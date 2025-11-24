San Jose Sharks
Askarov Stays Hot, Sharks Beat Bruins 3-1
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Boston Bruins into SAP Center.
Shakir Mukhamadullin and Macklin Celebrini and Collin Graf scored, and the Sharks won 3-1.
Period 1
1 in: Nice early returns for super line, Eklund leads the rush, Celebrini playing off puck, Eklund chance, then Smith follow-up.
6 in: Keegan and Zubair are right, Celebrini-Smith probably need a more physical presence on the line haha. This line has a little trouble digging the puck out of the DZ down low. Not blaming Eklund, of course. You can argue a big body winger can replace Smith on this line. That said, once they get on the rush, it’s pretty intimidating between Celebrini and Eklund, and in the OZ, Eklund is underrated in his shiftiness, of course. Celebrini draws a call.
Orlov-Celebrini-Eklund-Toffoli-Wennberg on PP1, no Smith. PP2 is Liljegren-Smith-Kurashev-Graf-Gaudette.
8 left: Eklund draws a call down low. Like I said, he’s hard to handle down low.
Mukhamadullin goal: Hopefully that gives him a confidence boost! Goodrow does a nice job twice on this shift, retrieving the puck low and distributing high.
4 left: Dickinson shows off his agility on the blueline, shaking the winger trying to close on him, then taking the middle of the ice and launching a shot.
3 left: Good job by Ferraro under heavy forecheck there, took a hit and moved it up to Gaudette.
2 left: Orlov takes it from Pastrnak. They’ve been able to keep him quiet so far.
Solid response period from the San Jose Sharks, after last night. Of course, the first period wasn’t the problem for the Sharks yesterday.
Period 2
1 in: Top line defending that whole shift, near end of it, Celebrini had full possession, but he tried to sneak a pass to Eklund going up middle for an exit, it’s intercepted. Lucky that didn’t lead anywhere. There weren’t any great plays for Celebrini there, considering end of long shift, minute shift, sure that he’s tired. But getting intercepted up the middle in the high slot is probably the worst outcome. There, young player, sometimes you just clear it out, taking the icing if you have to. I know that goes against his nature as an attacker, but I’d call it the lesser of two evils.
7 in: Interesting watching Askarov on that PK. Listen to our Kevin Woodley podcast! Was just watching Askarov, how he tracked Boston power play. Obviously paying attention to everybody, but pronounced head of a swivel for any movement by Pastrnak. Tries to stay upright until shot released. Have to compare that to earlier this season.
9 in: And Askarov just did all that on that incredible side-to-side one-timer save on Pastrnak. Looked like he moved late, but I don’t think so. Bruins coming on strong this period.
10 in: Orlov low hipcheck on Kuraly, that got the crowd going. Then Dellandrea draws a penalty on the other side with a sweet move on Aspirot. San Jose Sharks need this power play to get some momentum going, Bruins have controlled most of this period.
Celebrini goal: Now that’s how you get the momentum back. Hairy-looking entry, Orlov almost loses it on the drop, but Celebrini able to corral it and in one quick motion, sweep it from his backhand to forehand and leave Boston’s F1 in the dust. That gets them set up, and Macklin picks a corner.
5 left: Small little play from Wennberg, but something that the young San Jose Sharks can learn from. Puck bounces on Kurashev along wall in DZ, goes behind Wennberg, who was expecting to break out from the center lane. Wennberg has to turn back, flat-footed, and has to reach out for the puck behind him. Very vulnerable position. He reaches out, and instead of trying to make an outstanding play flat-footed, advance it all the way out (and potentially lose it in a dangerous area), this is turnover city, Wennberg knows he’s in trouble, he just taps the puck from the middle of the ice to the wall. Get the puck out of the most dangerous area. Sharks are able to recover defensively and get it out with no shot attempt on Askarov.
Wennberg, for better and sometimes worse, is not a greedy player. Celebrini is VERY greedy lol. They can honestly probably get better emulating each other a little haha.
2 left: Momentum swing! San Jose Sharks had an almost two-minute long 5-on-3, plenty of shots, but Swayman comes up large. Step on the throat moment lost? Then Eklund takes a penalty near the end of it, and Bruins are going to have a 5-on-4 to end period and potentially to start final frame.
Again watching Askarov to start the 4-on-4, he’s like doing little bunny hops to shuffle across, stay upright. So interesting to watch, though I confess I don’t fully understand it.
Period 3
1 in: Sneaky NZ move from Celebrini to Mukhamadullin, who makes a move himself and jumps up. Like that from him.
3 in: Another Askarov save on a Pastrnak one-timer. Then his pad stops Khusnutdinov on rebound? He’s been incredible tonight.
5 in: Love that from Graf, eat the puck down low, draw a call. Then Celebrini starts yapping at Zadorov, after a hard Z hit. Would pay money to know what Zadorov and Celebrini were saying to each other haha. Maybe repeating that epic Shesterkin quote about Celebrini, “He should be in school.”
9 in: Think that Jokiharju pick on Goodrow should’ve been called.
Geekie goal: And that leads to this…not going to kill Mukhamadullin for it, Geekie is strong, but gotta tie up the stick there. Pastrnak makes the play though, Ferraro couldn’t get puck off him as Pasta circled net.
10 in: Zadorov laid out Celebrini pretty good in corner, but Mack looks OK.
7 left: Big Liljegren stick gets it out, Sharks were in Boston spin cycle. Then Pastrnak breaks through the middle on re-group, Orlov did slow him down, and Askarov glove!
3 left: Celebrini with full possession in DZ there doesn’t force a play, pitches it out. Passiveness like that can bite you in the ass, but that was right there, he was at end of his shift.
2 left: Interesting defensive line used in OZ, killed time effectively, Wennberg with Goodrow and Dellandrea. Who do you trust? Shows there. Followed by Celebrini centering Eklund and Graf.
Graf goal: And Graf clinches it on the ENG! Celebrini backcheck forced the turnover.
Seems like the word is out around the league that the way to play the Sharks is physical bordering on straight up dirty.
That’s just normal hockey if the other team takes you seriously.
Yeah, it’s weird if the other team doesn’t assume they have a bye that night
As an aside, I caught myself singing along to the goal song tonight. It’s catchy!
BOOO NO!!
I feel liks Eklund is so reluctant to shoot on the powerplay, the pk’ers seem aware and it’s making their jobs easier.
Been to ~10 games over the last 4 years, finally saw my first win live, yes!
more fun coming!!
Nice!
Celebrini + Askarov remains a winning formula. It’s not that nobody else is doing anything, but this team is probably bottom 5 if either of them are injured or go on a cold streak.
Colorado is a lot worse without MacKinnon too
Avs would still be really good without McKinnon. Sharks without Macklin, ummm …. he has a point of 50% of the teams goals (might be 49% after tonight). No one else is even close to that.
MacKinnon’s percentage is higher than you’d think. I’m not saying they would be the 23-24 Sharks without him, but I am saying they probably aren’t top 10
I don’t think its higher than I’d think — since I’d looked it up just a few day ago.
Obviously, any team losing a player at that level would hurt a bunch. I’d suspect they’d still be top 10, but probably not by much.
It’s not as drastic for Colorado, but even then it is a problem for them. You’ve seen Colorado’s front office doing a lot of to address the depth problem created by Nazim Kadri leaving and Landeskog’s long-term injury, but still Colorado hasn’t been able to get back to cup-winning form. My point being, this team still has a lot of issues to be addressed. Some of those may just limitations on where this team is in the rebuild process, and will get better as more prospects mature and Grier adds better players over time. But this is not a playoff… Read more »
Sir we don’t talk about BAD things that COULD happen here. We only talk about the GOOD things as if they are are BAD things, and then shoot hot takes on how to fix them.
Really solid win. They skated pretty evenly with the opposition, which hasn’t been that common, even in wins. Still needed a big game from Askarov, but a lot to like.
One thing I wish would change, is the use of Dickinson. I get sitting him some games, especially on back-to-back, but 13-14 minutes isn’t enough. Play him 17+ so he can really get fully into the game.
For better or worse, I don’t think Warsofsky operates like that. I think he wants young players to prove they have a solid enough all-around game where they won’t be liabilities before he gives them more ice time and more responsibilities.
He is not a coach who will help anybody win a Calder. But he might be a coach who will help young players play a better 200-foot game later in their careers.
More games like tonight and he will be getting 17+ sooner than later!
Delly has seriously turned it around.
He was soo sick tonight
Would it be safe to say we might have found the correct D pairings? I like the pairings (Orlov-Lily, Mario-Mukh & Dicky-Vinny) they all played well in front of Asky, hope this group of 6 continues.
They have earned it, right Warso?
Leddy & Klingberg w/ their $4M contracts can ride pine & collect their paychecks. That is the best way they can contribute to Sharks wins.
Sharks continue to be undefeated in regulation when Dickinson and Mukhamadullin both play. Seven games and counting.
Leddy AND Klinger healthy scratched for the same game? In this economy? Of course this will do nothing to minimize the ego stroke of the commenters who think Wario takes lineup card suggestions from here. 😜 🤣
that being said, Shak made some very gutsy decisions that showed much better self confidence and they worked out great. Moar please.
Still want Leddy and Klinger to work out, but I just don’t see who they play over. Muk and Dicky need minutes. Those guys need rest
Ideally they trade Klinger, Leddy and Deharnais and maybe bring up Iorio or Cags?.
Yeah I think these are the best pairings. Muk has looked at his best this year when paired with Dickinson or Ferraro probably our two best puck moving/skating defensemen. He’s looked really bad with Desharnais and Orlov. I’d also like to see Iorio get a couple games in Lilljegren’s spot just to see how he looks there. I doubt that will happen though.
I really like those other two pairs though. Ferraro-Muk looked quite good last year when they were together before Muk’s season ending injury. Only gripe is I think I want to see a bit more Dickinson-Desharnais.
The Sharks best games are also their most fun ones. Great team effort. And we closed a lead!!!
Orlov has been ridiculously consistent.
I fully expected Sheng to tear into Muk on that second goal. That’s a defensive play we all know he can and should make. The big problem was that they were all on the ice for almost 2 mins there, and missed a couple of chances to get the puck out and get fresh legs.
2nd goal?
Good catch. Wires crossed between the last two games.
after a loss – coming back with a solid game and win , this is all i wish for Christmas.
fineprint:
i did not miss #3.
not converting on extended 5:3 is a crime.
I wonder if it’s easier to defend with Brini on the point like that. Maybe would want him on the right or the left to force the 3 man to move a bit more?
Added to the list of crimes is Ekys empty net miss. Grafter bailed him out there with a beauty.
Dare I say it, that was Goodrows best game since he’s been back in teal. Purposeful on the PK, strong on the boards, and a couple chances on net too. A far cry from the depressing efforts of last year.
The 4th line is actually doing the things a 4th line should do for the first time in a while.
He’s been sooo good
What are you talking about? The 4th line has probably been the most consistent all season so far. Goody has been at his best all season.
Askarov’s game great, giving up just 1 goal. Sharks prospect Matt Davis also let in just 1 — and led Wichita to a 2-1 win. Askarov saved just 34 shots. Davis saved … 54!!!!