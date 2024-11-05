Preview/Lines #14: Celebrini & Dellandrea Will Play, Cardwell & Gushchin To Be Sent Down

Danil Gushchin and Ethan Cardwell are getting sent down.

It’s the return of Macklin Celebrini and Ty Dellandrea, so the San Jose Sharks needed to make two roster moves for a compliant 23-man roster. Gushchin and Cardwell are both waiver-exempt.

What’s the coaching staff’s message to both prospects?

“I coached down there. Every time a guy comes down, they struggle. So go down there and have some urgency in your game, play the right way, don’t try to force things, cheat for points and cheat for offense, those things will come by playing the right way. Details away from the puck will probably be the biggest thing,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Gushchin made the Sharks out of camp with an impressive NHL-leading nine preseason points. He didn’t have nearly the same offensive production in this regular season audition though, putting up just one assist in 10 games. The flashes of skill and compete were there, but the production wasn’t.

Cardwell made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, providing an immediate spark to the line-up. However, a healthy Dellandrea provides similar energy and a more mature game.

San Jose Sharks (3-8-2)

Vitek Vanecek will start.

In a surprise twist, Jake Walman will be healthy scratched.

Morning skate lines:

Granlund-Celebrini-Toffoli

Eklund-Wennberg-Zetterlund

Goodrow-W. Smith-Kunin

Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea

Ferraro-Ceci

Thompson-Rutta

Thrun-Liljegren

Liljegren-Celebrini-Granlund-Toffoli-Wennberg are PP1, Thompson-Eklund-Zetterlund-Smith-Goodrow are PP2. Looks like Walman is out, we'll see why in a bit. He did take an awkward hit last game — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 5, 2024

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-5-1)

Blue Jackets lines are here.

San Jose Sharks playoff hero Kevin Labanc, a goal and five assists through eight games, is playing fourth-line right wing tonight.

Elvis Merzlikins starts.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.