San Jose Barracuda
Brock Otten & Will Scouch on How Michael Misa & Sam Dickinson Will Impact Sharks Next Year
Two of the OHL’s top analysts, Brock Otten (McKeen’s Hockey) and Will Scouch (Scouching.ca) (1:03:19), break down whether Michael Misa and Sam Dickinson are NHL-ready and if they can crack the San Jose Sharks lineup this season. We also dive into Sharks winger prospects Quentin Musty, Kasper Halttunen, and Igor Chernysov. We also talk Danil Gushchin trade and bold 2025-26 predictions for the prospects.
00:00 Intro & Sponsor
04:19 Why Danil Gushchin Was Traded
19:27 Oskar Olausson: Can He Break Out with San Jose Sharks?
29:47 Thomas Bordeleau & Sharks Development Shift
37:00 Is Michael Misa Skipping College?
41:00 Is Michael Misa NHL Ready?
44:45 Will Sam Dickinson Make the NHL Roster?
56:00 Should Sharks Keep Collin Graf in NHL?
1:03:19 Roundtable with Brock Otten and Will Scouch: Are Sharks OHL Prospects NHL Ready?
1:07:01 Will Michael Misa Make the San Jose Sharks Roster?
1:15:03 What Role Will Misa Play: Wing or Center?
1:24:00 Is Sam Dickinson NHL Ready or Rushed?
1:49:00 Which Sharks Winger Prospect Makes the NHL First?
1:57:00 Ceilings & NHL Comparisons: Musty, Halttunen, Chernysov
2:06:00 Final Thoughts & Sign-Off
Down the middle, Smith, Misa and Celebrini. Balance the lines and let other teams try to match-up. 4th line gets a few shifts a period and the PK.
That said, let him go to the NCAA, get stronger and play against bigger/older guys. He’ll be ready soon enough.
The reason teams don’t do this is because most can’t afford six high end wingers to slot next to three elite centers. In other words, you’re going to end up playing Misa or Smith with inferior linemates if you try to employ this model. Remember when Pavs was lining up as 3C? He had to play with Kyle Wellwood and Torrey Mitchell. He had 20 goals instead of 40. It’s fine employed in specific and strategic cases, but an obvious waste of talent over an 82 game season.
One of the things with Dickinson, he’s going to be hard to find a partner for. He’s a got a lot of Burns in him. These are the current RHD: Liljegren, Thompson, Klingberg, Deshairnes The next closest RHD to the NHL, but not this season, is Pohlkamp. The lone guy of those 5 who I can see pairing with Dickinson beyond this season is Thompson. Mukh might work playing on his off-hand. Its also possible Dickinson is asked to play on the right side. After all, his assigned position seems more of a suggestion than an actual assignment. He naturally… Read more »
Leddy and Orlov have extensive experience on the right.
Good grief… most of us like Graf. Whether he’s a top 6 player remains to be seen though. I previously compared him to Pavelski but a better skater.
When they were looking for the complimentary player on a line in today’s video, everyone skipped over Graf. Earlier in the video, they thought Graf might get bumped back to the AHL as opposed to getting put on the 4th line. And in the prior Sheng video with Steve Peters, he barely knew that Graf existed and didn’t have him in the top 9. So yeah, he’s kind of being overlooked on these videos; maybe less so by commenters up here. As you know, I’m a big believer in the complimentary players — the ones with modest talent but play… Read more »
Great, but you’re not the only one who thinks Graf might be special. Hell even Boomer seems to think he’s the fastest skater in the NHL. 😀
put in musty, and kasper those players have been working hard. I am not a hype type so really let the best players win
It’s weird enough that there is even discussion of Graf’s place but then also it seems like he’s mostly being compared to Dellandrea…who is useless and was markedly worse last season than Graf. There is plenty of room in the top nine for Graf, he won’t need to play on the 4th line.
It’s extra weird to me that Graf is considered a bubble player while Kurashev is a lock. Dude had 14 points last season. He’s an experiment that could very easily fail. It’s only a crowded group if you count the question marks, there should be plenty of opportunity to go around for those who earn it.
Misa Wennberg Graf 3rd line. Thanks all, we are done here