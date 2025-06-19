San Jose Sharks
Desnoyers Mixtape: What Are Draft Experts Saying About Possible Sharks’ Pick?
Caleb Desnoyers is a sleeper pick to be the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft.
While Michael Misa is the betting favorite to go in that spot to the San Jose Sharks, The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler believes there’s some heat around Desnoyers over Misa.
“It’s probably still Misa (who remains the consensus guy even if it’s not absolute) here but don’t rule out Desnoyers,” Wheeler wrote.
The 6-foot-2 center projects as a two-way force in the NHL and is coming off a strong playoff run with the Moncton Wildcats.
He could be an all-around complement behind Macklin Celebrini up the middle for the Sharks.
Here’s what the San Jose Sharks could be getting in Desnoyers.
Courtesy of Matt Meagher — follow Matt on Twitter and YouTube — here’s his Desnoyers mixtape:
Also, here’s what some of the top Draft experts are saying about the 6-foot-2 pivot.
Elite Prospects: “What separates him is his hockey sense.”
Chris Peters, FloHockey: “Desnoyers has size, physicality, defensive sense, work ethic and skill to be a top-six center who is good in tough matchups.”
Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: “Desnoyers isn’t flashy, but he’s got everything else going for him.”
Craig Button, TSN: “His skills aren’t of the ‘wow’ nature, but his impact is significant.”
Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey: “This [should be] a longtime pro who should provide serious versatility to his future coach.”
Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: “Desnoyers is smarter as a player and more versatile [than Anton Frondell].”
Corey Pronman, The Athletic: “He has the potential to be a No. 1 center who can play in any situation.”
Jason Bukala, Sportsnet: “Desnoyers has earned the No. 2 slot on my list [ahead of Misa] for a variety of reasons, including projection and personality.”
Frondell has also been rumored to be in connection to the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 pick. That’s the next mixtape!
I don’t like being anti-Desnoyer, I’m just anti-Not Misa at #2. If the team takes anyone not named Michael Misa at #2, they are leaving assets on the table.
Also… Did someone really rate Desnoyers higher because of personality? That brings me into some kind of rage… I’m going to take 5 deep breaths now.
As an aside, so much for the Frederic idea. I did not see him getting that kind of term. Very similar to the Gourde deal, it appears Edmonton is all in for the next 3 or 4 years and then their cap structure is going to have some problems. I didn’t realize Frederic was only playing 11 mins a night in the playoffs, too. Hell, Kane spent that much time in the box every night
If I’m McDavid, I’m seeing a sinking ship.
Zetterlund for 3.years and $4.27M AAV. I think Grier’s trade is looking a lot better.
If only Frederic and his agent knew math, they’d have taken 2/9 with the Sharks instead.
Nobody ever said 2/$9M. That is what is called a straw man. You really beat the crap out of that straw man though.
Seems like the deal is about 8/$30M. I was advocating 4/$20M or so, which would have given Frederic a chance to beat $10M over 4 years.
In this case, it appears he wants to play with McDavid and Draisaitl and be in the Cup Finals. That’s worth something, for sure. Enjoy Edmonton, Trent.
Also, I did come on here and say all those projections posted on “respectable” sites on the Internet were ridiculously low. For example, the Athletic had him at 2 years, $7M. They weren’t that far off on the AAV, I guess. But they were a little low on money and not in the same galaxy on term. If even the Frederics are gonna get 8 years now, then the trade market is going to be the Sharks’ only option. We might be in for another long season if nobody is selling and everyone is throwing deals around like this one.… Read more »
What do you do if you’re Connor McDavid? You’ve just lost in the finals, twice in a row, beaten by depth. You know you’re in line for a massive raise next summer. But you also know that accepting said raise will make it nearly impossible to be part of a deep team. Any team that has McDavid on it is going to be top heavy. His only real option to change that is to take a heavy discount, essentially price himself as a star player rather than what he is – the undisputed best player in the world – and… Read more »
I think I probably sign my 8/$160M and if the wheels are coming off in 3 years, I demand a trade. I do kinda think McDavid wants to be the guy who spends his whole career with Edmonton and wins multiple cups. But if he can only have one, it’s gonna be the latter option
Denoyer is more impressive than Frondel in the highlights I’ve seen. Seems to be a better playmaker with better hands. Looks like he’ll be a pain in the ass for Celly to deal with a few years down the line.
martone clears
Clears what?
Since we’re getting into hard hitting analysis on Martone, though, there are now mocks that have Martone falling to #9. I’m starting to like a Byram and #9 for #2 type of deal a lot more if the player is Martone and we are bringing in a top 4 Dman. I still think I want Misa, but man, that would be great value at #9. Between a guy falling like this and what happened with the Sharks picking at #11 last year, I think anyone worried the team is getting too good too fast by improving 15 wins and finishing… Read more »
In between the 2nd and 3rd intermission Wayne and Lundqvist had some great comments, Wayne was saying how Florida’s relentless forecheck just grinds away at the will of Edmonton and Hank was saying that it’s a game of mistakes and Florida simply doesn’t make them, they dump picks in when it’s appropriate and they carry it in when it’s there, they are completely locked into the structure and play the game as it comes waiting for they’re opportunity’s to strike. Shorky insist that coaching is irrelevant and these traits are ingrained in a player from birth and cannot be taught… Read more »
If the Sharks believe Desnoyer is their guy, I trust Mike Grier. But the key part of your statement is “trade back and take him.” If they do that, I won’t lose my stuff until Misa is a 100 pt per year guy while Desnoyer is putting up 55
Dude, nobody thinks coaching is “irrelevant.” We think you’re unjustly critical of a coach who has had one of the worst rosters in the NHL to deal with. Nuance, man.
Yup. It’s completely obvious to those of us with at least some clue of what’s happening on the ice.
It’s just the simple elementary basic lack of decision making with the puck particularly in the neutral zone on the rush. Turnover after turnover at our own blue line fueling the other team’s transition game in and game out. Or basic fundamental positioning and coverage in the D zone leaving players all alone in high danger areas and then standing there watching someone hack away at out goalies pads for a rebound. It was just a constant theme night in and night out. Just basic hockey 101. I am going to go into 25/26 with optimism and hope for some… Read more »
That decision making is skill and/or experience. We’ve been trying to tell you that for a calendar year.
the fact you couldn’t see the difference in the coaching from Quinn to Wario tells me you shouldn’t comment on coaching… ever.😉
More straw man arguments. Fuckin dumb. You and the other moron both. I guess living rent free in 2 dim minds gives options.🤷♂️ is that all you guys do though? When have I ever said coaching is irrelevant? Wario is very much a structured coach. When the team played the structure well they were in games. When they didn’t they got beat, sometimes badly due to talent disparity. Sometimes no amount of structure can beat a team that’s vastly more talented who is also playing well structurally.
Another sign that the Sharks are in for a tough offseason – Nashville actually gave up an asset to acquire Eric Haula. Granted, it was only a fourth rounder. But last summer, he’d have been a pure salary dump and the acquiring team would have been compensated to take the contract.
Agreed but only so many teams have the dollars to take on contracts like that. If he’s patient he could be the last belle at the ball, so to speak.
But, for sure, was really surprising seeing them take that contract and pay for it. Things this year, and next, are about to be wild.
Cmon Debbie Downer, this is the time for optimism. Don’t shit in our Cheerios now. It’ll all come crashing down around ears soon enough. By July 4th we’ll all be miserable with no hope. 😜🤣🤣