Desnoyers Mixtape: What Are Draft Experts Saying About Possible Sharks’ Pick?

Caleb Desnoyers is a sleeper pick to be the No. 2 pick of the 2025 Draft.

While Michael Misa is the betting favorite to go in that spot to the San Jose Sharks, The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler believes there’s some heat around Desnoyers over Misa.

“It’s probably still Misa (who remains the consensus guy even if it’s not absolute) here but don’t rule out Desnoyers,” Wheeler wrote.

The 6-foot-2 center projects as a two-way force in the NHL and is coming off a strong playoff run with the Moncton Wildcats.

He could be an all-around complement behind Macklin Celebrini up the middle for the Sharks.

Here’s what the San Jose Sharks could be getting in Desnoyers.

Courtesy of Matt Meagher — follow Matt on Twitter and YouTube — here’s his Desnoyers mixtape:

Also, here’s what some of the top Draft experts are saying about the 6-foot-2 pivot.

Elite Prospects: “What separates him is his hockey sense.”

Chris Peters, FloHockey: “Desnoyers has size, physicality, defensive sense, work ethic and skill to be a top-six center who is good in tough matchups.”

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: “Desnoyers isn’t flashy, but he’s got everything else going for him.”

Craig Button, TSN: “His skills aren’t of the ‘wow’ nature, but his impact is significant.”

Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey: “This [should be] a longtime pro who should provide serious versatility to his future coach.”

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: “Desnoyers is smarter as a player and more versatile [than Anton Frondell].”

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: “He has the potential to be a No. 1 center who can play in any situation.”

Jason Bukala, Sportsnet: “Desnoyers has earned the No. 2 slot on my list [ahead of Misa] for a variety of reasons, including projection and personality.”

Frondell has also been rumored to be in connection to the San Jose Sharks’ No. 2 pick. That’s the next mixtape!