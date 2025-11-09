San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: Playoffs?!
It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Mario Ferraro smile this much post-game.
“I’m trying to keep it cool, right?” the long-time San Jose Sharks defenseman said, after a 3-1 victory over the Florida Panthers. “Obviously, I’m excited about what I see right now. I really want to push for playoffs.”
Playoffs?!
That’s not a word that’s been said in San Jose in November in a long time.
Of course, we’re just 16 games into the season.
“It’s a long season,” the alternate captain said. “Personally, from a team standpoint, we know we still got work to do.”
But who could blame the San Jose Sharks lifer, part of six straight seasons out of the playoffs, if he’s excited? 7-6-3, it’s the first time that the perennial cellar-dwellers have been over .500 since they were 28-27-8 on March 22, 2022.
But while the Sharks were able to topple the defending champs, in truth, the Panthers dominated. After the first period, Florida outshot San Jose 33-9. It took Yaroslav Askarov making 38 saves for the Sharks to pull off the upset.
If San Jose is serious about the post-season dance, they’ll need to get better in this department.
“Watching these guys quite a bit, playoffs and whatnot, the D [are on] the walls,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said about the Panthers, before the game. “It’s extremely hard in the offensive zone [to advance the puck]. We can’t get surprised by pressure. They’re going to come. We got to make sure we win the walls, where we have good support in that area.”
That’s a heaviness to the Panthers’ game that the Sharks are still lacking.
Florida blueliner Jeff Petry alluded to it, saying of San Jose, “They have skill up front, and they play a fast game. There’s other teams, they have that skill and speed, but they play a heavier game.”
Here’s an example of 6-foot-6 defenseman Niko Mikkola imposing his physical will on the Sharks.
Will Smith (2), after a Dmitry Orlov (9) pass, can’t get the puck through Mikkola. Then, the big defenseman skates through him.
Ideally?
“We want to start our battles up higher in the defensive zone. We’re getting shrunk down quickly, instead of setting our battles up higher inside the blueline,” Warsofsky said. “That’s something that we’ll continue to work on, fighting that panic. We have probably a little bit more time to make a play at times.”
The Sharks may have won this game, but winning habits are still a work in progress.
Macklin Celebrini
Celebrini, on his goal:
It was a great play. Vinny, getting the puck out at the end of the PK there and Smitty on the forecheck.
Celebrini, on the Florida Panthers’ physicality:
They were pretty physical. They play hard, what you see from a team that knows how to win. I thought we handled it good.
Mario Ferraro
Ferraro, on the last time that the San Jose Sharks were over .500 in Mar. 2022:
It’s a long season. Personally, from a team standpoint, we know we still got work to do. I’m trying to keep it cool, right? Obviously, I’m excited about what I see right now. I really want to push for playoffs. We all do. It’s a long season and we got a lot more wins to get.
Yaroslav Askarov
Askarov said the 1st goal or the empty-netter was the loudest that he's ever heard SAP Center.
Says that the team can feel more excitement around their home games: https://t.co/4Ph71ahVVS
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 9, 2025
“Sharks fans… I CAN HEAR YOU!” 😂
Askarov is a riot, what a game! #SJSharks #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/ozCCIXTEXu
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) November 9, 2025
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky: "You can judge, you can measure a guy's height, you can measure his weight, but you can't measure heart. And I can tell you right now, we played with some heart tonight."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 9, 2025
Warsofsky, on how his young wingers can improve on the breakout against a heavy, quick defense like Florida’s:
We want to start our battles up higher in the defensive zone. We’re getting shrunk down quickly, instead of setting our battles up higher inside the blueline. That’s something that we’ll continue to work on, fighting that panic. We have probably a little bit more time to make a play at times. It’s not just on the wing. I need our center in that pocket. We need to be a little bit more connected to work that puck out.
I think part of the 2nd and 3rd periods can also be attributed to heavy legs in the second night of a back to back. Yes, Florida ratcheted up the physicality, but if the Sharks had a day off like they did, I think they do successfully escaped a lot of that physicality down low like they did in the first period. They were peppering Tarasov early on and even caused Florida to cough up a few chances with Sharks open in the middle, the kind that scared the crap out of Sharks fans early this season when our D… Read more »
Heavy legs and five powerplays against the Sharks while the Panthers got away with some pretty egregious non-calls. That kind of thing can sap a team’s energy. That battled through it.
Totally agree with Warso about heart on this team. Celebrini is like the Grinch after he gave back Christmas with heart and he sets the pace for this team. You could see how hard they fought to take away shooting lanes all night, and they didn’t let anything through the middle. It’s been like this for weeks now and that’s why they are winning and coincidentally it’s why the goal save percentages look a lot better. Amazing how save percentages increase and shots are for 50.feet away instead of 5. This team is good fun to watch, not just fun… Read more »
This is a trap road trip. Minny will want revenge, Flames are desperate & the Kraken are pissed about the last visit so all 3 will be more difficult than expected.
4 out of 6 points would be great but .500 on the road is the expectation.
Agreed. Minny is starting get going too
I’d be curious to know how many of Florida’s 2nd and 3rd period shots came during or immediately after their many power plays. And, shots aside, just killing that many penalties (including a couple 5 on 3s) is exhausting.
The officiating was poor last night, and definitely had the effect of tilting the ice Florida’s way during the back half. I’m glad the team played through it and found a way to win.
Brad Marchant on Macklin: “He’s a Dawg, you know. Hounds the puck hard.”
NHL getting to know the Sharks top Dawg!
It takes a rat to know a dawg. That’s probably the greatest compliment Marchand knows how to dish out.
Mario would be wise to put those playoff thoughts out of his head for the time being. Focus on the here & now. Don’t get caught up putting the cart before the horse.
Play well and good things will come. Thinking of the good things before playing well, the good things will never come.
Totally irrelevant, but Orlov is built like a cornstar.
My mind is going to weird places and I blame you
Now with fans returning to the Tank & the Sharks playing a fun & entertaining brand of winning Hockey, I keep hearing things like wanting to get the loudness & atmosphere “back to where it used to be in their heyday”. This is a new generation & completely new Sharks team, lets not live on past glories, lets give this new generation of Sharks their own special & unique environment. Make the Tank something it’s never been before. Yes we can revere the legends of the past, however this new generation deserves their own special Tank environment. So this is… Read more »