San Jose Sharks
Sharks Can’t Keep Up With Sabres, Lose 6-3
BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Macklin Celebrini and Kiefer Sherwood and Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost 6-3.
Period 1
Buffalo is 28-5-2 since Dec. 9, crazy what’s happened here since last year at about this time, right before the Trade Deadline and the “Sleepover”. Sabres writers still can’t believe it.
Quinn goal: Not a good start, Sharks get stretched out, 2-on-1. Looks like Klingberg got caught pinching when he shouldn’t.
Tuch goal: Desharnais had given Tuch a bump earlier, but Tuch able to camp out in front after Desharnais needs to watch elsewhere defensively. Agree with Remenda, good as Dahlin is, hard to give him and Tuch that much space. Basically, they’re able to work a high-low 2-on-0.
8 left: Eklund must feel snake-bitten. Really like how he’s played since the break, but can’t find the back of the twine. Good forecheck chance created by Desharnais walking into zone, five-man forecheck, Misa finds Eklund in a quiet spot.
9 left: Whoa, Celebrini turned Thompson the wrong way to walk down slot. Small plays like that, simply world-class.
Celebrini goal: Emphatic backhand, like a snapper. He can do that too? Starts with his forecheck, F1 on Byram and Tuch, his effort rushed Tuch into a bullet pass that misses Byram, lands on Smith’s stick. That bullet backhand, newish trick from Macklin’s toolkit. From NHL.com, that’s his fourth backhanded goal of his career, but I’m not sure I’ve seen something like that. Looked like Celebrini took a peek at the Jumbotron after.
Ostapchuk-Stanley draw? Good battle between some giants, though Stanley is a little bigger at 6-foot-7. Not sure what brought that on.
Now Goodrow-Malenstyn after Malenstyn got a shot on Celebrini. Don’t mind it, though Sharks got the extra.
Sherwood on the PK, with Ostapchuk and Goodrow out.
San Jose Sharks finish period strong after killing penalty, Celebrini with a dominant shift to close, he just pays so fast. Sabres bobble puck on exit, Celebrini pounces, and in one move, lays a pass for Graf coming down slot to skate into. You need to always be getting open when you play with him.
Period 2
Malenstyn goal: Dickinson gets puck-watching, loses the man. That can’t happen.
6 in: Oh no, Klingberg D-to-D pass to Orlov went off Celebrini’s skate, big Thompson chance, Askarov scorpion save.
San Jose Sharks playing a little shell-shocked, Sabres have peeled off basically last eight shots. This team’s got to dig deep, keep this game close.
Zucker goal: That’s not how to do it. That Power cross-ice pass to Quinn gets Sharks team defense scrambling. Quinn shot-pass leaks through Askarov? And Wennberg can’t contain Zucker.
9 left: That Dickinson lead pass to Gaudette needs to have more touch. Not Sam’s finest tonight.
7 left: Orlov rocks Thompson with a gorgeous hip check. No problem Buffalo standing up for their star like Sharks did. Hopefully, this gets a shellshocked Sharks going.
With Orlov off for roughing, Dickinson takes some PP2 time.
2 left: Toffoli in the slot, can’t bury, he had another Grade-A earlier on PP. Terrific set-up by Klingberg, pinch and quick pass plus vision.
Sherwood goal: Sweet one-timer from the dot, looks like a power p[lay drill. Sherwood’s first time to 20 goals, keeps the Sharks in it. Sabres look like a fun fun team offensively, but they’ll give up stuff defensively, so the Sharks not out of it if Askarov can make some big saves.
Period 3
Quinn goal: Celebrini would fit in great with this Sabres team, they play so fast, change your eye level so quickly. Askarov can’t get across, Smith looks a tick behind there. This is, honestly, a little like playing the Colorado Avalanche, how skilled and fast they play versus the Sharks, top to bottom. They don’t dominate the puck like the Avs do, but they’re impressive. Working the Sharks like we’ve seen the Avs and Tampa Bay Lightning do this year. Not going to love playing Buffalo in a couple weeks, I wager, even at home, though this go-go game can work for the Sharks, if they have the goaltending.
1 in: Like I was say, puck whizzing, Ferraro saves a goal there, his desperation stick steers a sure Ostlund goal out.
Wennberg goal: Not the best shot but just a quick backhand. Toffoli centering pass, thought Smith may have got a touch?
8 left: Not enough pace on this power play. Plenty of possession but too easy for Sabres to camp and be passive in the box. Disappointing, a game could’ve been had here.
Well… That sucks. Let’s hope our enemies lose as well
Couldn’t really be expecting a win here. The Sabres are on fire-fun team to watch.
Frustrating
Does Eky need to sit? Because Regenda needs to play.
The lack of “getting to the net” was a problem here and has been. Reg provides that consistently.
Boys vs Men tonight. Smith in particular looked terrified of being hit tonight. Bailed out of multiple 50-50 battles to avoid contact. Constantly got the puck off his stick right after getting it. He had a nice assist but games tonight are so frustrating to watch from him especially when watching how Buffalo plays. Is Smith ever going to have that in him? Even guys like Kucherov and Kaprizov have some edge to them while not being very impactful defensively.
Possible his injury from earlier this year isn’t 100% and doesn’t want to risk it?
If he wasn’t like this his whole career I think you could seriously entertain that but this is just who he has been.
He seemed less timid both before and during the first few games after coming back from the shoulder injury which leads me to suspect he may have aggravated it since!?
He seemed more positionally aware on defense and in transition per my naive eyes but granted that was mainly perimeter play!?
I think he was just scared tonight. I got big “seeing shadows” vibes a few times tonight. Buffalo has some big dudes. He wasn’t like this against Montreal. I didn’t see any better positional awareness than normal from him tonight. He had a lazy backcheck that turned a 2on3 into a 4on3 for Buffalo because he didn’t pursue the puck carrier hard or cover the 3rd man. He also was leaking out of the defensive zone on more than a few occasions. On the goal against early in the 3rd he wasn’t aware of the guy creeping into the high… Read more »
Will take your word for it as you clearly know this game better than me. I can also understand a kid of his age and build being afraid of grown men NHL players that are large in size but I’m hoping he gains that kind of confidence as he matures!?
Maybe Smitty just lacks courage at the NHL level which seems hard for me to believe but would need to be cut out of our team culture entirely
if this was the case!?
Meant more specifically physical body injury courage as he’s actually pretty gutsy if not reckless in other ways lol
The thing is I just don’t know if you can develop that “dog” or effort. Misa looks like an overgrown child on the ice but still goes hard into the corners and battles on the boards. Benson on Buffalo is even smaller than Smith (same draft) and he goes hard to the corners. Smith has kind of always been like this even dating back to college and juniors. You can go back and listen to people talk about him in his draft year and there was definitely some skepticism about how much his game was aided by playing next to… Read more »
If you have two guys who are thin and not very athletic and one of them has been avoiding contact his whole hockey career and the other has been sticking his nose in everything his whole life, guess which one is going to be more likely to get injured in the playoffs and which one is going to know how to absorb hits and use every bit of his leverage and weight to deliver them.
What are you talking about? You see players spin away from checks all the time. What I saw, and he’s super smart about it, was let up reaching for the puck a couple of times and basically the same play that got him injured to begin with.
You don’t need Smith to risk getting injured on 50/50 pucks that don’t determine anything in the context of the play. I’ve seen enough of him going for the puck when the outcomes warrants it to not nitpick him for being smart on plays and avoiding contact.
No you don’t see players bail away from 50-50 puck battles to avoid contact and completely concede the puck. You don’t need to reach for the puck there. You can move your feet (well maybe Smith can’t) and initiate the contact. Even if you want to avoid contact there are better ways than just bailing out. Eklund and Wennberg in those situations try to go around the hit and then re-engage when the opposing player is on the boards. There’s plenty of options outside of just bail out of the play completely.
Maybe I’m just vaping too much THC and I’m not a Smith apologist for his obvious flaws notwithstanding how creative he is on offense but I recall numerous occasions where Smith has disrupted offensive plays (the steal from Leon during the EDM game that led directly to his own scoring chance comes to mind= I’m not one to review game tape or nerd out on particulars but that wasn’t an isolated incident of his play IMO) and created turnovers often that fed the offense in transition with an active stick. Maybe he was just greedily thinking offense on those types… Read more »
Smith’s defensive involvement basically entirely boils down to those type of plays where he’s trying to cheat passing lanes for takeaways to turn defense into offense. You’re rarely going to see him battling on the boards or directly taking the puck off an opponents stick.
I never said he cost the Sharks the game tonight. The line he was on was easily the best Sharks line tonight. I’m just talking about his overall game and thinking towards the future on how this type of game would translate to the playoffs if he doesn’t make big improvements.
Well said and I largely agree 👍
Im optimistic he will get there
I hope I am right
Tonight, watching the game, I was wondering what percentage of 50/50 pucks Will Smith wins. On my honor, on my wife’s honor, I swear! I answered myself with 20-25%.
We lookin at the finished product here Sarge or is there still hope for the kid!?
In fairness, you can’t permanently label a player this young as “soft”. That said, he plays soft. Incredible skill, Good teammate. But, there’s an element to his game that is worrying, fear of hard contact. Maybe he can address it, maybe not. I do know that shit don’t fly in the playoffs.
My bigger concern is more about how many puck battles he’s taking. If a young guy is trying hard and only winning 25% of puck battles because they are physically overmatched I’d be okay with that. I’d view that more positively than a guy who avoids puck battles but wins 40-50% of the puck battles he does take.
Fair. Wasn’t thinking that.
you don’t need to be risking injury fighting for a 50/50 puck??? May god have mercy on your playoff soul. If you hade 1/10th the heart of Ruettiger you would have been All American, you just summed up your entire pathetic career in one statement.
we were bragging about being a fast team earlier in the year but it looked like varsity vs JV physically
Playoff preview
Headline: Really good team beats pretty average team. That’s what this game looked like. On the opening goal, I’m thinking, just take away the pass. Nope, cross seam pass gets thru and its a goal. Metaphor for the night. Its tough to play against big, fast and physical if you make the mental mistakes Updates. I’m saying ANA is now out of reach (+11 vs SJS +4). So its a 6 team playoff chase nd all 6 played today. VGS (+7) and UTA (+8) both lose in regulation. Kings (+3) lose in OT. NSH (+2) wins over SEA (+4) in… Read more »