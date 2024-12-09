San Jose Sharks
EXCLUSIVE: Grier Feels Blackwood Trade Was ‘Offer You Feel Like You Can’t Refuse’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For Mike Grier, this was personally one of the toughest trades of his short GM career.
On Monday afternoon, the San Jose Sharks announced that they were sending goalie Mackenzie Blackwood and winger Givani Smith, along with a 2027 fifth, to the Colorado Avalanche for young winger Nikolai Kovalenko, goalie Alexandar Georgiev, a 2025 conditional fifth (can go up to a fourth if specific conditions are met), and a 2026 second.
“This one’s tough because Blacky and I go back to the New Jersey days together, been more than a hockey player. I love the kid,” Grier told San Jose Hockey Now in an exclusive interview.
Grier was a New Jersey Devils assistant coach before landing the San Jose Sharks GM job in the summer of 2022. The next summer, he acquired Blackwood from the Devils for a sixth-round pick.
Grier spoke at length with SJHN about the trade after informing Blackwood, who turned 28 today. Blackwood participated in Sharks practice this afternoon, before the team departed for Raleigh.
“When someone calls you with an offer you feel like you can’t refuse, and it’s going to help continue to build this and set you up for the future, you have to kind of take it,” Grier said.
Grier shared how much the San Jose Sharks like Kovalenko, how preliminary chats with Blackwood’s agent about an extension for the pending UFA goalie might have contributed to this trade, what he’s hoping for from Georgiev, Yaroslav Askarov’s place in all this, and more.
Awesome interview Sheng! Really can feel the emotion and struggle for Grier to move him this early. I always thought Blacky was being traded, but just maybe not so early in the season. Had wish Keegan was correct in the podcast about him and Asky being 1A-1B, oh well.
Great work Sheng, a well-deserved and well-earned inside scoop. I agree with Sharks fans that seeing Blackwood leave sucks, and we get it. That’s the biz. But it still sucks.
If I’m GMMG and ship off a really good player who I also like to– say Siberia — that’d be tough. If I ship him off to play with Makar, Raintenen, MacKinnon, maybe I don’t feel so bad … for Blackwood, this is the chance of a lifetime. He’s playing well and now it’ll be for a team with legit Cup chances. The interview is really good. Grier clearly understands where this team is. Still in the “sell high” situation for a bit longer. Wish he didn’t go for the godfather reference — both team got good value with this… Read more »
I read that as he sees a total percentage of the salary cap he’s willing to commit to goaltending which, for most teams is not a lot less than you’d think. And Blackwood’s initial ask would have put him beyond that percentage in just a few years with where they are projecting Askarov. All in all, I really like how Grier is very realistic about where the team is at now and for the next few years and has his focus firmly on the future. I also love that his response about Blackwood’s salary ask was not that he wasn’t… Read more »
You never know, because Blackwood has such a positive experience in SJ, he may check the UFA market and find that the money he thought was out there isn’t and take another look at SJ depending on the changes they make this off season. I expect this to be another big step forward as far as roster construction.
There are always goalies available for good prices in UFA or maybe he takes on another distressed asset goalie at the TDL that signed for next season or longer and rehabilitates them into an NHL starter again. So far they seem to be doing well with most goalies they pick up other than Dubnyk. The Kakkonen trade was even decent at the time after he seemingly bottomed out.
Sheng clearly explains why the Askarov trade isn’t comparable to this one. Age, and length of cost control are massive differences.
I really was hoping to finagle a 1st. But to be fair, I don’t think another team need a goalie so bad that they’d give up a second, so it was a fair offer in the end.
I’m finding that you seem pretty unrealistic in what kind of return players will get. Sheng names the last goalie to get a 1st and it was for one of the best (probably top 3) goalies in the world at the time. Sharks would have needed to add something significant to get a 1st.
One of the best, most honest and illuminating interviews I can remember ever from any GM in any sport. Obviously some of that comes down to Grier and what he was willing to share (and what’s going on in his head, which makes me even more excited for the future of this team), but no doubt credit also has to go to the interviewer. Great work there, Sheng!
Now I just need to move the kitten from my lap so I can go pour more of my beer and get the Sharks hoodie sitting outside my door!
I find it interesting that GMMG stated a few times that Blacky played his way out of San Jose and there is no argument from me on that. Timing is everything though, in that the Sharks were playing pretty well, Blacky was at the top of his game & another club was offering a decent return for a G. Maybe the GM had to pull on the reins alittle bit and slow the team down by shipping out one of their better players and a goalie at that. Old hockey saying: Good Goaltending = more wins. Bad Goaltending = more… Read more »
Or Danny finds his game and the team rallies around each other. Celly and Smith should only keep getting better as the season goes. Other teams still looking to shake up their rosters before it gets too late. Never know how the Sharks may factor into that.
“Vanny”
I’m wondering who in the org is high on Kovalenko. Hope he finds another level in S.J.