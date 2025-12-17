San Jose Sharks
Chernyshov Makes NHL Debut: Celebrini’s 4 Points Power Sharks to 6-3 Win
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Calgary Flames into SAP Center.
John Klingberg and Barclay Goodrow (twice) and Macklin Celebrini (twice) and Tyler Toffoli scored
Period 1
Klingberg goal: Can’t stop, won’t stop. Klingberg’s fifth goal in five games. Celebrini nice move high shook the man trailing him, Zary, then a perfect backhand pass to Klingberg, who found a soft spot. Klingberg now fifth in defenseman goals scored, behind Jacob Chychrun, Zach Werenski, Cale Makar, and Matthew Schaefer. Celebrini has assisted on seven of Klingberg’s eight goals this year.
2 in: Ostapchuk does good job covering for Goodrow doing too much in NZ, was going to be a Flames counterattack off Goodrow turnover, until Ostapchuk erased it.
4 in: Incredible Celebrini stretch pass to Graf, beat the forechecker on him and another outstretched Flames stick. Graf’s bid went high, it looks like.
Goodrow goal: Can see the Flames’ point there, I thought it was icing too, but play until the whistle. The Flames didn’t, and Goodrow took advantage. Calgary looking a little stunned here. Good to see Sharks’ wave of confidence from last game carrying over, but can’t get too complacent with success. Still lots of game left.
6 in: Chernyshov backcheck makes life hard for Frost. Like to see that.
9 in: Like that Cardwell backcheck on Lomberg, mirrors the skating, waits for exit pass to Lomberg, then turns him over. Good defense there.
Coleman goal: That’s how you literally give away momentum. Backcheck doesn’t sort out that there are four Flames up ice versus Graf and two defensemen. Celebrini has to be more aware. That’s a goal you laugh about and learn from if you win, if they lose, that’s where you got complacent mentally, riding high on your success
7 left: Chernyshov takes a couple bumps along the wall and protects puck, then crafty pass to Celebrini. Chernyshov has looked solid against big Flames like Bahl and company.
Lomberg goal: Before that, like the Celebrini decision on Sharks’ 3-on-2 to not overcommit offensively, rebound might’ve popped to him for good chance if he gambled, but I like he didn’t. However, when Wolf kicks Ferraro shot to Klapka, Celebrini chases the puck there when he maybe needs to sit back. Counterattack other way, Sharks actually had it sorted out 2-on-2 almost, I think Askarov has to stop that.
5 left: Wennberg neutral zone steal, Eklund long shot, I like that. Read the situation, get some momentum back, an OZ faceoff.
3 left: Beaut Celebrini pass to Toffoli in slot, whoa.
Goodrow goal: Again, Goodrow doesn’t quit on a play. Happy to see his consistent hard work get rewarded. Dellandrea dump-in, Goodrow won the puck, Dellandrea made a beaut pass to Celebrini in slot, puck just sat there on goal line for Goodrow.
Period 2
Liljegren penalty: That looked like classic feel it and go down from Coleman, but hey, he earned a power play for his team. Graf with a couple big plays on the kill, a scoring chance and intercepts a pass and clears it.
2 in: Bench loves the Dellandrea block high at end of PK, and he gets it out.
3 in: Good net drive by Chernyshov. He’s been solid, hasn’t looked out of place. See Celebrini give him a couple glove bumps of encouragement when they reach the bench.
4 in: Eklund a buzzsaw on this shift. This is the Eklund that we saw earlier this year. Shook Kadri in corner with beaut move. Got in front of Weegar for loose puck. Slot one-timer from Ferraro pass.
San Jose Sharks have played, I think, a responsible but active period. More of this, they’ll win some games. Good to mix periods like this with some of the offensive flash periods.
Dellandrea back on #SJSharks bench.
His last shift was right after PK, a big shot block on Bahl that got his teammates going, banging their sticks in appreciation
6 left: Reaves having a good time tonight, fans loving it. Hitting every Flame from here to Hakan Loob.
5 left: Klapka hit Mukhamadullin hard, but he got up, good, scrappy shift for the defenseman/.
Eklund penalty: Time for another big PK, definite momentum swing time.
Period 3
Feel like Askarov has been fighting puck a bit tonight, but he’s gutting it out.
2 in: Eklund again all over puck, slot pass to Toffoli, then puck in corner, Coronato scans behind him, puck takes a funny bounce on Cornato, Eklund swoops in.
Celebrini goal: Just electric. Andersson NZ turnover, counterattack, Celebrini just highlight-reels Bahl.
CELEBRINI SPIN-O-RAMA FOR AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY 😱 pic.twitter.com/6QcE47AXbA
Instead of shouting for tacos, #SJSharks fans need to start chanting "MVP! MVP! MVP!"
Celebrini has 50 points, Sharks have scored 99 goals this season, meaning Celebrini has been directly involved in a staggering 50.5 percent of the team's total offense this season
3 in: Huge Askarov save on Farabee partial breakaway.
Toffoli goal: Well-earned, Eklund has had a terrific game. Great pass to Toffoli, and Eklund was a little engine who justv couldn’t be stopped there. This Eklund belongs on Team Sweden, I think.
Kadri goal: Feel like San Jose Sharks had a case for goalie interference, but it’s a dangerous call though, as the broadcast points out, maybe 50-50, but if it goes against Sharks, it’s 5-3 plus the Flames get a power play.
2 left: Celebrini dives in NZ to keep puck away from Flames a few feet, then he gets the ENG.
I feel a bit bad for Askarov that the Flames 3rd goal wasn’t challenged. I think Warsofsky made the correct call not to challenge because the league is super inconsistent with goalie interference calls but Askarov was certainly interfered with.
Agreed. Don’t give the Flames any more momentum than the one goal.
I think there should be a checklist that a team of nerds in Toronto quickly runs thru with every goal (maybe they do and they’re just extremely inept):
1. Did the pick cross the line,
2. Was it intentionally kicked/gloved in, l
3. Was it high sticked?
4 Was the goalie prevented from making a save?
5. Was the play offsides?
Maybe have a specialist for each of these tasks, and the league can confirm every call within 15 seconds. It can’t be that hard.
I was impressed with Chernyshov. Had some nice moments on both sides of the ice and man his reach defensively looks really disruptive. Tough first NHL game against one of the biggest and most physical teams in the league but he didn’t look out of place physically though I hope as he continues to get older that he can add a bit more physicality to his game.
He had nerves but it sure seems like he’s going to be a load when the speed slows down a little bit. Better skater than I realized. What a beast.
Totally agree on the skating. He seemed much quicker than I remember him looking in OHL and AHL games.
For a regular game, he looked good and effective.
For his debut, honestly thought it was fantastic.
He’s tough to play against in both zones, has the speed and the hands to move the puck, and the big bad flames could not get the puck from him.
I wonder if he has the ability with his play to stay up, so far the answer to that for everyone else has been no.
The thought of him skating with Smitty and Mack is pretty incredible though.
P.S. who needs Quinn when you have John Klingberg???
That move by Celebrini to score was insane!!!
Just in case anyone wasn’t sure, the whole crowd was definitely singing along with the new goal song. Oooo ooohh o ooooh owwwww ohh oh o ooooOOOOhh owww oooo oh o ohh ah O HEY HEY!
This song is like Skynet. It cannot be stopped. Resistance is futile.
I do have to admit I’ve been trained like a dog to associate this song with good things, so this was bound to happen
Unrelated, I think this is the first time the team has been actual .500 all year, and likely the first time in about 5 years
Wasn’t sure what you meant by that, so I looked up the record — 17 wins in 34 games.
cant even lie, im clapping to the beat for every goal.
Not sold that Chernyshov is NHL ready, but he’s close. These games will do him well. The stat sheet said he had just 12mins of ice time. Maybe a bit more next game. He’s got an NHL style game. Thought Cardwell was good, too. Lotta line jumbling this game, not sure why. Had a goal with guys from 3 different lines, and seemed like there were guys from 3 different lines quite a bit. Was wondering if someone was hurt. I guess it had more to do with giving Chernyshov a bit less; Macklin a bit more with other players… Read more »
Ostapchuk tipped it into the zone from the neutral zone, noticed it live right away, well before the broadcast (not that I’m special or anything)