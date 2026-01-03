Craig Button on Macklin Celebrini Olympic Prediction | Should Misa Stay in NHL?

Craig Button predicted that Macklin Celebrini would make the Canadian Olympic team in July. What made him so confident in the San Jose Sharks’ teen sensation?

The TSN Draft guru also discusses Michael Misa’s performance so far at the World Junior Championships and his top 2026 Draft prospects.

Does Button think that Misa should return to the San Jose Sharks after WJCs, or go back to the OHL? Is Gavin McKenna still No. 1 on his 2026 Draft board?

Button shares his thoughts on Sam Dickinson, Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Igor Chernyshov, and keeping Mario Ferraro, too.

Of course, San Jose Sharks legend Dan Boyle has won an Olympic gold medal for Canada, in 2010.

Dan shares his experiences as an Olympic taxi squad member in 2006 and starring in the 2010 Winter Games. What’s his advice to Celebrini?

In addition, Sharks insider Sheng Peng, prospects guru Keegan McNally, and Sharks expert Zubair Jeewanjee talk about San Jose’s recent winning streak, Zack Ostapchuk, Yaroslav Askarov, the Kiefer Sherwood rumor, and what GM Mike Grier should do with his many UFA’s.

(15:00) Dan Boyle recounts his Olympic experiences

(39:30) Has anybody crossed the Randy Hahn Rubicon: Does anybody think that the Sharks are making the playoffs?

(44:30) What should the San Jose Sharks with their many UFA’s?

(1:11:35) Praising Igor Chernyshov, Yaroslav Askarov, Zack Ostapchuk, and Vincent Iorio

(2:25:50) Craig Button joins!

