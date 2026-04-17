Sharks Locker Room: The Celebrini Constant

“Every time we think we have a ceiling,” Ryan Warsofsky said about Macklin Celebrini, “we keep pushing the ceiling up.”

That’s been a constant of Celebrini’s career, from USHL to NCAA to NHL.

With the Chicago Steel, Macklin Celebrini scored 86 points in 2022-23, the most-ever for a 16-year-old in the USHL, winning Player and Rookie of the Year.

At Boston University, the 17-year-old became the youngest-ever to win the Hobey Baker Award for top NCAA player.

With the San Jose Sharks, the 19-year-old just broke Joe Thornton’s single-season franchise record for points.

A goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets gave Celebrini 115 points, eclipsing Thornton’s 114 in 2006-07.

Celebrini is also challenging for the Hart Trophy because of stats like this: He had a hand in 46.2 percent of his team’s 249 goals, second only to Connor McDavid’s 48.9 percent for the Edmonton Oilers.

His 115 points is almost double Will Smith’s 59, the largest gap between No. 1 and No. 2 scorer on an NHL team this season.

On the international level, not only did Celebrini become the first-ever teenager to be selected to a Team Canada NHL Olympic roster, but he was also the best player in the world McDavid’s running mate throughout the tournament.

Celebrini couldn’t quite drag the San Jose Sharks into the post-season, but he led a remarkable 34-point improvement from last year, from worst in the league to the cusp of the playoff race until the final week of the regular season.

“What’s his ceiling?” San Jose Sharks announcer Randy Hahn asked, after the record-setting goal.

“What can he do, where can he take the Sharks?” color commentator Drew Remenda added. “How many more points can he get in a season?”

The truth is, the constant throughout Celebrini’s career, the standard that he’s established: Expect the remarkable, expect the unexpected.

It’s cliché to say the sky is the limit, but in Celebrini’s case, that’s the reality.

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini laughed, didn't expect to be drenched by water after his record-setting goal: "No, I didn’t. I was pretty drenched on the ice." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 17, 2026

Celebrini on Klingberg netting 3 assists in his 700th NHL game: "Just vintage John Klingberg." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 17, 2026

Watch the full interview here

John Klingberg

Klingberg, on if he had extra motivation heading into his 700th game:

Yeah, for sure. It was a milestone game for me today. A little bit of extra motivation. Again, didn’t mean anything for any of the teams, but we played for a lot out there. Obviously, Mack, to get to 115, was something that we wanted to see. And for myself as well, playing my 700th game and the last game of the season as well.

Watch the full interview here

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky got emotional talking about Celebrini: "He's a special kid." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 17, 2026

What's Celebrini's ceiling? Warosfsky: "Oh man, every time we think we have a ceiling, we keep pushing the ceiling up…I know he's extremely determined to get this team into the playoffs and do some damage." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 17, 2026

Warsofsky says Eklund is OK — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 17, 2026

Watch the full interview here

Mario Ferraro

Ferraro, on the retirement of long-time San Jose Sharks equipment manager Mike Aldrich:

Mikey, it’s sad seeing him go, but I’m super happy for him. He’s had an amazing career here with the Sharks. I’m happy for him and his family. He gets to kick his feet up a little bit, relax.

He’s put in many, many late nights, early mornings, late hours, long hours, long road trips. And he’s really grinded for this organization.

What makes Mikey most special is just who he is as a person. I’ve had such an amazing time with him. He’s made me feel comfortable coming into the rink. He’s made me feel like San Jose, this team is just a family. He’s been a part of this family for a really long time. And like I said, huge congratulations to him. He should be very proud of the way he’s carried himself and how he’s represented the Sharks, and he’s been a rock for this organization for a super long time.

I hope him and his family can enjoy the first summer coming up here as Mikey is retired. I hope he gets to do the things he’s been dreaming of doing when he gets more time to himself.