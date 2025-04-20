San Jose Barracuda
Barracuda To Face Reign in 1st Round: Bordeleau, Ostapchuk, Poturalski Injury Updates
The San Jose Barracuda are taking on the Ontario Reign in the first round of the Calder Cup playoffs.
It’s a three-game series between the Barracuda, the Pacific Division’s No. 6 seed, and the Reign, the No. 3 seed, set entirely in Southern California.
Game One and Two are this Thursday and Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Kings. Toyota Arena, Ontario’s home area, has prior commitments. Game Three, if necessary, will be at Toyota Arena on Monday in Ontario.
The San Jose Sharks’ AHL affiliate should be close to healthy for the start of the playoffs.
Top San Jose Sharks prospect Yaroslav Askarov missed the regular season-closing series at the Wranglers this past weekend because of an illness, per Barracuda play-by-play announcer Nick Nollenberger, but there’s no reason to believe that the starting goaltender won’t be ready for the first round.
Andrew Poturalski, the AHL’s leader scorer and San Jose’s No. 1 center, has been out since Mar. 28 with a lower-body injury. There’s hope that he will be ready for the playoffs, and San Jose Hockey Now has heard that he’s skating.
High-scoring winger Thomas Bordeleau (upper-body injury) and two-way center Zack Ostapchuk (lower-body) are expected to be ready for the playoffs, per SJHN’s sources. Both were injured playing for the San Jose Sharks. Ostapchuk was seen skating at Sharks Ice on Friday.
Puck-moving defenseman Jack Thompson suffered an upper-body injury with the San Jose Sharks at the end of the season, but he was seen skating at Sharks Ice on Thursday and Friday. Best guess, he also should be ready for the playoffs.
Pacific Division’s No. 1 seed Colorado Eagles has a first-round bye: No. 2 Abbotsford Canucks-No. 7 Tucson Roadrunners, Reign-Barracuda, No. 4 Coachella Valley Firebirds-No. 5 Calgary Wranglers will be re-seeded after their first-round match-ups.
The Barracuda are 3-4-1 versus the Reign this season.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Zetterlund starting the playoffs on Ottawa’s 4th line. He’s an RFA so not really a rental, but can’t imagine they envisioned Zetterlund being on their 4th line in the playoffs after giving up Ostapchuk and a 2nd for Zetterlund and a 4th.
He did struggle when he got to the Sharks too. Could also be a testament to their depth? Not sure of their lineup.
Their third line is their go to defensive line with Greig-Pinto-Amadio so I don’t think they were going to mess with that line. They gave Zetterlund a solid run in the Top 6 at the end the season but just wasn’t able to produce enough to justify staying up there hence the 4th line.
Honestly I’m sure they are okay with it. Zetterlund being an RFA was likely a long-term acquisition for them so him stinking it up post-deadline might lower his new contract’s cap hit this offseason benefiting them in the long run.
Kind of whack that you can make the playoffs in the AHL and not get a home date. So scared of travel expenses. Jeez.
What is worse for the Maple Leafs’ image as an important franchise: That they have black alternates they wear sometimes or that their goal song is “Panama”?
Marner does have 3 pts tonight, just saying