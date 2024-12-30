SJHN Daily: Celebrini on After Hours, Sharks & Blackhawks Leading Race for No. 1 Pick Again

Macklin Celebrini joined Scott Oake on Sportsnet’s “After Hours”!

There were plenty of fun revelations in this 18-minute interview, conducted after the San Jose Sharks’ 3-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, such as:

Celebrini and Will Smith shot their viral TikTok at Joe Thornton’s house

Celebrini’s parents, Rick and Robyn, met at famous (infamous?) Vancouver nightclub Roxy

You can catch Celebrini on famous Vancouver trail Grouse Grind in the summer! He set his best time, about 35 minutes, on the steep, uphill 1.2 mile trail this past summer

Celebrini says his 12-year-old brother RJ is “more offensively gifted” than he was at his age

Check it out! A lot of great pics and video of a young Macklin too!

At San Jose Hockey Now…

William Eklund and Jake Walman are out with injury for the San Jose Sharks.

Former San Jose Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood signs extension with Colorado. It was a contract that shows why it was wise for the Sharks to him go.

Tomas Hertl talks about his return to the SAP Center.

Fabian Zetterlund wants to stay with the Sharks. Where can he get better?

Did Klim Kostin make the right decision to try to fight Martin Pospisil?

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith discuss the origin of their viral LeBron James-inspired TikTok.

Other Sharks News…

Shakir Mukhamadullin scores his first career NHL goal.

As of Dec. 29, the Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks are once again dueling for the No. 1 pick as the two worst teams in the NHL. A seven-game losing streak will do that!

Sam Dickinson will be getting a larger role at the WJCs? Canada has struggled so far.

I’m so devoted to @SanJoseSharks that I made the trip down here from Toronto to see my team play. Please vote for me as @UpperDeckSports MVP https://t.co/sUVSreVq6S https://t.co/NFsq0rvTIu pic.twitter.com/kEfKe8l5kx — RabidWookie88 (@Sharkfanupnorth) December 28, 2024

Macklin Celebrini is continuing to make an impact:

📈 MACKLIN CELEBRINI's career is only 25 games old. But his early scoring pace is exceptional. ▪️Only 29 players have had an 18-year-old rookie season (age cutoff: Jan. 31st) since 2005-06.

▪️Adjusted to era, Celebrini's pace trails *only* Crosby's rookie year. #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/vO1lCPSjM8 — Paul Pidutti (@AdjustedHockey) December 27, 2024

The San Jose Barracuda won 5-2 on Saturday, lost 5-2 at Henderson this past weekend. Collin Graf scored a spectacular goal:

Collin Graf goes 1 on 5 for the shorty🚨 pic.twitter.com/vidI6N2thT — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) December 29, 2024

With an assist on Mukhamadullin's goal, Fabian Zetterlund has 💯 NHL points! 👏 pic.twitter.com/IrtVoATc1C — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 28, 2024

Around the League…

Marcus Pettersson close to returning for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Erik Karlsson took on a larger defensive role in a big win for the Pens.

Mackenzie Blackwood‘s extension seems like a good gamble for Colorado.

Florida Panthers trying to avoid Stanley Cup hangover.

Buddy the Elf isn't looking too good these days… 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/tGgo6KGFSf — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 30, 2024

Alex Ovechkin is back, and he keeps scoring. He’s just 25 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Trades seeming inevitable for the New York Islanders.

Todd McLellan sets out his expectations for the Detroit Red Wings.

Latvia had a massive upset over Canada at the World Junior Championship:

The Winter Classic at Wrigley Field is rapidly approaching.

Hampus Lindholm dressed up as Santa for David Pastrnak’s daughter.