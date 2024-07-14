Todd Marchant Talks Next Step for Cam Lund

Cam Lund isn’t ready to turn pro.

But San Jose Sharks director of player development Todd Marchant is pleased with the 2022 second-round pick’s growth.

“Cam is developing just nicely,” Marchant told the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast in June. “Every year now, he’s gotten better at something, and hopefully next year, he continues to in that.”

Specifically?

“He’s got great puck skills. We challenged him, beginning of this year, to be better along the wall, better and more engaged in puck battles. I’ll tell you what, he really took it to heart, and he did become much better,” Marchant said. “His coaching staff noticed it. I know our player development staff, our scouts noticed it.”

That said, Marchant is hoping the Northeastern star is ready to take the next step in his junior season.

In 2022-23, Lund put up seven goals and 16 assists in 35 games. He followed that up with 11 goals and 19 assists in 35 contests in 2023-24.

But can Lund dominate Hockey East?

“Northeastern had a tough year this year. Last year, they were a really good team. They had a lot of players that either transferred or graduated or signed, so it was a great opportunity for Cam to be one of the guys, if not the guy,” Marchant said. “Same thing’s going to happen for him next year, he’s going to have a target on his back every time he’s going to have to play against BC or BU, it’s going to be we have to shut down Cam Lund. That’s not a bad thing. It’s actually a good thing to have that responsibility.”

One area where the 6-foot-2 winger has clearly grown?

At development camp, the 20-year-old reported that he’s just two pounds away from 200. That’s about 10 more than where he started this past season.

Lund also shared what he plans to improve next season, the buzz around San Jose Sharks development camp, and who he and Northeastern feared more, Macklin Celebrini or Will Smith.

Lund, on the increased attention at San Jose Sharks development camp:

There’s a good amount of fans here. I think my first year, it wasn’t too many, but I feel like there’s started to [be] a little bit more of a crowd. It’s great for all of us to see. We want to go out there and put a show on for the fans, so it’s fun.

Lund, on his plans after development camp and potential plans to turn pro:

Just taking small steps. I think I’m just trying to focus day-by-day and not look too far ahead. My main focus right now is to have a good season this year [at Northeastern] and hopefully, we make a run to the tournament. That’s what I’m looking forward to.

At the 00:42 mark of the above highlight reel, Lund (46) chugs by a tired Celebrini (71)

Lund, on the improvements he wants to make next season:

A lot of just improving my game. I think my [defensive] zone, like pucks off walls, is something I really want to improve. Just working on those little things every day and try to improve on that.

Lund, on the strength improvement he wants to make:

I think focusing on the weight room a lot more. I’ve been able to put on some pounds now. That’s my main focus right now. Just eating more, trying to get up to 200 pounds. I just wanted some more muscle… I’ve gained about probably 10 [pounds].

Lund, on having Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau and others coaching:

All positive from all of them. They’re super supportive to everyone on the ice. Having those guys around is so helpful to all the players. Just giving positive feedback. Even if it’s negative, they’re all trying to help you in a good way, but it’s always good to have them around.

Lund, on who’s scarier to play against, Smith or Celebrini:

They’re both scary. They’re both really good players. Definitely, we’d talk about them before the games we play against them.