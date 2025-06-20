SJHN Daily: Pavelski Considered Comeback, Marchand Trolls NHL (and Sharks), Zetterlund Signs

Brad Marchand took to Instagram to troll the NHL.

On his Instagram story, Marchand noted every player who the Florida Panthers acquired from another team. For the San Jose Sharks, that meant Marchand taking shots while posting Jonah Gadjovich and Nico Sturm.

Brad Marchand doing Brad Marchand things pic.twitter.com/Y7CQ0TcWFI — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) June 20, 2025

26-year-old Jonah Gadjovich played only 74 games with the Sharks across two seasons before signing with the Panthers in the summer of 2023. He tallied two goals and an assist this postseason en route to the Stanley Cup.

Sturm spent two-and-a-half seasons in teal before his trade to Florida in March. With the Panthers, Sturm put up one assist in 15 games and went scoreless in eight games this postseason.

Vitek Vanecek and Jaycob Megna are other ex-Sharks who are also now Cup champions.

Brad Marchand is posting photos of all of his teammates and thanking their former teams … so Matthew Tkachuk just posted this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2vnQiYT9UN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 20, 2025

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Ex-San Jose Sharks broadcaster Chris Collins passed away.

Collins masterminded the China Sharks, a Chinese-San Jose Sharks partnership from 2007 to 2009. Collins remembered that wild ride, along with Greg Jamison, Steve McKenna, and others.

What do scouts think of Caleb Desnoyers?

Is Anton Frondell a target for the Sharks?

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

How does the San Jose Earthquakes’ sale affect the Sharks?

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 4 ⭐️ recruit Colton Roberts has committed to Colorado College and will arrive this fall. The 6’4 ‘06 born defenseman played for the WHLs Vancouver Giants last season and is a 5th round pick of the San Jose Sharks. pic.twitter.com/R7GjuPe8Pi — Puck Preps (@PuckPreps) June 19, 2025

Fabian Zetterlund re-signs with the Ottawa Senators. The final figures for the Fabian Zetterlund contract are in line with what SJHN heard months ago.

June's Employee Spotlight is on Emi!🔦

Emi keeps the 'Cuda healthy, moving, and game-day ready🙌 pic.twitter.com/LnHb7n2TSY — SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) June 20, 2025

The Athletic lists the Sharks as a potential Bowen Byram landing spot.

AROUND THE NHL…

The Florida Panthers take the Stanley Cup to the beach!

For one day, a Florida Dairy Queen is selling a special Blizzard dessert after Brad Marchand:

The “Brad Blizzard” is here. Chocolate CHIRP cookie dough. pic.twitter.com/NK4c1zoesq — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) June 20, 2025

I asked Brad Marchand about his Instagram stories last night thanking his teammates former teams: “So cliche, but everything happens for a reason. All those teams making bad decisions to get rid of guys and our team making incredible decisions to bring them all in.” pic.twitter.com/alSoLPMsn3 — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) June 20, 2025

Brad Marchand shines on way to second championship.

The #SeaKraken have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars in exchange

for Dallas’ 2025 4th-round pick (previously acquired by the Kraken) and Seattle’s 2026 3rd-round pick pic.twitter.com/50WX5lmxkK — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) June 19, 2025

Justin Holl among NHL buyout candidates.

Connor McDavid will not rush an extension with the Edmonton Oilers.

Joe Pavelski considered a comeback last year around the Trade Deadline.

Comparing Sidney Crosby and McDavid’s contracts.

What’s the latest on Noah Dobson‘s contract talks?

Matt Duchene has re-signed with the Dallas Stars. What’s it mean for their other, many free agents?

The Abbotsford Canucks are one win away from the Calder Cup.

The Montreal Canadiens need center help.

The Stanley Cup Final finished with low United States’ viewership.