Brock Otten & Will Scouching on How Michael Misa & Sam Dickinson Will Impact Sharks Next Year

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back!

Two of the OHL’s top analysts, Brock Otten (McKeen’s Hockey) and Will Scouching (Scouching.ca) (1:03:19), break down whether Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson are NHL-ready and if they can crack the San Jose Sharks lineup this season. We also dive into Sharks winger prospects Quentin Musty, Kasper Halttunen, and Igor Chernysov. We also talk Danil Gushchin trade and bold 2025-26 predictions for the prospects.

00:00 Intro & Sponsor

04:19 Why Danil Gushchin Was Traded

19:27 Oskar Olausson: Can He Break Out with San Jose Sharks?

29:47 Thomas Bordeleau & Sharks Development Shift

37:00 Is Michael Misa Skipping College?

41:00 Is Michael Misa NHL Ready?

44:45 Will Sam Dickinson Make the NHL Roster?

56:00 Should Sharks Keep Collin Graf in NHL?

1:03:19 Roundtable with Brock Otten and Will Scouching: Are Sharks OHL Prospects NHL Ready?

1:07:01 Will Michael Misa Make the San Jose Sharks Roster?

1:15:03 What Role Will Misa Play: Wing or Center?

1:24:00 Is Sam Dickinson NHL Ready or Rushed?

1:49:00 Which Sharks Winger Prospect Makes the NHL First?

1:57:00 Ceilings & NHL Comparisons: Musty, Halttunen, Chernysov

2:06:00 Final Thoughts & Sign-Off

Subscribe to the San Jose Hockey Now YouTube channel!

Listen to the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast — it’s a new link — on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and more.