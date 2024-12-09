SJHN Daily: Avs’ Perspective of Blackwood Trade?

What was the Colorado Avalanche‘s perspective of the Mackenzie Blackwood trade?

Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now recapped it above.

The Avalanche have struggled in net to start the season, so GM Chris MacFarland struck a deal with the San Jose Sharks on Monday afternoon.

We have traded Alexandar Georgiev and Nikolai Kovalenko to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Mackenzie Blackwood and Givani Smith. pic.twitter.com/04rknVkWGX — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 9, 2024

Blackwood isn’t the only goaltender that they’ve acquired recently either. Colorado traded for Scott Wedgewood less than a week ago, and MacFarland felt like he had no choice but to make today’s move.

Chris MacFarland: “Stats are stats. We obviously were aware of our early season goaltending… When one guy is maybe going through a tough time, you need the other guy to kind of pick up the slack. It's tough when both guys are struggling. They both did at certain times, but I… — Meghan Angley (@megangley) December 9, 2024

He also complimented San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier as well:

Chris MacFarland says Sharks GM Mike Grier was “fantastic to deal with” and that this was a “difficult deal to get done”. Sounds like it took some grinding to this one over the finish line. — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) December 9, 2024

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Mackenzie Blackwood, Givani Smith traded to the Avalanche for Alexandar Georgiev, Nikolai Kovalenko, draft picks.

Mike Grier felt, in a SJHN exclusive, that the trade was an offer he couldn’t refuse.

What do NHL scouts (and Sheng) think of the Mackenzie Blackwood trade? What do the scouts think about Kovalenko?

Will Smith didn’t participate in Blackwood’s final practice with the San Jose Sharks.

