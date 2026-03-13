San Jose Sharks
Sharks Back in Playoffs (For Now): Nedeljkovic Makes 37 Saves, Graf Scores GWG in 4-2 Win
BOSTON — The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
Michael Misa and Tyler Toffoli and Collin Graf and William Eklund scored, and the Sharks pulled out a 4-2 victory.
Period 1
Senior goaltender, Kyle Chauvette, from @UNHMHOCKEY is backing up tonight. pic.twitter.com/UWLFvAxhvW
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 12, 2026
1 in: Incredible work rate by Celebrini, taking the puck from McAvoy in the corner, finding Graf. That’s best player in the world stuff.
2 in: I believe Eklund was a true day-of decision today, whether he’d play or not. So watching him close. This is a good test for him, I mean, this is what you do during the playoffs, you suck it up and bring your best.
3 in: Huge Nedeljkovic save. Mittelstadt breaks from wall to slot, Ferraro doesn’t stay with him, decides to double up Arvidsson with Mukhamadullin. That can’t happen or they got to kill Arvidsson’s play. Puck goes down to corner, Zacha slips it to Mittelstadt all alone.
5 in: San Jose Sharks leaving zone without sure possession, leads to fire drill for Nedeljkovic. A little bad luck there on re-watch. Klingberg had lost his stick, allowing Pastrnak to beat him down to slot for a great chance. Then Celebrini exit pass to Smith, routine, but bounces off Klingberg’s stick, making it hard to handle for Smith, turnover. Then it’s a fire drill because Smith and Graf had left the zone (understandably so), Bruins forecheck goes to work.
Misa goal: Just when you’re berating the Sharks for piss-poor puck management, they do that. Gorgeous give-and-go(s) between Eklund and Misa, initiated by Toffoli getting in way of McAvoy dump-in. Toffoli sees Misa slashing up the ice, great find.
6 in: More Sharks’ carelessness with puck in NZ though, Ostapchuk little lob misses Goodrow, puck goes the other way for extended B’s possession. Sharks lucky to be up, I don’t think they’ve played very well.
10 in: Bruins already up 10-3 shots, Nedeljkovic has been huge. They’ll need him, I don’t think they want it to be Kyle Chauvette time.
6 left: Desharnais stretch pass up the middle finds Gaudette in stride for a chance, good stuff.
Steeves forecheck takes it from Klingberg, up the middle to Minten, Nedeljkovic save. Too easy. Bruins are playing playoff hockey so far, the Sharks are not.
4 left: Good defensive backcheck by Toffoli, he looks like he’s got his skating legs today. Then Goodrow forecheck forces B’s turnover, Reaves has a chance in the slot. Better Sharks hockey here. They need to tie or win more shifts, they’ve just been on the wrong side of a lot of shifts tonight.
That was a solid fourth-line no win-no loss shift to end the period. San Jose just hasn’t been crisp most of the night.
NHL.com play-by-play really hard on the Bruins! They say the home team has seven giveaways, the Sharks two. I feel like that’s reversed haha. Boston 14-7 shots, which I feel is an accurate reflection of the play.
Period 2
1 in: Sherwood does a good job getting on his horse to recover for Ferraro, whose pinch didn’t come up with puck. Pastrnak had a little daylight for a sec.
2 in: Dickinson hammers a point shot, I’ve liked his game more tonight than in Buffalo. More decisive. He has a great first move to beat his forechecker, give him more daylight to make a good first pass. We’ll going to see a lot of that over the next decade.
3 in: I liked that Sharks shift by Sherwood and Ostapchuk, just forecheck, get it deep, cycle, pound a shot.
4 in: Looks like Sharks caught Bruins on a bad line change, huge Swayman stop on Celebrini breakaway. Good recognition and pass from Klingberg to take advantage. At least, the San Jose Sharks are turning the pressure on Boston.
5 in: Pastrnak just broke Celebrini’s ankles like the kid does to so many. Fun to watch true best on best in little pockets of the game.
7 in: Bruins get out on a 2-on-1, Nedeljkovic erases it. Sharks had been playing so well this period. This one was a clear-cut mistake, I think. Eklund was demanding the puck for the one-timer in the slot, but by the time that Ferraro got it to him, Eklund was covered. The veteran d-man has to make a better puck-moving decision there, ignore his teammate. Bruins deflect that pass, race out on outnumbered. Understandable mistake, but that’s the difference between winning and losing.
Sherwood beats a couple Bruins up the ice, Gaudette centers it, Swayman comes up large. Good hockey there, better save.
8 in: Celebrini breaking out forces a pass up the middle to Smith, intercepted. He knows that’s a bad pass, that’s a last year pass.
9 in: Off draw, Smith swipes it from Zadorov along wall. Like to see that.
Then Smith dipsy doodles it through Zadorov, finds Graf, I think, for a rocket shot. That Smith move, I don’t know if he lost the puck or if that was on purpose, but he seemed to show the puck and take it away from Zadorov.
7 left: Ideal fourth-line shift there, punishing, leads to Goodrow chance.
Toffoli goal: Power play with pace there, Bruins never got close to the puck. Toffoli was set up in slot by a great Wennberg pass, finally a Celebrini shot hit Toffoli in the crest and bounced in.
4 left: Zacha, not sure how this happened, but he has all day in front of Nedeljkovic, a couple stuff attempts, but Ned! So good tonight. Re-watching, the Sharks all converge around the Bruins’ puck carrier high. That was Lohrei, who had just kept it in and was walking down. Guess Sharks thought he was vulnerable and they were going to force it out, but you can’t do that and leave Zacha. That just looks like bad defense.
Period 3
2 in: Fourth line struggled in the first, but they’ve been really good since.
Graf goal: The hometown kid does it! So awesome. Off the PK draw, Ferraro does great work to protect the puck, turn it around, easy pass to Wennberg. Wennberg recognizes Graf chugging down the middle of the ice, super hustle, and Wennberg lays it in stride. Graf does the rest!
Eklund goal: What a way to snap a slump! Just incredible one-on-one move and persistence by Eklund. First goal since Jan. 7, 19 games without a goal. Now two in 24. San Jose Sharks need him to get hot, and he’s come through in a game where he’s probably bot 100 percent.
Eat your heart out, Bobby Orr! https://t.co/77Tumdrbll
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 13, 2026
Minten goal: Nedeljkovic so good today, he’ll want that back, probably. Sharks still haven’t netted a shutout this year. But he’s been great tonight, and allowed his team to build a lead. Can San Jose play solid close-out hockey?
You can hear local and Sharks senior advisor Tim Burke up here in press box loudly exhorting the Sharks on the ice to close and get into Bruins. Love to see it!
Pastrnak goal: 52 seconds left, Sharks have been playing decent close-out hockey. It’s Pastrnak, but it’s from distance. Just need a couple more shifts here.
1 left: McAvoy looks apologetic, but that was a high hit going for puck. Sherwood looks OK, good to see. He and Pastrnak going at each other.
The San Jose Sharks are back in the playoffs after this win. Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken playing right now.
Nedeljkovic has been in the league for quite a few years. Maybe he is handling the pressure of the playoff chase better than Askarov, who is still in his rookie year. Given the circumstances, I wonder if Warsofsky should just go with the hot goalie now instead of sticking with the tandem.
Well, not an issue if Askarov remains injured.
No need to wonder, it’s a fact that Warsofsky should go with the hot goalie. Ned is 7-1-1 in his last 10. Still, that probably looks like Askarov starting 5 or 6 out of the final 20 games. I think Askarov can just be the backup for the rest of the season, and Ned can be the official starter for the playoffs.
I see the argument for playing Askarov – he needs to learn how to win when it matters most. But he also needs to see what it looks like when a goaltender takes the reins and earns the starting job, and that’s what Ned is doing right now.
Yeah I could see it too, in that the Sharks shouldn’t let the record change that this season is still largely a development year.
Askarov establishing himself as a NHL caliber starter is one of the key organizational goals. But I think with less than 20 games left, Warso should let Ned take over for the overall benefit that winning hockey games will have on the other key prospects
Yup. There’s a point where the overall benefit of the team has to over ride a few games of development.
Exactly. This was my point in the last comment section. They keep trotting him out there because it’s not about this season, it’s about all the ones that come after when they’ll start to be expected to make the playoffs. Asky doesn’t develop without game time. Still there has to be a point this season where the better goalie now gets most of the starts to stay in the playoff race. Asky can learn from watching Ned too.
Ned was an ABSOLUTE stud tonight!
Awesome win!
What a game! Needed that one pretty bad
Edmonton getting hammered and Seattle playing the Avs tonight, the Sharks could be in the 8th spot after tonight and 4 pts behind Edmonton with 3 in hand. It’s actually getting kinda nuts how Vegas is falling back too. Maybe Edmonton and Vegas can actually both miss. Man that would make me happy
Fuck, yes.
Thank the lord for Alex Nedeljkovic
Yeah Ned has been a godsend!
I glad it worked out, but I feel like we had the same thing, if not better, in Mackenzie Blackwood. I was bummed when they dumped him.
Blackwood would be in the first year of 5/$25M, which I think is reasonable especially with the rising cap, but might have meant the team paid more for goalies than Grier wanted to budget. Just think a low 2 probably ends up being not enough for Blackwood in 20/20 hindsight. But they did tank it out and getting Misa instead of Martone is definitely a massive improvement
Oh I forgot about the tanking aspect. That’s true. Post-Olympic Misa has shown flashes of elite hockey, and that’s a great sign for the org.
His give and go with that Eklund scrub was pretty special!
I prefer to thank someone real… Thank Mike Grier for Ned! Or maybe Ned parents? ;P
The Eklund goal is visually satisfying, but still, he can only score if the puck does something good for him after he fails.
I’d argue that Eklund didn’t fail in that move. It’s not like it was a broken play that somehow went in the net. The goal was a series of deliberate decisions.
•He was trying to drive the net instead of eating the puck on the boards and waiting for help✔️
•He was trying to get around the defender✔️
•He was trying to get a shot off ✔️
•He was trying to tuck home the rebound ✔️
Yeah, he didn’t fail if you deceive yourself that the third step was just trying to get a shot off.
He planned the whole thing
Well, in very tight circumstances, with almost no room or time to take a proper shot, the determination to at least put the puck towards the net is a genuine attempt at scoring.
And a scorer just holds onto it another stride and slides it in around the goalie’s pad instead of just stuffing the puck into it and hoping the laws of physics become temporarily suspended on his behalf.
I salute you, Al. It’s gotta be hard work being a hater 24/7.
ok, that’s hilarious! 😀 But yeah, after a goal like that you’d use one of the phrases, “even a blind squirrel finds a nut sometime” or “better to be lucky than good”.
Such a weird take.
I’m Not even sure what you’re doing here?
That goal was F-ING BAD ASS!!!
Heck of a game from the much maligned Eklund. Great assist and great goal while playing through an injury. I think his play this season has been pretty underrated. He’s been extremely snake bit. Hopefully this goal gets the monkey off his back and he has a great finish to the season.
So glad to see the Sharks win! Ned was great, Graf scored in his hometown, and Eklund scored THE GOAL OF THE YEAR!!
Also, what the fuck is up with that headshot by McAvoy on Sherwood at the end of the game? McAvoy was just talking about how he hopes the headshots stop after he took like 4 to the face recently. What a dumbass, dirty, and unnecessary play. I think that deserves a suspension.
It didn’t look too intentional by McAvoy. Glad he got his face punched for it, but Sherwood was low and his elbow stayed low and in.
It’s hard for me argue the intent, because I don’t know what McAvoy was thinking, but I think it’s at least recklessness resulting in injury to another.
I think he was trying to get into the body. If you were watching the game the other night, there was a play where Dickinson let a bouncing puck squib by and Drew thought he should have gotten into the body like that. If McAvoy doesn’t body Sherwood, he probably has a breakaway
I think I remember that play from Dickinson. If we’re talking about the same play, it was in a different part of the ice. With Dickinson, he was defending a bobbled zone entry, and the puck trickled thru him while the attacker skated around and behind him. He could of just maintained body position on the guy. I think McAvoy was stepping up for a huge hit in garbage time, and accidentally hit the opponent right in the head. It seems like something that would be done to a rival team that you see often, to send a message, but… Read more »
I think he intended to hit him, just not like that
That’s a major. Intent or not. He should get suspended a game.
Still might, we shall see
I love it when you’re watching the game and you know the puck isn’t going to go in , unlike when you watch the other guy and it seems inevitable. I wonder if the players have that feeling too when Ned Flanders is in there
Did you notice Warso put Reaves out there for the garbage time after the McAvoy headshot on Sherwood? I thought you’d appreciate that.
Sharks have now picked up 10 points out of 16 available since Olympic break. Obviously, when you are playing catch-up you need every single point. But I would say that’s really a pretty decent clip. Other than the crap performance against Calgary first game back, the only other regulation loss was against Buffalo which is a powerhouse right now. I think some of the recent criticisms have been overblown.
It’s not a perfect team, far from it. We should just try to have fun as fans and enjoy the journey. Who even thought we would be anywhere near this position right now?
That’s the Eklund they need. Go to the net, don’t be denied. He normally takes that behind the net where scoring is a magnitude harder to score.
I think all the talk about how the roster should be deployed for the playoff push is misplaced. Management says the guys have earned the right to go for it, let the group do what it can, instead of selling. They don’t say anything about them helping the guys. I think management is rather indifferent between playoffs and better draft pick. Dancing with the ones who brung ya. If the team is gonna get in, they’re gonna have to do it with this 4th line. Without riding the hot goalie, unless Askarov is out with injury. Management isn’t trying that… Read more »