Sharks Go Cold in Calgary, Flames 2-0 Shutout

CALGARY — The San Jose Sharks head to the Saddledome to take on the Calgary Flames.

The Sharks were shut out 2-0 by Dustin Wolf and the Flames.

Period 1

Good block from Wennberg to start.

Skinner tangled up with Kerins, couldn't put weight on right foot, went into room — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 14, 2025

4 in: Dickinson shows good awareness, Flame coming down with head of steam, Dickinson just swipes at 50-50 puck forward, gets it out.

6 in: Dominant shift by Celebrini down low, centering fourth line with Skinner out. Backlund, a Selke contender, just bounced off him.

Nice job by Eklund, lost it behind Askarov, but got it back. I liked his calm before he lost it, tried to make a play, didn’t work, but didn’t panic, calmly took it back.

9 in: San Jose Sharks’ puck play rough so far, defensively, sound enough, but down 4-0 shots.

9 left: Kadri gives Eklund’s sweater a real but I think playful tug there after the play, Eklund might have got away with a couple so far, at least from Calgary’s POV.

Backlund on Celebrini like a sweater that shift.

7 left: Lomberg with a one-timer in the slot, Askarov big save. Though it was Askarov’s puckhandling gaffe that lost it at first haha.

Weegar dances on blueline, leaves Reaves in another area code. Another San Jose Sharks’ icing, their sixth.

Desharnais penalty: Starts actually with a Flames bobble, but Andersson protects it from Toffoli, who’s trying to pounce. Then Backlund gets a step on Desharnais, hits the post. Toffoli seems like he’s laboring a little, was dealing with an upper-body issue.

5 left: Coronato gets it in front on PP, got time, but Askarov.

Sharks generating momentum on PK at least. Graf skates it up through 3 Flames, blueline to blueline. He rims it, Goodrow claims it, and like four Flames get puck-watching, and Goodrow finds Graf all alone in slot. Wolf turns it away the backhand bid.

Strange period: Sharks thoroughly dominated, Flames 13-1 shots. Askarov amazing once again. But Graf had the best chance of the period.

Flames outattempting #SJSharks 35-5 🤣 Gotta give Sharks credit, they're not wasting Askarov's heater — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 14, 2025

Period 2

Skinner will not return tonight, lower-body.

1 in: Eklund draws a penalty, a lifeline for the San Jose Sharks’ moribund offense.

And…the Flames get the first shot of the Sharks’ PP.

2 in: Kurashev gets an actual shot on goal.

Coleman goal: That was ugly. Smith exit pass to Celebrini, clang. Then Kurashev and Dickinson can’t solve a fairly routine exchange, Coleman jumps on it, all alone, goal. Ugly.

6 in: Yikes. Klingberg tries a move on the blueline, Coleman pokes it away, 2-on-1, Orlov bails out Klingberg by deflecting the Backlund one-timer, it gets behind Askarov, but then Klingberg and Eklund able to backhand it out of danger. San Jose Sharks sleepwalking through this game.

9 in: Skinner hurt, but some Line-ogami here, Celebrini centering Gaudette and Kurashev.

10: Now Dellandrea centering Graf and Smith.

9 left: Actual competent Sharks’ rush, Wennberg with Toffoli and Kurashev. Get a power play out of it too!

6 left: Reaves sets a smart pick to give Goodrow easy access to entry. Then the fourth line, Dellandrea centering, has the Sharks’ best shift of the game. Still just down 1-0.

5 left: Now a little Eklund with Celebrini. Eklund might be the most able to take some puck-carrying load off Celebrini of anybody on the Sharks, I know you don’t want to split Eklund from Wennberg, but this might be the way tonight to give a shot in the arm to a dead offense.

4 left: Orlov nice patience with puck to Klingberg, Klingberg long pass intercepted. Leads to Flames slot chance. He’s been poor tonight again. I thought between he and Mukhamadullin, I thought both were bad last game, but Klingberg actually did some good puck-moving, whereas saw less of that from Mukhamadullin. So I could see that choice. Tonight though, not great from Klingberg again.

2 left: Celebrini still good for a highlight. Video game move on Coleman in slot, so quick, whips a shot on goal.

But more ugh: Gaudette, then Eklund fail to get it out on fairly routine exits.

Now Flames 60-22 shot attempts. A more competitive 24-17 Calgary in the middle frame haha. Sharks are waiting until the third to peak, I guess.

Period 3

Eklund-Celebrini-Gaudette for a couple shifts to start 3rd.

Kurashev penalty: For a second, looked like San Jose Sharks were about to have a Grade-A chance. Should’ve known, way this game was going, it took an OZ slash by Kurashev to get the opportunity.

5 in: Dellandrea deflection chance, San Jose PK has had more offense than the rest of the units tonight.

8 in: Eklund takes the puck-carrying load from Celebrini there, attracts 3 Flames entering middle, then dishes to Celebrini who has time and space to create. A heartbeat of offense.

And lo, after 49 minutes, the Sharks hit double-digits in shots — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 14, 2025

9 in: Again, Eklund entry, Celebrini plays off puck. Backlund right on Celebrini though in slot.

9 left: Comedy of puck errors from Sharks there, Orlov in DZ slot, then Goodrow in NZ. Just bad hockey. Askarov keeping it close.

7 left: Celebrini makes a move high on Backlund, whoa.