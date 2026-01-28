Cat Toffoli Talks “Heated Rivalry”! | Excitement for Sharks’ Sherwood Trade

Cat Toffoli talks “Heated Rivalry” with the boys on this episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!

We also ask Cat about her career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and boarding Michael Misa. And she shares why she cried after the San Jose Sharks’ win over the New York Rangers!

(16:35) Onto “Heated Rivalry”! This will be a very spoiler-heavy segment, by the way: What’s the moment when the show grabbed everybody? Did the actors feel like authentic NHL’ers? Why haven’t any NHL players come out yet?

(57:34) We also talk about this exciting San Jose Sharks’ week!

(1:02:51) What did we think of the Kiefer Sherwood trade?

(1:36:52) There was a goalie fight between Alex Nedeljkovic and Sergei Bobrovsky!

And for the first time in a long time, the San Jose Sharks bullied an opponent and SAP Center felt like SAP Center of yore. We also discuss GM Mike Grier’s mid-season media availability.

(2:14:37) And on Keegan’s Prospect Corner, he focuses on Haoxi (Simon) Wang and Ivar Stenberg.

