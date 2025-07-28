Connect with us

Brock Otten & Will Scouching on How Michael Misa & Sam Dickinson Will Impact Sharks Next Year

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Two of the OHL’s top analysts, Brock Otten (McKeen’s Hockey) and Will Scouching (Scouching.ca) (1:03:19), break down whether Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson are NHL-ready and if they can crack the San Jose Sharks lineup this season. We also dive into Sharks winger prospects Quentin Musty, Kasper Halttunen, and Igor Chernysov. We also talk Danil Gushchin trade and bold 2025-26 predictions for the prospects.

00:00 Intro & Sponsor
04:19 Why Danil Gushchin Was Traded
19:27 Oskar Olausson: Can He Break Out with San Jose Sharks?
29:47 Thomas Bordeleau & Sharks Development Shift
37:00 Is Michael Misa Skipping College?
41:00 Is Michael Misa NHL Ready?
44:45 Will Sam Dickinson Make the NHL Roster?
56:00 Should Sharks Keep Collin Graf in NHL?
1:03:19 Roundtable with Brock Otten and Will Scouching: Are Sharks OHL Prospects NHL Ready?
1:07:01 Will Michael Misa Make the San Jose Sharks Roster?
1:15:03 What Role Will Misa Play: Wing or Center?
1:24:00 Is Sam Dickinson NHL Ready or Rushed?
1:49:00 Which Sharks Winger Prospect Makes the NHL First?
1:57:00 Ceilings & NHL Comparisons: Musty, Halttunen, Chernysov
2:06:00 Final Thoughts & Sign-Off

Zeke

Down the middle, Smith, Misa and Celebrini. Balance the lines and let other teams try to match-up. 4th line gets a few shifts a period and the PK.

That said, let him go to the NCAA, get stronger and play against bigger/older guys. He’ll be ready soon enough.

