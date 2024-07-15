Connect with us

San Jose Barracuda

Sharks Sign Coe…What’s His Ceiling? (+)

Published

12 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

Is Brandon Coe figuring it out?

The San Jose Sharks have hope, agreeing with their 2020 fourth-round pick, coming out of his ELC, to a one-year, two-way contract.

Coe showed signs of breaking out last year, posting a career-high 12 goals and 17 points in 57 games. This followed 5-11-16 in 56 games in 2022-23 and 1-4-5 in 17 games in COVID-impacted 2020-21.

These aren’t remarkable numbers but coupled with his 6-foot-4 frame and skating ability, it was enough for the Sharks to give the 22-year-old a show-me deal.

An AHL executive, not with the San Jose Sharks organization, and Sharks director of player development Todd Marchant spoke about Coe’s NHL ceiling and his non-linear development path.

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta