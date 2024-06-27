BREAKING: Sharks Acquire Grundstrom for Burroughs

Mike Grier is still at it!

A day before the 2024 Draft, acquiring Jake Walman and a 2024 second-rounder from the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, then moving up from the No. 14 to the Buffalo Sabres’ No. 11 pick on Thursday morning, the San Jose Sharks have made another trade.

The San Jose Sharks have acquired high-compete forechecking winger Carl Grundstrom from the Los Angeles Kings for defenseman Kyle Burroughs.

The 6-foot-0 winger, 26, tallied eight goals and four assists in 50 games this past season, playing 10:56 a night. In 2022-23, Grunstrom hit a career-high 12 goals in 57 games. On the Sharks, he projects to be a solid bottom-six winger. Grundstrom is an RFA.

Burroughs has two more years left on his contract at $1.1 million AAV. He’s a 6-foot-0 defender with some bite, leading the San Jose Sharks in Hits last year. He should provide solid depth for the Kings.