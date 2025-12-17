Chernyshov Makes NHL Debut: Celebrini’s 4 Points Power Sharks to 6-3 Win

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Calgary Flames into SAP Center.

John Klingberg and Barclay Goodrow (twice) and Macklin Celebrini (twice) and Tyler Toffoli scored

Period 1

Klingberg goal: Can’t stop, won’t stop. Klingberg’s fifth goal in five games. Celebrini nice move high shook the man trailing him, Zary, then a perfect backhand pass to Klingberg, who found a soft spot. Klingberg now fifth in defenseman goals scored, behind Jacob Chychrun, Zach Werenski, Cale Makar, and Matthew Schaefer. Celebrini has assisted on seven of Klingberg’s eight goals this year.

2 in: Ostapchuk does good job covering for Goodrow doing too much in NZ, was going to be a Flames counterattack off Goodrow turnover, until Ostapchuk erased it.

4 in: Incredible Celebrini stretch pass to Graf, beat the forechecker on him and another outstretched Flames stick. Graf’s bid went high, it looks like.

Goodrow goal: Can see the Flames’ point there, I thought it was icing too, but play until the whistle. The Flames didn’t, and Goodrow took advantage. Calgary looking a little stunned here. Good to see Sharks’ wave of confidence from last game carrying over, but can’t get too complacent with success. Still lots of game left.

6 in: Chernyshov backcheck makes life hard for Frost. Like to see that.

9 in: Like that Cardwell backcheck on Lomberg, mirrors the skating, waits for exit pass to Lomberg, then turns him over. Good defense there.

Coleman goal: That’s how you literally give away momentum. Backcheck doesn’t sort out that there are four Flames up ice versus Graf and two defensemen. Celebrini has to be more aware. That’s a goal you laugh about and learn from if you win, if they lose, that’s where you got complacent mentally, riding high on your success

7 left: Chernyshov takes a couple bumps along the wall and protects puck, then crafty pass to Celebrini. Chernyshov has looked solid against big Flames like Bahl and company.

Lomberg goal: Before that, like the Celebrini decision on Sharks’ 3-on-2 to not overcommit offensively, rebound might’ve popped to him for good chance if he gambled, but I like he didn’t. However, when Wolf kicks Ferraro shot to Klapka, Celebrini chases the puck there when he maybe needs to sit back. Counterattack other way, Sharks actually had it sorted out 2-on-2 almost, I think Askarov has to stop that.

5 left: Wennberg neutral zone steal, Eklund long shot, I like that. Read the situation, get some momentum back, an OZ faceoff.

3 left: Beaut Celebrini pass to Toffoli in slot, whoa.

Goodrow goal: Again, Goodrow doesn’t quit on a play. Happy to see his consistent hard work get rewarded. Dellandrea dump-in, Goodrow won the puck, Dellandrea made a beaut pass to Celebrini in slot, puck just sat there on goal line for Goodrow.

Period 2

Liljegren penalty: That looked like classic feel it and go down from Coleman, but hey, he earned a power play for his team. Graf with a couple big plays on the kill, a scoring chance and intercepts a pass and clears it.

2 in: Bench loves the Dellandrea block high at end of PK, and he gets it out.

3 in: Good net drive by Chernyshov. He’s been solid, hasn’t looked out of place. See Celebrini give him a couple glove bumps of encouragement when they reach the bench.

4 in: Eklund a buzzsaw on this shift. This is the Eklund that we saw earlier this year. Shook Kadri in corner with beaut move. Got in front of Weegar for loose puck. Slot one-timer from Ferraro pass.

San Jose Sharks have played, I think, a responsible but active period. More of this, they’ll win some games. Good to mix periods like this with some of the offensive flash periods.

Dellandrea back on #SJSharks bench. His last shift was right after PK, a big shot block on Bahl that got his teammates going, banging their sticks in appreciation — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 17, 2025

6 left: Reaves having a good time tonight, fans loving it. Hitting every Flame from here to Hakan Loob.

5 left: Klapka hit Mukhamadullin hard, but he got up, good, scrappy shift for the defenseman/.

Eklund penalty: Time for another big PK, definite momentum swing time.

Period 3

Feel like Askarov has been fighting puck a bit tonight, but he’s gutting it out.

2 in: Eklund again all over puck, slot pass to Toffoli, then puck in corner, Coronato scans behind him, puck takes a funny bounce on Cornato, Eklund swoops in.

Celebrini goal: Just electric. Andersson NZ turnover, counterattack, Celebrini just highlight-reels Bahl.

CELEBRINI SPIN-O-RAMA FOR AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY 😱 pic.twitter.com/6QcE47AXbA — ESPN (@espn) December 17, 2025

Instead of shouting for tacos, #SJSharks fans need to start chanting "MVP! MVP! MVP!" Celebrini has 50 points, Sharks have scored 99 goals this season, meaning Celebrini has been directly involved in a staggering 50.5 percent of the team's total offense this season — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 17, 2025

3 in: Huge Askarov save on Farabee partial breakaway.

Toffoli goal: Well-earned, Eklund has had a terrific game. Great pass to Toffoli, and Eklund was a little engine who justv couldn’t be stopped there. This Eklund belongs on Team Sweden, I think.

Kadri goal: Feel like San Jose Sharks had a case for goalie interference, but it’s a dangerous call though, as the broadcast points out, maybe 50-50, but if it goes against Sharks, it’s 5-3 plus the Flames get a power play.

2 left: Celebrini dives in NZ to keep puck away from Flames a few feet, then he gets the ENG.