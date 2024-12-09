Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Avs’ Perspective of Blackwood Trade?

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

What was the Colorado Avalanche‘s perspective of the Mackenzie Blackwood trade?

Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now recapped it above.

The Avalanche have struggled in net to start the season, so GM Chris MacFarland struck a deal with the San Jose Sharks on Monday afternoon.

Blackwood isn’t the only goaltender that they’ve acquired recently either. Colorado traded for Scott Wedgewood less than a week ago, and MacFarland felt like he had no choice but to make today’s move.

He also complimented San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier as well:

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Mackenzie Blackwood, Givani Smith traded to the Avalanche for Alexandar Georgiev, Nikolai Kovalenko, draft picks.

Mike Grier felt, in a SJHN exclusive, that the trade was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

What do NHL scouts (and Sheng) think of the Mackenzie Blackwood trade? What do the scouts think about Kovalenko?

Will Smith didn’t participate in Blackwood’s final practice with the San Jose Sharks.

Other Sharks News…

Who is the Sharks’ newest forward Nikolai Kovalenko?

Long-time Avs beat writer Adrian Dater is not a fan of the Blackwood trade for Colorado.

Familiar face Corey Masisak called it a “bold, risky trade”.

Former San Jose Sharks goaltender Adin Hill named one of the NHL’s Stars of the Week.

Yaroslav Askarov is still one of the AHL’s top players:

Around the NHL…

Sebastian Cossa had a historic night for the Detroit Red Wings:

The Pittsburgh Penguins are maintaining hope with a recent uptick in play.

Paul Maurice is the winningest coach in Florida Panthers’ history.

Utah Hockey Club progressing on permanent brand identity.

The New York Islanders are starting to turn things around.

Patrik Laine is on fire for the Montreal Canadiens since returning from injury.

Anders Sorensen became the first Swedish head coach in NHL history.

