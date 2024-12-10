Kunin Scores Twice, But Sharks Lose Late Lead 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. — The San Jose Sharks visit Lenovo Center to take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Luke Kunin scored twice, but the Sharks lost a late lead 3-2.

Period 1

3 in: Ferraro chance set up by Dellandrea and Kovalenko forecheck.

Gostisbehere goal: Not the start that the San Jose Sharks want. Maybe Wennberg needed to rotate quick on the left point, need to check where Goodrow was on that defense. One-on-one, Gostisbehere beats Vanecek.

10 in: Canes forecheck right on top of Sharks. It’s scary how quick they are. Eklund had a chance to clear, but no chance, it feels like, Canes swipe it, dominate next 30 seconds in zone. Four shots right on that shift.

9 left: Good forechecking shift from Wennberg line, Kunin beats Gostisbehere to an icing, then Goodrow goes to work. More.

Followed by Dellandrea closing hard on Burns on FC, then Kovalenko. Point shot.

7 left: But Kovalenko turnover in DZ, he’s gotta play faster, Canes buzzing. He was skating back toward Vanecek and maybe thought he had more time than he had. Ambushed.

6 left: Sharks coming on a little, Toffoli has a stuff chance.

3 left: Not a great Kostin decision, gains the zone, circles behind the net untouched, switches with Ferraro low to high, then turns it over trying to hit Ferraro low. Maybe just get some traffic, drive a shot through. A little luck that doesn’t lead to anything. Take a page from Carolina’s book and just get some shots.

Kunin goal: Celebrini beats the FC one on one, starts up rush. Celebrini video games William Carrier then Jesperi Kotkaniemi, taking advantage of the aggressive forecheck. Finds Kunin, first shot attempt blocked, throws off Kochetkov, then Kunin fires it in. Thought Tampa and Florida were more patient hanging back on Celebrini’s speed.

1 left: Huge Vanecek save on Necas. Not great coverage there, to say the least.

Interesting lines to end period, let’s see if Warsofsky keeps it going. Granlund-Wennberg-Toffoli, Kunin-Celebrini-Kovalenko? Ah, Eklund and Zetterlund didn’t see the ice after 8:51 of the period. After the bad Eklund turnover.

Period 2

Eklund and Zetterlund get their first shift since midway through the opening frame. On the second power play.

7 in: Another big Vanecek save. Martinook gets ahead for a shortie breakaway. Vanecek has had a response game.

8 in: Patient breakout by Wennberg, draws Canes’ forecheck to one side, then turns it back to weak side open man Ferraro, who hits Kunin with a stretch pass.

Kunin goal: Bounceback shift by Eklund, end of his shift, he doesn’t give up on the forecheck, takes it from Gostisbehere and Walker, finds Kunin in front, who stuffs it in.

8 left: Celebrini just starts and stutters with puck up high to find space on Orlov, that’s high-end. Orlov able to contain, but Celebrini still gets a dangerous long shot through. Like.

Kostin penalty: What’s the penalty there? Puck was there. Kostin doesn’t like it.

5 left: Another big Vanecek save. To Sharks’ credit, they’re giving up some big chances, but doing a good job of not allowing the extra shot or rebound.

4 left: Celebrini tries a play that he shouldn’t, DZ faceoff win, tries to take it himself through multiple Canes. Turnover in a bad place. But no harm, no foul.

3 left: Thrun has a 3-on-2 chance, he’s gotta fire it. No-chance drop pass intercepted.

2 left: Impressive job by Kunin to beat Gostisbehere to loose puck.

Period 3

2 in: Canes fan yells, “Have some fucking balls!” That’s where Carolina is at tonight. Obviously expect a third period push from them, but credit San Jose for a bounceback game.

Burns goal: Not all on Thrun, but not sure if he was aware that Burns was behind him. Play the pass, let Aho shoot from distance or walk down more? Aho did fake the shot-pass. Also, not a good Kovalenko turnover at the blueline. Will have to iron that out of his game.

8 in: Granlund line out there a minute, Ferraro had a chance to get it out, doesn’t.

9 in: Good Walman chance, Kunin wins it on exit, beating the forecheck, then Goodrow hits the blueliner jumping up.

10 in: Orlov gets the best of Celebrini there, the rookie tries to highlight-reel him one on one. Orlov denies it.

9 left: Not a good Walman choice, he’s behind the net by himself, Canes’ forecheck in a set position, just waiting. He tries to forces it up the middle, turnover, Sharks can’t get out. This follows Celebrini trying to force it up the right side. Sharks gotta play better hockey here.

Ferraro penalty: Tough period for him. Ferraro is heated. Too strong getting back on Kotkaniemi, sold it?

San Jose Sharks just hanging on, Svechnikov crossbar. But they manage to kill it.

Chatfield goal: Sharks just can’t get it out. Celebrini flip out caught. Looks like Chatfield point shot deflects, flutters past Vanecek. Re-watching, Celebrini should’ve let Vanecek cover. Obviously heat of the moment, so not criticizing, but something to learn from.