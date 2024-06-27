San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Acquire Grundstrom for Burroughs
Mike Grier is still at it!
A day before the 2024 Draft, acquiring Jake Walman and a 2024 second-rounder from the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, then moving up from the No. 14 to the Buffalo Sabres’ No. 11 pick on Thursday morning, the San Jose Sharks have made another trade.
The San Jose Sharks have acquired high-compete forechecking winger Carl Grundstrom from the Los Angeles Kings for defenseman Kyle Burroughs.
The 6-foot-0 winger, 26, tallied eight goals and four assists in 50 games this past season, playing 10:56 a night. In 2022-23, Grunstrom hit a career-high 12 goals in 57 games. On the Sharks, he projects to be a solid bottom-six winger. Grundstrom is an RFA.
Burroughs has two more years left on his contract at $1.1 million AAV. He’s a 6-foot-0 defender with some bite, leading the San Jose Sharks in Hits last year. He should provide solid depth for the Kings.
This may well be a situation where he then flips Grundstrom for a late pick, but it sure seems less and less likely that Kunin is coming back. The bottom six is getting crowded.
I don’t see this as a flip. This is a guy they want in the bottom 6. Probably a Bailey replacement. Adding to the Swedish mafia too.🤣
Are you hearing anything new on Kunin after the additions of Goodrow, Grundstrom, and Dellandrea? I can’t see why they’d need him too with those 3 coming in
adjustment from the Walman move or opening a spot for Trouba?
He said he wants to sign an offensive D which I would assume would be RD so he needs to move out at least 2 RDs I think? They still have too many D on one way contracts.
Ack.
Makes sense to swap a D who was definately going to get waived for a F who might get waived.
Dude is not getting waived. Going to be a bottom 6 staple
Unless there’s something else with this, I’d have preferred to keep Emberson. Good chance, though, there’s something more. Emberson is a right shot 3rd pair d-man with some upside and genuine toughness. He’s worth something. He was 23 last season, so still in the “learning the NHL game” phase. Not a finished product. With Grundstrom, who turns 27 on Dec 1, we know what he is and likely always will be. He may be a better NHL player than Emberson at this moment, but he fills no need and, is a finished product. Positionally, a right shot d-man is more… Read more »
Wait what happened to Emberson? Why do you think he’s going anywhere?
I have amazing news for you.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 did you get a great deal on your car insurance?😜
Wait what?? Burroughs was traded not Emberson
It’s happy hour somewhere.🤣
oh wait …
Burroughs is a right shot d-man with some physical to his game. Not quite sure how I short-circuited to Emberson.
Because I couldn’t down vote myself, I up voted all of you!!
I really like this trade. There was no room for Burroughs in the “Re-vamped Sharks,” anyway. GMMG wants us to be more “high-compete,” and that’s what this player is.
Grier getting busy this week, I think that is trade #5 in the last 8 days.