SJHN Daily: Svoboda Wins Gold, Celebrini Appears on ArtButMakeItSports

Sleeper San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Svoboda took center stage on Sunday.

Svoboda’s USA took home the gold at World Juniors, beating Kasper Halttunen (Finland) in a 4-3 OT thriller.

The 2023 third-round pick – who scored Team USA’s second goal in the final – had six points through seven games played, including three goals, while Kasper Halttunen had one goal and three assists in seven games.

“His job was primarily to kill penalties and block shots, and any extra offense was gravy. Svoboda was solid in his role,” Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff wrote.

The San Jose Sharks’ other two prospects in the tournament did not reach the semifinals: Christian Kirsch went 1-3 with an .878 Save % for Switzerland and defenseman Sam Dickinson put up two assists in five games for Canada.

Ellis reviewed every NHL prospect at the tournament, including Halttunen, Kirsch, and Dickinson.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

John McCarthy and NHL scouts discussed Filip Bystedt‘s development process.

Timo Meier spoke after his second game back at SAP Center about his relationship with Joe Thornton and his role with the New Jersey Devils.

Logan Couture‘s injury is still keeping him off the ice, but he’s still helping the Sharks.

Ryan Warsofsky and San Jose Sharks players react to their second win of 2025.

Other Sharks News…

The San Jose Barracuda hosted #CudaMania on Saturday and lost to the Colorado Eagles, but turned it around to beat them on Sunday:

The Washington Post wrote about Macklin Celebrini and his father Rick.

Alexander Ovechkin is 23 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record…could it happen at the Tank?

Celebrini was named Sharks Player of the Month again.

Tara Slone spoke with Chanté Eastmond and Anthony Stewart from Hockey Equality.

Around the NHL…

The Anaheim Ducks are following the Dodgers’ example with Shohei Ohtani, giving Frank Vatrano a deferrable salary.

The Arizona Coyotes could be returning to the NHL?

Lane Hutson takes the rookie scoring lead.

The New Jersey Devils are struggling with scoring, and their general manager was in San Jose ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Dach brothers faced off against each other, in Colton’s debut.

Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal right after serving a 10-minute misconduct.

The New York Rangers claimed Arthur Kaliyev off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.