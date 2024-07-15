Sharks Sign Coe…What’s His Ceiling? (+)

Is Brandon Coe figuring it out?

The San Jose Sharks have hope, agreeing with their 2020 fourth-round pick, coming out of his ELC, to a one-year, two-way contract.

The #SjSharks accepted his Qualifying Offer of $814K NHL & $80K Minors Rep'd by Andy Scott @octagonhttps://t.co/A2vJXbJaD4 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 15, 2024

Coe showed signs of breaking out last year, posting a career-high 12 goals and 17 points in 57 games. This followed 5-11-16 in 56 games in 2022-23 and 1-4-5 in 17 games in COVID-impacted 2020-21.

These aren’t remarkable numbers but coupled with his 6-foot-4 frame and skating ability, it was enough for the Sharks to give the 22-year-old a show-me deal.

An AHL executive, not with the San Jose Sharks organization, and Sharks director of player development Todd Marchant spoke about Coe’s NHL ceiling and his non-linear development path.