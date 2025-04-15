San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: When Does the Losing Stop?
If you can believe it, the San Jose Sharks are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the year.
The Sharks have lost 10 in a row after a 2-1 overtime loss at the Vancouver Canucks.
When does the losing stop for the worst team in the NHL?
I don’t mean this streak — San Jose, mercifully, has just one regular season game left this year.
But it made me wonder: When’s the next time that we should expect the last-place San Jose Sharks in the playoffs?
Let’s look at last-place teams over the last 25 years, and when they next made the post-season after finishing in the basement.
|Season
|Last Place
|Next Time in Playoffs?
|Seasons to Playoffs?
|Championship?
|2024-25
|San Jose Sharks
|?
|2023-24
|San Jose Sharks
|?
|2022-23
|Anaheim Ducks
|?
|2021-22
|Montreal Canadiens
|?
|2020-21
|Buffalo Sabres
|?
|2019-20
|Detroit Red Wings
|?
|2018-19
|Ottawa Senators
|2024-25
|6
|2017-18
|Buffalo Sabres
|?
|2016-17
|Colorado Avalanche
|2017-18
|1
|2022
|2015-16
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|2016-17
|1
|2014-15
|Buffalo Sabres
|?
|2013-14
|Buffalo Sabres
|?
|2012-13
|Florida Panthers
|2015-16
|3
|2024
|2011-12
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|2013-14
|2
|2010-11
|Edmonton Oilers
|2016-17
|6
|2009-10
|Edmonton Oilers
|2016-17
|7
|2008-09
|New York Islanders
|2012-13
|4
|2007-08
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|2010-11
|3
|2020
|2006-07
|Philadelphia Flyers
|2007-08
|1
|2005-06
|St. Louis Blues
|2008-09
|3
|2003-04
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|2006-07
|3
|2009
|2002-03
|Carolina Hurricanes
|2005-06
|3
|2006
|2001-02
|Atlanta Thrashers
|2006-07
|5
|2000-01
|New York Islanders
|2001-02
|1
|1999-00
|Atlanta Thrashers
|2006-07
|7
The obvious goals for the Sharks, from worst to first, are the Colorado Avalanche, five seasons from last place to the Stanley Cup, the Pittsburgh Penguins, five seasons from last to the Cup, and the Carolina Hurricanes, three seasons from last to the Cup.
Hopefully, Macklin Celebrini can emulate Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby and Eric Staal, and lead the Sharks to a relatively quick success.
Of course, this list is also a cautionary tale. See: Buffalo Sabres, 14 years and counting out of the playoffs.
Macklin Celebrini
Celebrini, on his first goal on his hometown ice:
I remember being a kid, skating on this ice with my brothers. That was a cool moment.
It’s a dream to play in the NHL, scoring here is pretty cool.
Celebrini, on sharing the goal with fellow local Luca Cagnoni:
He played with my brother [Aiden] growing up a little bit. Knowing him growing up, it’s cool.
Celebrini, on the one thing that the San Jose Sharks have to do to stop blowing leads:
When you got the lead, you can’t be giving up chances and off-man rushes. You have to play smarter. That [Linus Karlsson] goal was on me. I kind of got caught a little bit.
See the full interview here
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on the penalty kill:
PK was really good. It’s two games in a row we’ve really locked it in. We obviously tinkered with some things, and we’ve gotten some chemistry with some pairs.
[Noah Gregor] is a guy that stepped up on the penalty kill. Wennberg has played a lot of minutes. [Liljegren is] starting to PK, which he didn’t do earlier in the year.
Warsofsky, on Alexandar Georgiev’s performance:
He was really good. Made some huge saves when we were on our heels.
See the full interview here
Luca Cagnoni
Cagnoni says he, Gushchin, and Schuldt landed about 11 AM today in Vancouver.
Found out late last night that he was going back to the NHL, about 20-25 friends and family made it for his last-minute hometown debut
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 15, 2025
Cagnoni, on what he learned last time in NHL that he tried to apply tonight:
Just wanted to play hard, box out hard, make it challenging for the team to play against me…have a little pest in my game.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
That was the first time in a while I was able to catch the whole game from start to finish and to be honest, it sucked. Celly’s goal was a pure snipe but it felt even at the time like a flimsy bulwark against the inevitable. You’re not gonna win many games where you get doubled up on in shots, and while Georgiev genuinely played well (tremendous saves, including shorthanded, though the goal against wasn’t a great one to let in) he was never going to steal a game. Not going to be too harsh because this lineup was a… Read more »
I hope he does Resign Kovalenko. Being a rookie and this is first full season playing on North American ice, I feel there is a lot of room for improvement. IMO, he can be a valuable middle-six winger while prospects like Lund, Musty, Chernyshov and Haltunnen start their professional careers and players like Cardwell are just starting to crack the Sharks lineup. Your point on Liljegren is a result of the TDL. The same goes with the injuries we are seeing (as well as it is the end of a long season which is normal). We all hope that GMMG… Read more »
I like 37, he’s an excellent skater and has good offensive skills and instincts. I think he wants to be a better defender too, my wife and I love the funny expressions he makes on the bench in his own little world, he reminds me of the Geico caveman, I hope we keep him and he gets a good mentor to nurture him into the player that he obviously has the natural ability to be.
i just want the Quinn coaching tree to finally be cut down completely, it’s been historically horrible. Their teams don’t forecheck hard and aren’t assignment sound defensively. Two things that don’t require any special talents, just good coaching and motivation. I want a good ol western Canadian prairie boy from Red Deer or something I’m sick of the Massachusetts Nepo soft hockey bullshit.
Come on, man. Look at last night’s lineup. Blaming this team’s performance down the stretch on the coach is like blaming a fart for climate change.
You know that jeu ne se quoi? Well…Warso doesn’t have it, whatever the fuck it is 😂. Nobody likes Nepotism, especially when it doesn’t work. I like your response though.
He hasn’t lost the team and his lineup is so bereft of talent that we have no idea. There is no strategy on Earth where you can do much better with this undersized, under skilled team.
Now if they bring in two major RHD pieces and Marner and we are still playing like this? Well then I’ll join your bandwagon
How many of y’all are at the same time: lamenting the losing streak; praising GMMG for making unnecessary moves this season (Walman and Zetts, specifically); and decrying the lack of talent on this team? Asking for a friend. Bottom line: We have had firesale after firesale, and sure, great ROI on some trades/assets, but also destroyed some chemistry and remain at rock bottom. We need to build at this point, but only GMMG has control of that. not you and I. We need 2 top D. We need at least 1 more top 6 forward. We need a plan B… Read more »