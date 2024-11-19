Sharks Locker Room: Learning To Win?

The San Jose Sharks were 1-7-2 in their first 10 games. They’re 5-3-2 in their last 10, after a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

William Eklund scored twice, Tyler Toffoli and Luke Kunin tallied, and Macklin Celebrini delivered the first OT winner of his career.

The San Jose Sharks, slowly but surely, are perhaps starting to learn how to win games.

One sign of that?

Tied 3-3 heading into the third period, the Sharks put their foot on the Red Wings’ throat, starting with Kunin’s early third period goal. Impressively, they kept the pressure on. Per Natural Stat Trick, San Jose dominated 5-on-5, 18-10 Shot Attempts, 10-3 Shots, and 10-4 Scoring Chances.

“It’s a really strong sign,” Eklund said, of how the Sharks performed in an anybody’s game final frame.

“We were hunting down pucks. We were making smart decisions with the puck through the neutral zone. We’re getting on top of them in the offensive zone and suffocating them,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We were on the attack. We were attacking with the puck. We were moving without the puck.”

And while the Sharks gave up the late power play equalizer, that doesn’t take away from what the team did in perhaps their most impressive third period this season.

“I thought we deserved to win the hockey game,” Warsofsky said. “All the things that we’ve really talked about since the start of training camp, we’re starting to see our identity a little bit.”

Credit to Warsofsky and his team for riding out another nightmarish start to the season.

“This year is different than years past, for sure, we’re never out of the fight,” Kunin said. “I think you can see that.”

After the game, Warsofsky praised his fourth line of Kunin, Carl Grundstrom, and Klim Kostin.

Celebrini broke down his first-ever game-winner.

Eklund discussed the Lund Line’s chemistry.

And Kunin talked about the good vibes in the Sharks room right now.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on what the San Jose Sharks did right in third period:

We were hunting down pucks. We were making smart decisions with the puck through the neutral zone. We’re getting on top of them in the offensive zone and suffocating them. We were creating some offense and not letting them change, which we’ve seen [happen] to us a little bit here in the first 20 games of the season. We were on the attack. We were attacking with the puck. We were moving without the puck. All the things that we’ve really talked about since the start of training camp, we’re starting to see our identity a little bit.

Warsofsky, on the fourth line:

Really good tonight. That line was really, really good. Good energy. They were making things happen in the offensive zone. Obviously had a big goal there with Kunny. But even before that, they’re creating offense with their speed, their strength, their forecheck ability, they draw some penalties to get us on the power play. I thought that line was outstanding tonight.

Warsofsky, on Celebrini and Will Smith’s chemistry:

They got good chemistry. They want to play together every moment they can. They’ve been good with the puck. They make things happen in the offensive zone. It’s usually a shift or two a period where they’re in the offensive zone, they’re getting some really good looks. I need them to be a little bit responsible without the puck at times. (laughs) But they’re going to learn, and they’re going to develop those habits and those foundational winning habits that we’ve talked about.

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini, on how he felt about his game:

I love when we win. To get put in that situation, you want to come through for your team, especially after a couple misses in the shootout and stuff. To get that goal…it’s good for the group.

Celebrini, on his OT goal:

It was a great play by Granny. Kind of set a pick there. I just found myself a lot of space, I just tried to go low glove. Felt like he was cheating a little bit, so it snuck through.

William Eklund

Eklund post-game quote on this floater that ended up in the net “2nd goal was one of my hardest shot ever.” 😂#TheFutureIsTeal

pic.twitter.com/zu6Lk1Areg — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) November 19, 2024

Eklund, on the Lund Line’s chemistry:

I feel like I know pretty much every time when either of them get the puck where I should be. That’s a pretty unique thing in hockey, obviously. To have that chemistry, to build that, it’s a great thing.

Luke Kunin

Kunin, on how it feels to be on a team that always seems able to fight through adversity:

This year is different than years past, for sure, we’re never out of the fight. I think you can see that. We’re playing all the way through to the end. And yeah, a few haven’t gone our way, but it’s nice to see that one tonight go our way. Guys are playing well, and it’s a good feeling.