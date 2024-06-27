San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Sharks Move Up in 1st Round, Get No. 11 From Sabres
The San Jose Sharks are moving up!
The Sharks have traded the No. 14 pick in the 2024 Draft, acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for Erik Karlsson over the summer, along with the No. 42 pick, to the Buffalo Sabres for the No. 11 pick.
This puts the San Jose Sharks in range for one of the top defenseman in the Draft, perhaps Carter Yakemchuk or Zayne Parekh or someone else. Forwards Konsta Helenius or Berkly Catton or Beckett Sennecke or Cole Eiserman or someone else could be in play too.
GM Mike Grier paid a reasonable price to move up, going off recent history, and better than he appeared to forecast on Monday.
“It’s always hard to move up, but I think we’ll explore both options,” he said. “We’ll explore trying to move up if the price isn’t too high. We’re also open to trading back and getting more assets if that makes sense too. We’re kind of open-minded at 14.”
Grier Talks Goodrow Situation, Sharks’ Free Agency Plans, 2024 Draft
The No. 11 has moved three times in the cap era:
- In 2022, the San Jose Sharks traded the No. 11 pick to the Arizona Coyotes for No. 27, 34, 45
- In 2019, the Coyotes traded the No. 11 to the Philadelphia Flyers for No. 14 and 45
- In 2016, the Ottawa Senators traded the No. 11 to the New Jersey Devils for No. 12 and 80
This is in line with the 2019 trade.
Want Buium? It Will Take Big Overpay for Sharks To Move Up Much in Draft (+)
Per Dom Luszczysyn’s draft pick value chart, this is a clear win for the Sabres (7.1) over the Sharks (5.7), a gain of +1.4 GSVA for them. PuckPedia’s new Perri Pick Value Calculator, created by ex-Arizona Coyotes director of hockey analytics Matt Perri, has it closer though, Buffalo (33.23) with a slight edge over San Jose (31.99).
Grier has had a very busy Draft week so far, let’s see what he has in store on Friday. On Tuesday, he took on Jake Walman’s contract and got an extra second-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings for his troubles. Armed with the No. 11, 33, and 53 picks, could he move up again?
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Now we can get Yakemchuck or maybe Senneke.
And I’d package 33 and 52 to move into the first round to get another D like EJ Emery or Stolberg or Jirichek if any are possible to get.
But I think there are more moves coming.
Grier is putting in work!
We have the cap space and draft capital to really expedite this proses. If! The right opportunity presents itself of course. I’m talking like Austin Mathews big. Toronto is so disenchanted who knows
I’d be 100% happy staying here at 11… but I’m getting a feeling about Utah at 6…
How can anyone not love Mike Grier
I love Mike Grier.
Damn I love Eddie D, Bob Myers and Brian Sabian because they have actually brought us the hardware lol . Stockpiling draft capital with tact is admirable. But just look at the first round of every draft in the past it’s like 30% hit rate. I would quote reservoir dogs but I’ll keep it PG. but like what mikes been up to other than the coach and the goodie debacle. Look at buffalo they have a roster of top picks but still picking 11 ? Just saying it’s wise to hedge your bets a little with draft capital and acquire… Read more »
Top 5 pick is almost 100%. 6-15 is 75%. We’ll more than likely have a really good player.
11 overall and Vegas 2025 no.1 is some serious ammunition, let’s go Mike !!, that is enough capitol to really do something big.
Good.
The options at 14 were interesting. The options at 11 will be really good.
Helenius, Yakemchuk, Sennecke, maybe even Catton. All of which might be gone at 14.
Agreed. It felt a touch rich to move up, but we’re not guaranteed a second-tier (for this draft) player instead of a probable top-of-the-third-tier.
Unless they did this only to grab Eiserman lol.
But now I’m wondering if Eiserman somehow falls the way Christall did…
All you need now is someone in the top 8 who like Yakemchuk more than one of the other top 5 D or hold the pick.
A pairing of Muk and Yak would be absolutely crazy hahaha
Grundstrom from Kings for Burroughs just went down. Making moves!
Actually, the Perri Pick value calculator gives the slight edge to the Sharks on this trade. It calculates pick value traded AWAY, not pick value received. Either way, though. I agree with everybody else: Mike Grier is doing awesome stuff.
Now they can for sure get MBN