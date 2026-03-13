Sharks Back in Playoffs (For Now): Nedeljkovic Makes 37 Saves, Graf Scores GWG in 4-2 Win

BOSTON — The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Michael Misa and Tyler Toffoli and Collin Graf and William Eklund scored, and the Sharks pulled out a 4-2 victory.

Period 1

Senior goaltender, Kyle Chauvette, from @UNHMHOCKEY is backing up tonight. pic.twitter.com/UWLFvAxhvW — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 12, 2026

1 in: Incredible work rate by Celebrini, taking the puck from McAvoy in the corner, finding Graf. That’s best player in the world stuff.

2 in: I believe Eklund was a true day-of decision today, whether he’d play or not. So watching him close. This is a good test for him, I mean, this is what you do during the playoffs, you suck it up and bring your best.

3 in: Huge Nedeljkovic save. Mittelstadt breaks from wall to slot, Ferraro doesn’t stay with him, decides to double up Arvidsson with Mukhamadullin. That can’t happen or they got to kill Arvidsson’s play. Puck goes down to corner, Zacha slips it to Mittelstadt all alone.

5 in: San Jose Sharks leaving zone without sure possession, leads to fire drill for Nedeljkovic. A little bad luck there on re-watch. Klingberg had lost his stick, allowing Pastrnak to beat him down to slot for a great chance. Then Celebrini exit pass to Smith, routine, but bounces off Klingberg’s stick, making it hard to handle for Smith, turnover. Then it’s a fire drill because Smith and Graf had left the zone (understandably so), Bruins forecheck goes to work.

Misa goal: Just when you’re berating the Sharks for piss-poor puck management, they do that. Gorgeous give-and-go(s) between Eklund and Misa, initiated by Toffoli getting in way of McAvoy dump-in. Toffoli sees Misa slashing up the ice, great find.

6 in: More Sharks’ carelessness with puck in NZ though, Ostapchuk little lob misses Goodrow, puck goes the other way for extended B’s possession. Sharks lucky to be up, I don’t think they’ve played very well.

10 in: Bruins already up 10-3 shots, Nedeljkovic has been huge. They’ll need him, I don’t think they want it to be Kyle Chauvette time.

6 left: Desharnais stretch pass up the middle finds Gaudette in stride for a chance, good stuff.

Steeves forecheck takes it from Klingberg, up the middle to Minten, Nedeljkovic save. Too easy. Bruins are playing playoff hockey so far, the Sharks are not.

4 left: Good defensive backcheck by Toffoli, he looks like he’s got his skating legs today. Then Goodrow forecheck forces B’s turnover, Reaves has a chance in the slot. Better Sharks hockey here. They need to tie or win more shifts, they’ve just been on the wrong side of a lot of shifts tonight.

That was a solid fourth-line no win-no loss shift to end the period. San Jose just hasn’t been crisp most of the night.

NHL.com play-by-play really hard on the Bruins! They say the home team has seven giveaways, the Sharks two. I feel like that’s reversed haha. Boston 14-7 shots, which I feel is an accurate reflection of the play.

Period 2

1 in: Sherwood does a good job getting on his horse to recover for Ferraro, whose pinch didn’t come up with puck. Pastrnak had a little daylight for a sec.

2 in: Dickinson hammers a point shot, I’ve liked his game more tonight than in Buffalo. More decisive. He has a great first move to beat his forechecker, give him more daylight to make a good first pass. We’ll going to see a lot of that over the next decade.

3 in: I liked that Sharks shift by Sherwood and Ostapchuk, just forecheck, get it deep, cycle, pound a shot.

4 in: Looks like Sharks caught Bruins on a bad line change, huge Swayman stop on Celebrini breakaway. Good recognition and pass from Klingberg to take advantage. At least, the San Jose Sharks are turning the pressure on Boston.

5 in: Pastrnak just broke Celebrini’s ankles like the kid does to so many. Fun to watch true best on best in little pockets of the game.

7 in: Bruins get out on a 2-on-1, Nedeljkovic erases it. Sharks had been playing so well this period. This one was a clear-cut mistake, I think. Eklund was demanding the puck for the one-timer in the slot, but by the time that Ferraro got it to him, Eklund was covered. The veteran d-man has to make a better puck-moving decision there, ignore his teammate. Bruins deflect that pass, race out on outnumbered. Understandable mistake, but that’s the difference between winning and losing.

Sherwood beats a couple Bruins up the ice, Gaudette centers it, Swayman comes up large. Good hockey there, better save.

8 in: Celebrini breaking out forces a pass up the middle to Smith, intercepted. He knows that’s a bad pass, that’s a last year pass.

9 in: Off draw, Smith swipes it from Zadorov along wall. Like to see that.

Then Smith dipsy doodles it through Zadorov, finds Graf, I think, for a rocket shot. That Smith move, I don’t know if he lost the puck or if that was on purpose, but he seemed to show the puck and take it away from Zadorov.

7 left: Ideal fourth-line shift there, punishing, leads to Goodrow chance.

Toffoli goal: Power play with pace there, Bruins never got close to the puck. Toffoli was set up in slot by a great Wennberg pass, finally a Celebrini shot hit Toffoli in the crest and bounced in.

4 left: Zacha, not sure how this happened, but he has all day in front of Nedeljkovic, a couple stuff attempts, but Ned! So good tonight. Re-watching, the Sharks all converge around the Bruins’ puck carrier high. That was Lohrei, who had just kept it in and was walking down. Guess Sharks thought he was vulnerable and they were going to force it out, but you can’t do that and leave Zacha. That just looks like bad defense.

Period 3

2 in: Fourth line struggled in the first, but they’ve been really good since.

Graf goal: The hometown kid does it! So awesome. Off the PK draw, Ferraro does great work to protect the puck, turn it around, easy pass to Wennberg. Wennberg recognizes Graf chugging down the middle of the ice, super hustle, and Wennberg lays it in stride. Graf does the rest!

Eklund goal: What a way to snap a slump! Just incredible one-on-one move and persistence by Eklund. First goal since Jan. 7, 19 games without a goal. Now two in 24. San Jose Sharks need him to get hot, and he’s come through in a game where he’s probably bot 100 percent.

Eat your heart out, Bobby Orr! https://t.co/77Tumdrbll — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 13, 2026

Minten goal: Nedeljkovic so good today, he’ll want that back, probably. Sharks still haven’t netted a shutout this year. But he’s been great tonight, and allowed his team to build a lead. Can San Jose play solid close-out hockey?

You can hear local and Sharks senior advisor Tim Burke up here in press box loudly exhorting the Sharks on the ice to close and get into Bruins. Love to see it!

Pastrnak goal: 52 seconds left, Sharks have been playing decent close-out hockey. It’s Pastrnak, but it’s from distance. Just need a couple more shifts here.

1 left: McAvoy looks apologetic, but that was a high hit going for puck. Sherwood looks OK, good to see. He and Pastrnak going at each other.

The San Jose Sharks are back in the playoffs after this win. Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken playing right now.