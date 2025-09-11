SJHN Daily: Carey Price in San Jose, Celebrini on Sharks Signing Misa

Carey Price was in San Jose today.

However, safe to assume that he will never lace up his skates for the San Jose Sharks.

Carey Price in San Jose for his yearly physicals (as is required of him) before being placed on IR by the Sharks. https://t.co/vDSx1zv9DZ — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 10, 2025

In order to be placed on Injured Reserve by the Sharks, Carey Price must take part in (and fail) a physical in San Jose. The Hart and Vezina-winning goaltender has not played since the 2021-22 campaign.

A player agent confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now that Price can come before the opening of training camp to get his physical.

That said, it was a sight to see the future Hall of Famer walking around Sharks Ice.

Wang says his mind was blown running into Carey Price in the hotel yesterday. Had to introduce himself: "I shook his hand, and I was like, I'm not gonna wash it tonight, for sure." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 10, 2025

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Michael Misa has signed his entry-level contract.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick could live with Tyler Toffoli this season. He also discusses his ELC, whether he thought about playing in the NCAA, and more.

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith will live with Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau again.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Macklin Celebrini told me he's "very excited" that Misa is officially official. Said Misa told him the deal was done when the two connected over the phone earlier this week. https://t.co/g74ZgDP2rD — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 10, 2025

Check out the behind the scenes from Smith and Celebrini’s San Francisco Giants’ batting practice.

Former San Jose 2020-2nd round forward Tristen Robins is signing overseas in Czechia with Kladno, source tells @InsideAHLHockey. Robins, 23, had 8G-16A in 56GP in 2024-25 split between AHL-San Jose & AHL-Belleville. Another AHL ➡️ 🌎 #AHLFreeAgency25 — Tony Androckitis* (@TonyAndrock) September 10, 2025

Who will be on the San Jose Sharks’ bottom-six this season?

Macklin Media Tour out of context. 😃 pic.twitter.com/9scGQkE0f9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 11, 2025

AROUND THE NHL…

According to a report, Kirill Kaprizov turned down a record-setting contract:

Sources say #mnwild superstar Kirill Kaprizov’s camp turned down an extension offer believed to be 8-years, $128 million in a meeting on Tuesday in Minnesota that would have made him the highest-paid player in #NHL history in both AAV ($16 million) and total dollars. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 10, 2025

