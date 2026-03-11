Sharks Can’t Keep Up With Sabres, Lose 6-3

BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks visit the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Macklin Celebrini and Kiefer Sherwood and Alex Wennberg scored, but the Sharks lost 6-3.

Period 1

Buffalo is 28-5-2 since Dec. 9, crazy what’s happened here since last year at about this time, right before the Trade Deadline and the “Sleepover”. Sabres writers still can’t believe it.

“14 years” chant for 14 years out of the playoffs for the Sabres pic.twitter.com/4wOIepGjKZ — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 5, 2025

Quinn goal: Not a good start, Sharks get stretched out, 2-on-1. Looks like Klingberg got caught pinching when he shouldn’t.

Tuch goal: Desharnais had given Tuch a bump earlier, but Tuch able to camp out in front after Desharnais needs to watch elsewhere defensively. Agree with Remenda, good as Dahlin is, hard to give him and Tuch that much space. Basically, they’re able to work a high-low 2-on-0.

8 left: Eklund must feel snake-bitten. Really like how he’s played since the break, but can’t find the back of the twine. Good forecheck chance created by Desharnais walking into zone, five-man forecheck, Misa finds Eklund in a quiet spot.

9 left: Whoa, Celebrini turned Thompson the wrong way to walk down slot. Small plays like that, simply world-class.

Celebrini goal: Emphatic backhand, like a snapper. He can do that too? Starts with his forecheck, F1 on Byram and Tuch, his effort rushed Tuch into a bullet pass that misses Byram, lands on Smith’s stick. That bullet backhand, newish trick from Macklin’s toolkit. From NHL.com, that’s his fourth backhanded goal of his career, but I’m not sure I’ve seen something like that. Looked like Celebrini took a peek at the Jumbotron after.

With 90 points in 62 games, Celebrini becomes the third-fastest teen to reach the mark in a season, trailing only Sidney Crosby (54 GP in 2006-07) and Wayne Gretzky (56 GP in 1979-80). https://t.co/z7ru79wmJA — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 10, 2026

Ostapchuk-Stanley draw? Good battle between some giants, though Stanley is a little bigger at 6-foot-7. Not sure what brought that on.

Now Goodrow-Malenstyn after Malenstyn got a shot on Celebrini. Don’t mind it, though Sharks got the extra.

Sherwood on the PK, with Ostapchuk and Goodrow out.

San Jose Sharks finish period strong after killing penalty, Celebrini with a dominant shift to close, he just pays so fast. Sabres bobble puck on exit, Celebrini pounces, and in one move, lays a pass for Graf coming down slot to skate into. You need to always be getting open when you play with him.

Period 2

Malenstyn goal: Dickinson gets puck-watching, loses the man. That can’t happen.

6 in: Oh no, Klingberg D-to-D pass to Orlov went off Celebrini’s skate, big Thompson chance, Askarov scorpion save.

San Jose Sharks playing a little shell-shocked, Sabres have peeled off basically last eight shots. This team’s got to dig deep, keep this game close.

Zucker goal: That’s not how to do it. That Power cross-ice pass to Quinn gets Sharks team defense scrambling. Quinn shot-pass leaks through Askarov? And Wennberg can’t contain Zucker.

9 left: That Dickinson lead pass to Gaudette needs to have more touch. Not Sam’s finest tonight.

7 left: Orlov rocks Thompson with a gorgeous hip check. No problem Buffalo standing up for their star like Sharks did. Hopefully, this gets a shellshocked Sharks going.

With Orlov off for roughing, Dickinson takes some PP2 time.

2 left: Toffoli in the slot, can’t bury, he had another Grade-A earlier on PP. Terrific set-up by Klingberg, pinch and quick pass plus vision.

Sherwood goal: Sweet one-timer from the dot, looks like a power p[lay drill. Sherwood’s first time to 20 goals, keeps the Sharks in it. Sabres look like a fun fun team offensively, but they’ll give up stuff defensively, so the Sharks not out of it if Askarov can make some big saves.

Someone else has to score for #SJSharks: One period to go tonight, but last 3 games, Sharks have scored five goals, all from Macklin Celebrini or Kiefer Sherwood — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 11, 2026

Period 3

Quinn goal: Celebrini would fit in great with this Sabres team, they play so fast, change your eye level so quickly. Askarov can’t get across, Smith looks a tick behind there. This is, honestly, a little like playing the Colorado Avalanche, how skilled and fast they play versus the Sharks, top to bottom. They don’t dominate the puck like the Avs do, but they’re impressive. Working the Sharks like we’ve seen the Avs and Tampa Bay Lightning do this year. Not going to love playing Buffalo in a couple weeks, I wager, even at home, though this go-go game can work for the Sharks, if they have the goaltending.

1 in: Like I was say, puck whizzing, Ferraro saves a goal there, his desperation stick steers a sure Ostlund goal out.

Wennberg goal: Not the best shot but just a quick backhand. Toffoli centering pass, thought Smith may have got a touch?

8 left: Not enough pace on this power play. Plenty of possession but too easy for Sabres to camp and be passive in the box. Disappointing, a game could’ve been had here.