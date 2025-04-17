SJHN Daily: Celebrini-Smith ‘Step Brothers’ Shirt Goes Viral, Cuda Awards, Sharks Fans Still Booing Perry

The San Jose Barracuda are wrapping up their regular season, and they’ve revealed their end-of-season awards.

Luca Cagnoni is both the Rookie and Prospect of the Year. His 49 points are currently fourth among all AHL defensemen and sixth among all rookies – and first among rookie defensemen.

Yaroslav Askarov was declared the Fan Favorite and Jimmy Schuldt was named Most Inspirational.

Jake Furlong is San Jose’s nominee for AHL Man of the Year for his contributions to the local community this year.

Anthony Vincent earned the Hard Hat Award for the second year in a row.

And Andrew Poturalski was named Team MVP – his 73 points led the AHL, even though he hasn’t played since Mar. 28 because of a lower-body injury.

Other Sharks News…

The Sharks are selling Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini “Step Brothers” shirts.

The Sharks are selling Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini "Step Brothers" shirts.

Luca Cagnoni was also named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

Luca Cagnoni was also named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

Couture spoke to Brodie Brazil about his career.

The San Jose Sharks paid tribute to Couture during the last game of their regular season:

Had to get the last game's lineup read from the Cap.

A well-deserved moment at the Tank for Logan Couture.

Even the opposing Edmonton Oilers paid tribute:

Patrick Giles and Zack Ostapchuk headed over to the airport to become Southwest employees for the day.

Jamal Mayers shared his book in some top reading classes.

Last month, Sharks alumnus Jamal Mayers, joined S.J. Sharkie for a special Reading is Cool visit at Carolyn Clark Elementary. Jamal read his book, Hockey Is For Me, to three classes who have been top participants throughout the year in the Reading is Cool program.

Around the NHL…

Kris Letang visited practice just a day after heart surgery.

Gabriel Landeskog joined a full Avs’ practice.

Jacob MacDonald is the new AHL record holder for goals in a single season by a defenseman with 31, surpassing the 30 tallies set by John Slaney in 1999-2000.

The Islanders celebrated as Matt Martin retired, and Ryan Pulock spoke on his impact.

Who might be the Philadelphia Flyers‘ next head coach?

The Montreal Canadiens have advanced to the playoffs. Ivan Demidov is impressing beyond the scoresheet.

Canada moved an election debate in order to not interfere with a Montreal Canadiens game.

The playoffs start on Saturday for Jets-Blues, Stars-Avalanche. The Stars could be in trouble, based on this report from Wednesday’s loss to Nashville: