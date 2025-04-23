SJHN Daily: TV Ratings Up, New Sharks-SAP Center Agreement Coming

A new deal to keep the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center is likely, team president Jonathan Becher told The Mercury News.

“We’re way past (being) pessimistic or cautiously optimistic. We will get something done,” Becher said.

The team’s deal with the city, signed in 2015, is set to end this summer, but another long term deal appears in the cards.

According to reporting from Curtis Pashelka, the Sharks had contingency plans prepared, and Becher and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan have had many conversations.

While a deal is still to be signed, the San Jose Sharks and the City of San Jose seem aligned to keep hockey downtown.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Barracuda will face the Ontario Reign in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Tyler Toffoli talked about his mentorship of the younger Sharks in his exit interview.

Mike Grier had his end-of-season availability.

Shakir Mukhamadullin spoke about his season and his shoulder injury.

The San Jose Barracuda have a new goalie, Matt Davis, for next year. What’s an NHL scout’s take on the two-time national champion?

Alex Wennberg is excited about facing Macklin Celebrini at World Championships.

There was hope that Poturalski would be ready for the playoffs, but as we get closer to Thursday, I'm hearing that won't be the case. Can't downplay that absence for the Barracuda: Poturalski was the AHL's leading scorer, even though he missed 13 games — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 22, 2025

Other Sharks News…

The sleepover crew all joined Never Offside with Julie and Cat.

Thomas Speer and Nick Gialdini are joining Ryan Warsofsky as Team USA coaches at World Championships.

Sports Business Journal indicates an uptick in TV viewership of the San Jose Sharks.

NHL Local Ratings (via SBJ): Biggest Gains:

Ducks (KCOP) +75%

Sharks (NBCS Bay) +42%

Capitals (MNMT) +41%

Avalanche (Altitude) +40

Flyers (NBCS Philly) +9% Biggest Drops:

Blackhawks (CHSN) -78%

Rangers (MSG) -49%

Penguins (SN-Pit) -38%

Lightning (FSDNSUN) 29%

Isles (MSG) -28% — Braylon Breeze (@Braylon_Breeze) April 21, 2025

What are you doing Thursday night? Because you now have plans! We've arranged some special discounted pricing for you to attend the Ontario Reign playoff games at Crypto. (note: we make no $ off this, it's our gift to you — thx for all the support!)https://t.co/DylJUEenRv pic.twitter.com/TTGNSrxY15 — The Mayor | Team MM (@mayorNHL) April 22, 2025

How you can root for every former Shark in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Two former #SJSharks fan favorites get into a scuffle ending with Brent Burns headbutting Timo Meier. 🫨 pic.twitter.com/A1iU6JMIxP — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) April 23, 2025

Poturalski becomes just the third player in AHL history to lead the league in scoring three times, joining AHL Hall of Famers Bill Sweeney (1960-61, 61-62, 62-63) and Peter White (1994-95, 96-97, 97-98). 📝: https://t.co/YpX4fmgeAL pic.twitter.com/T0OOe8TDA3 — x – SJ Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) April 21, 2025

Around the NHL…

The New York Islanders have fired GM Lou Lamoriello.

Alexander Ovechkin scored his first-ever playoff overtime goal.

The Seattle Kraken have named Jason Botterill general manager.

Erik Karlsson is called out by GM Kyle Dubas.

Jim Rutherford admits the obvious: Quinn Hughes wants to play with his brothers, two of which happen to be with the New Jersey Devils.

Matthew Tkachuk is back for the Florida Panthers, leading them to a big Game One victory.

The LA Kings featured a harmonica national anthem performance ahead of their Game One.