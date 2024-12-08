SJHN Daily: Celebrini Compared to Barkov, Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Anna Kane Suing Diddy

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers is one of the NHL’s elite two-way centers and his head coach, Paul Maurice, thinks Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks is heading down the same path.

Ahead of the Sharks’ 3-1 loss in Sunrise, Maurice spoke to the media and had high praise for Celebrini.

“Remove the birth certificate. You get any player playing well, it’s going to be hard to handle,” he said about the 18-year-old.

“I like the way he plays the game. He looks like he’s going to be a very skilled, dynamic player that doesn’t cheat the game to put up points. He’s interested in playing the game the right way,” Maurice added. “You get one of those, you get a Barkov, then you can build your team around them.”

Barkov is a two-time winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy for the league’s top defensive forward, and of course, captained the Panthers to the first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history last year. If the Sharks can get a similar set of accolades from Celebrini, they’ll certainly be happy with it.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Macklin Celebrini didn’t play the final 7:27 of the San Jose Sharks’ game against Tampa Bay, why?

The San Jose Sharks saw their future in a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Will Smith is out with an injury, Barclay Goodrow returned to practice.

Other Sharks News…

Anna Kane, ex-wife of former San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was named as one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’s accusers. (TW: Rape, sexual assault)

Ryan Warsofsky’s brother, David, announced his retirement.

Celebrini could be in the running for a spot on Canada’s 2026 Olympic team.

The Barracuda hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss, Lucas Vanroboys scored the big goal and the only one in a 1-0 Cuda win.

Calls for a proper celebration 🎉 pic.twitter.com/9iTyPXC5ts — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 8, 2024

