CONFIRMED: Hedican Leaving Sharks’ Broadcast

Bret Hedican is leaving the San Jose Sharks’ broadcast team.

The Hockey News reported it first, and San Jose Hockey Now can confirm.

According to THN, it was Hedican’s choice to leave, and his next step is unknown.

Hedican started covering the San Jose Sharks in Oct. 2009, shortly after the end of his playing career, joining the NBC Sports California broadcast as a studio analyst. In 2014, he joined the Sharks game broadcast, doing color commentary with radio play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky and TV play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn.

Hedican, in particular, was strong at breaking down game tape, and was also known for his sometimes very direct commentary.

.@BretHedican is fired up after the Sharks 7th shutout loss of the season 😳 pic.twitter.com/Aygsx9AaVi — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 15, 2024

No word yet on who the Sharks will replace him with. Hedican was sharing the load with long-time color commentator Drew Remenda last year.

Before joining the San Jose Sharks, Hedican enjoyed a 17-year NHL career, playing 1,039 games with the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Anaheim Ducks. The smooth-skating defenseman won the Stanley Cup in 2006 with the Hurricanes and was an Olympian for Team USA in 1992 and 2006.