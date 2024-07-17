Connect with us

CONFIRMED: Hedican Leaving Sharks’ Broadcast

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Sharks Audio Network

Bret Hedican is leaving the San Jose Sharks’ broadcast team.

The Hockey News reported it first, and San Jose Hockey Now can confirm.

According to THN, it was Hedican’s choice to leave, and his next step is unknown.

Hedican started covering the San Jose Sharks in Oct. 2009, shortly after the end of his playing career, joining the NBC Sports California broadcast as a studio analyst. In 2014, he joined the Sharks game broadcast, doing color commentary with radio play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky and TV play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn.

Hedican, in particular, was strong at breaking down game tape, and was also known for his sometimes very direct commentary.

No word yet on who the Sharks will replace him with. Hedican was sharing the load with long-time color commentator Drew Remenda last year.

Before joining the San Jose Sharks, Hedican enjoyed a 17-year NHL career, playing 1,039 games with the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Anaheim Ducks. The smooth-skating defenseman won the Stanley Cup in 2006 with the Hurricanes and was an Olympian for Team USA in 1992 and 2006.

GH

too bad. I liked Brett, but Drew needs to come back full time. Drew and Randy are the best combo

Last edited 3 hours ago by GH
1
Reply
brucellus

I agree. I’ve been enjoying Jason Demers and think he has a future in hockey broadcasting, but nothing touches Randy and Drew.

0
Reply
SJShorky

He’s good in the studio but I don’t see him with a future in color commentating at this point.

0
Reply
genadinik

Too bad. I liked his insights. He wasn’t afraid to point out negative things about someone’s play, and how they can improve.

2
Reply
SJShorky

Drew did that too. It’s why he got canned a number of years ago. Too negative when the Sharks didn’t play to their potential. Was it after the reverse sweep?

0
Reply
Old Time Hockey Fan

Hedican was the best Sharks game analyst.
True pro.
Pete Stemkowski 2nd.
Drew is getting tired , IMO.
Whatever happened to Marty McSorely?
Quit in middle of the year..
No explanation.

0
Reply
SJShorky

Ewww no. Stemmer sucked. McSorley had some problem and had to quit. He was bad anyway. Can’t remember but he might have done or said something that got him canned.

Nothing touches Drew unless you’re just into negativity. Hedican was very good though. 2nd best they’ve had.

0
Reply
GH

Stemmer?!? come on…

0
Reply

