opening up the cabinets further? Kunin, Goodrow, anyone else?
As always, a bunch of questions, pick and choose as many or as few as fits the discussion: What is the current age of the contending Sharks’ #1D, whoever he turns out to be and however he’s acquired? If the Sharks need to trade for a #1D, does handed-ness matter as much these days and are there any teams that seem like they could make good trade partners now or down the line? Two areas where Grier’s team seem to have excelled so far are talent evaluation and goaltending development; are there any other areas that they seem particularly stronger… Read more »
Which younger players do you think (or expect) its time for the Sharks to cut bait with sometime this season or offseason? I’m thinking about players like Thrun, Grundstrom, Dellandrea plus a few others who are in the org, but maybe not with the Sharks right now.
Happy New Year to the SJHN team!!
long term question: how long do we control Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith and when do you foresee a long term contract happening? I don’t want to think bad thoughts but feel like the kids who come up through the ncaa path get UFA status early? Not real familiar with the rules.
When do you project Sam Dickinson to make the nhl? Next year? I had ChatGPT list top nhl defensemen and their debut age… next year or maybe end of this year seems to fit. Here is a list of the top 20 NHL defensemen as of December 2024, along with their ages at the time of their NHL debuts: 1. Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) • NHL Debut: April 15, 2019 • Age at Debut: 20 years old 2. Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) • NHL Debut: March 28, 2019 • Age at Debut: 19 years old 3. Roman Josi (Nashville Predators)… Read more »
Is Vlasic really hurt? Or is this kind of an agreed to benching? I’m pretty sure the coaches or GM or players don’t want to play him and take away time on ice for those D who have trade value or who are young and need playing time.
Do you think Mike could use Eklund as a trade piece if a great opportunity presents itself? Because he didn’t hand pick Eklund and our top young forwards on the team are all similarly undersized and have a very similar skill set.
Macklin has openly expressed how much his hometown of Vancouver has meant (and still means) to him. Do you suspect this tie will affect his willingness to sign long term in San Jose? I know it won’t help to worry about it, but I can’t help remembering Tavares joining the Maple Leafs, fulfilling a childhood dream of his, and fearing the same fate for Mack.
Why would any sane person with immense hockey talent hitch his future to San Jose? Discuss . . .