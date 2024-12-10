Connect with us

EXCLUSIVE: Burns Talks Connection With Celebrinis, Jumbo’s Jersey Retirement

Published

6 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

RALEIGH, N.C. — Brent Burns will forever be linked with the San Jose Sharks.

It’s not just the 2017 Norris Trophy or being the San Jose Sharks’ leader among defensemen in goals and assists and points.

It’s not just the beard or the backpack or the “Body” issue.

It’s not just the possibility that his No. 88 could be joining Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau in the SAP Center rafters one day.

The now-Carolina Hurricanes star is also the reason why Rick Celebrini, Macklin Celebrini’s father, chose to work for the Golden State Warriors instead of the San Antonio Spurs in the summer of 2018.

Burns spoke one-on-one with San Jose Hockey Now on Tuesday, before the San Jose Sharks take on the Canes, to talk about his connection with the Celebrinis, the Sharks’ franchise starting to turn things around, and his thoughts about Jumbo’s recent jersey retirement.

Read the Full Article at NBC Sports Bay Area

David Gotlieb

I like Burns glad he was here. He should not be in a discussion about number retirement.

2
Reply
Fin Coe

Same, and I love Pavs and the rest of the golden age guys, but we won’t be raising any more numbers for decades to come – not til Celebrini hangs them up.

1
Reply
Pucktastic

Or Kunins no 11!

0
Reply

