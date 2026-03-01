Sharks Locker Room: Eklund Spoils Mukhamadullin’s “Secret”

It’s been a lost season for Shakir Mukhamadullin so far, but it’s not too late to find his game.

The brand-new father, who missed practice on Friday for the birth of his first child, scored the game-winner in the San Jose Sharks’ 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, snapping his team’s five-game losing streak, and keeping them in the periphery of the playoff race. He also made the save of the game, stopping Jack Roslovic’s open net bid in the first period.

But perhaps more importantly, the 6-foot-4 blueliner was solid defensively and moved the puck assertively.

“Sees the ice well,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “Good details with his stick.”

The question for Mukhamadullin, however, isn’t talent. The 2020 first-round pick is long, mobile, and better with the puck than without.

Instead, the question is consistency and health.

Mukhamadullin has been plagued by injuries, big and small, throughout his career. Just this season, Mukhamadullin has missed time because of three short-term injuries.

Consequently, Mukhamadullin has played just 27 games this season, notching four goals and eight points, while averaging 16:20 a night. He’s also been healthy scratched with regularity though, not a consequence of his injuries.

Speaking with multiple NHL scouts throughout the season, the truth of the matter is, that’s on Mukhamadullin. None of them blame the San Jose Sharks coaching staff or other popular boogeymen.

For whatever reason, Mukhamadullin hasn’t been able to establish himself as an everyday blueliner on a very shallow Sharks defense. Only two defensemen, Dmitry Orlov and Mario Ferraro, have avoided healthy scratches this season. Frankly, the San Jose blueline is a land of opportunity right now for any reliable rearguard.

Mukhamadullin is 24 and not waiver-exempt anymore, so the clock is ticking on the once-top prospect to once and for all seize regular minutes on the San Jose Sharks.

The pending RFA has 25 games to go this year to show his mettle.

Forget the first two thirds of the season. Tonight was a good start for a brand-new campaign for Mukhamadullin.

Can he, in the first meaningful NHL games of his career, begin to live up to his top-four potential?

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini’s thoughts on his empty net goal:

Probably get [the shot] off as fast as possible.

I saw [Dmitry Orlov] out of the corner my eye. I thought he was [onside]. But, when you look back at it, it’s a little closer than I thought.

We just tried to attack quick, and I realized [Connor Ingram] wasn’t in net.

Shakir Mukhamadullin

Mukhamadullin, on his first period save on Jack Roslovic:

Just closed my eyes. (laughs)

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Mukhamadullin’s performance:

Yeah, really good. Big goal. Makes a really good play to [Toffoli] on the transition, sees the ice well. Good details with his stick. Thought he was good tonight.

Muck is learning, it’s not gonna go perfect every night, and you’re gonna make mistakes and you’re gotta kind of move on mentally. And Muck did a really good job of that all night.

Warsofsky, on Michael Misa:

Misa was good. He was skating. He’s coming, man. He’s coming. He’s come a long way. He’s getting more comfortable. I like that line again. It’s a really good line.

William Eklund