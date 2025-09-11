Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Carey Price in San Jose, Celebrini on Sharks Signing Misa

Published

9 hours ago

on

By

Carey Price was in San Jose today.

However, safe to assume that he will never lace up his skates for the San Jose Sharks.

In order to be placed on Injured Reserve by the Sharks, Carey Price must take part in (and fail) a physical in San Jose. The Hart and Vezina-winning goaltender has not played since the 2021-22 campaign.

A player agent confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now that Price can come before the opening of training camp to get his physical.

That said, it was a sight to see the future Hall of Famer walking around Sharks Ice.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Michael Misa has signed his entry-level contract.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick could live with Tyler Toffoli this season. He also discusses his ELC, whether he thought about playing in the NCAA, and more.

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith will live with Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau again.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Check out the behind the scenes from Smith and Celebrini’s San Francisco Giants’ batting practice.

Who will be on the San Jose Sharks’ bottom-six this season?

AROUND THE NHL…

The latest on Sidney Crosby trade rumors.

According to a report, Kirill Kaprizov turned down a record-setting contract:

The Athletic reacted to this explosive Kaprizov report.

Luke Hughes contract talks in deadlock.

Jack Eichel prioritizing his team amid contract discussions.

How does the playoff salary cap impact the Colorado Avalanche?

Zach Dean will receive care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Sasha Barkov helps bring professional pickleball to Palm Beach County.

Boston Bruins to kick off their rookie tournament.

AHL teams raised over $8 million for charity last season.

The St. Louis Blues sign two prospects to contracts.

Mark

Never Forget Thomas Hertle rookie year with Sharks an incredible goal against N.Y. Rangers. All came crashing down when got took out By Brown of L.A. Kings!! That took care of that season. NHL is a man's league my concern is these young guys getting same treatment!! Will see.....

-2
Reply
kads

This could be where Reaves' face punching skills come into play. And we don't have to imagine this happening. Mack got slew footed by Kevin Stenlund in the fucking preseason and ended up missing 12 games which might have cost him the Calder, and Mukh got taken down by Vatrano and that ended his year. Sorry for the swearing, my blood just boils thinking about it.

4
Reply
Old Time Hockey Fan

Don’t forget Milan Michalek’s knee to knee incident with Rafi Torres.
Pretty much wrecked his career too.
Sharks need to be on the giving , instead of receiving end going forward.
These young up and coming stars BETTER be protected and NOT just from Reaves

1
Reply
kads

It’s going to have to be better than Goodrow voluntarily losing fights on principle, too. I respected that Goodrow took some for the team, but he didn’t strike fear in anyone’s heart. If anything, an opponent might think he could take a free shot and then beat up Goodrow as a reward.

Last year’s team was small, slow and untalented past the top 3 or 4 guys. This year looks a lot different and that’s why I’m optimistic about things

0
Reply
Old Time Hockey Fan

Agree.
Look how John Scott and Scott Parker cleaned the sharks getting run.
Ryan Clowe, Owen Nolan, Todd Ewen, Dody Wood, Sean Cronin, Capt, Jeff Odgers (the human punching bag) back in the day.
Need these guys.

1
Reply
kads

This is what I actually love about the Capitals is that Tom Wilson is a crazy awesome fighter but the guy can also flat out play.

I wear my Clowe jersey to most games because I loved his blue collar mentality and he also had some skills mixed in. Loved that guy.

Grier likes the big guys generally, and the size of this team will be increasing a lot over the next 3-5 years. In the meantime, the team could probably use an enforcer like Reaves, sad to say

1
Reply
Pescadito

Regarding Torres injuring Michalek, I remember it being a hit to the head during that series against the Oilers. Your point still stands, I just remember it differently

0
Reply
brucellus

It was Oct 11th 2003, his second NHL game, and against the Flames. Knee on knee from behind as Milan was facing the boards. Don't remember who did it but wasn't Rafi.

0
Reply
SJShorky

You've got your incidents mixed up. Torres hit him in the head in the playoffs a few years into his career. Knee injury was in his first couple games which I'm almost certain wasn't Torres. Blew it or the other one out immediately when he came back, I think in the AHL? Then he played top 6 with jumbo and sometimes Patty and was a beast. Major concussions back to back years (Morrow?, Torres) in the playoffs had a hand in hurting his career but he was still good after going to Ottawa.

Last edited 57 seconds ago by SJShorky

Last edited 57 seconds ago by SJShorky
0
Reply

