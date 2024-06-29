How Does Rest of NHL Grade Sharks’ 2024 Draft?

LAS VEGAS — How does the rest of the NHL see the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 Draft?

San Jose Hockey Now reached out to multiple NHL scouts and league sources, all from outside the Sharks, to get their thoughts and grades on Macklin Celebrini and beyond.

Before we get to their overall grades (and mine), let’s hear some of their thoughts, in draft order, about center Celebrini, defenseman Sam Dickinson, winger Igor Chernyshov, defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius, winger Carson Wetsch, goalie Christian Kirsch, defenseman Colton Roberts, defenseman Nate Misskey, and goalie Yaroslav Korostelyov.

San Jose Sharks director of scouting Chris Morehouse and director of player personnel Scott Fitzgerald also lent some perspective.

Macklin Celebrini (Pick No. 1)

The 6-foot-0 center, compared favorably to Jonathan Toews and Sidney Crosby, is responsible for an excitement among Sharks’ fans that I pretty much haven’t seen since I started covering the team in 2018-19. The 2019 playoffs were the last time that Sharks fans were so excited about anything.

“Not a better organization [to join] now,” Wetsch said about getting picked by the Sharks, “it’s gonna be the best.”

I honestly don’t think that the 18-year-old would say that if the San Jose Sharks hadn’t picked Celebrini. Celebrini, who projects to be a franchise player, makes people believe.